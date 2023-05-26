These Are the 28 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals for Memorial Day Weekend for Up to 50% Off

Beyond the BBQs and beach days, Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to stock up (and save) on hundreds of your favorite makeup brands, hot new skincare gadgets, lifestyle must-haves, or a whole new wardrobe. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals all in one place. Keep scrolling to find the best makeup and skincare, fashion, and wellness deals happening this weekend, plus how steep the discounts are, and what information you might need to take advantage of the sales.
Makeup, Skincare, and Body Care Deals
Sephora
From now through May 29, save up to 50% off select products during Sephora's Long Weekend sale. Products participating in the sale will be live in Sephora stores and online.
Hero Deal: St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Mist, $22 (originally $33)
Dr. Jart+
From May 26 through May 29, you can get 25 percent off select Dr. Jart+ products on Sephora, including Ceramidin Body Lotion, Pore Remedy Serum, Pore Remedy Peel, and Teatreement Collection.
Hero Deal: Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30, $39 (originally $52)
Vegamour
Save 25 percent on Vegamour’s hair growth serum, hydrating shampoo and conditioner, and scalp care products during the brand’s sitewide sale happening now through May 30 by using the code LONGWKND25.
Hero Deal: Gro Hair Serum, $48 (originally $64)
r.e.m. beauty
Score 20 percent off everything from Ariana Grande’s cosmetics brand using the cost thanku20 from Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, May 29.
Hero Deal: Plumping Lip Gloss, $14 (originally $17)
LYS Beauty
Love a clean beauty moment? Snag 30 percent off all LYS Beauty products from the 24th through the 19th on the brand’s site.
Hero Deal: Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush, $13 (originally $18)
Cay Skin
Shop sun care products that won’t make your skin act up. This weekend, you can get 20 percent off sitewide.
Hero Deal: Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, $11 (originally $14)
Elizabeth Arden
A fan of Elizabeth Arden? Now through May 30 when you use the code REFRESH, you can receive free shipping and 20 percent off all purchases of $50 and up, 25 percent off purchases of $75 and up, and 30 percent off of purchases of $100 and up.
Hero Deal: Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Serum, starting at $43 (originally starting at $54)
Fresh
Now through Monday, May 29, the brand is offering a tiered discount system. If you spend $100, you get 20 percent off, if you spend $125, you get 25 percent off, and if you spend $200, you get 30 percent off.
Hero Deal: Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence, $94 (originally $118)
Peter Thomas Roth
Starting the 26th, you can save up to 50 percent off all products from the brand’s PRO Strength line, Peptide 21 line, and the iconic Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Tightener, only on Sephora.
Hero Deal: Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, $19 (originally $38)
Scentbird
Receive up to 30 percent off all fragrances from the fragrance subscription brand now through the 29th.
Hero Deal: Eauso Vert Boozy Patchouli, $15 (originally $22)
Versed Skin
From Friday through Monday, get 15 percent off (with code SUMMERNOW15) affordable skincare staples + Free Brightening Kit ($48 value) on orders $75+.
Hero Deal: Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, $15 (originally $18)
twenty/twenty beauty
Shop eye-safe makeup created and approved by a board-certified ophthalmologist for 25 percent off, now through May 29.
Hero Deal: Clean Sweep Mascara, $21 (originally $28)
The Outset
Get up to 20% off Scarlet Johansson's skincare brand, The Outset, from May 26 through 29 on the brand's website.
Hero Deal: Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle, $74 (originally $105)
Slip
The secret to smooth hair rests in the pillowcase you sleep on. Save on silk pillowcases, silk hair ties, silk sleep masks, and more during Slip's 25% off sale happening now through May 30. Use the code BEAUTYSLEEP23 to take advantage of the sale and keep an eye out for additional deals, as select styles will be on offer for up to 50% off.
Hero Deal: Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $59 (originally $89)
ghd
Score 25% off select hair tools—ranging from flat irons and curling tools to blow dryers and hot brushes—now through June 13.
Hero Deal: ghd Max Styler 2" Wide Plate Flat Iron, $187 (originally $250)
Fashion
Bloomingdale’s
Get up to 40 percent off summer essentials, plus take $25 off when you spend $100 on select items and use code TAKE25.
Hero Deal: LoveShackFancy Firefly Smocked Printed Cotton Dress, $262 (originally $375)
Parade
Shop the brand’s Summer Sale now through May 31 and get 30 percent off sitewide, plus 40 percent off orders $125 and up. We recommend checking back regularly to take advantage of flash sales happening once a day.
Hero Deal: Summer Skin Cut-Out One-Piece, $34 (originally $68)
Steve Madden
Save on summer footwear by utilizing the brand’s 40 percent off sale happening now through May 30.
Hero Deal: Haydn Leather Sandals $48 (originally $80)
Vince Camuto
Splurge on a pair of Vince Camuto shoes without feeling guilty by using the code SALE30 for an extra 30 percent off sale items now through May 30.
Hero Deal: Cheleah Slide, $53 (originally $99)
Abercrombie
Stock up on summer staples during the brand’s 20 percent off sale happening now through May 29. Some styles have an additional 15 percent off, so be sure to act quickly—there’s no telling how long our favorite pieces will last.
Hero Deal: Strapless Satin Maxi Dress, $104 (originally $130)
Hollister
Save big on wardrobe must-haves during Hollister’s 35-40 percent off sale happening May 26 through May 29.
Hero Deal: V-Neck Halter Top, $10 (originally $17)
ASTR The Label
Run, don’t walk—ASTR The Label is offering an additional 30 percent off sale items throughout the weekend.
Hero Deal: Santorini Floral One Shoulder Midi Dress, $81 (originally $168)
Eberjey
Everyone’s favorite pajamas are on deeper discount from May 26 through May 30. Use the code SUMMER for an extra 20 percent off all sale styles.
Hero Deal: Gisele Shortie PJ Set, $71 (originally $118)
Havaianas
Looking for a new pair of Havaianas for the summer? Take advantage of the additional 30 percent off sale promotion, happening May 25 through May 30.
Hero Deal: Slim Logo Metallic Flip Flops, $19 (originally $34)
Famous Footwear
Save big on your favorite footwear brands starting on May 25 through May 29. All rewards members will receive 20 percent off, while non-members will receive 15 percent off.
Hero Deal: Adidas Grand Court Alpha Sneaker, $64 (originally $75)
Lifestyle
Rifle Paper Co.
Save 25 percent on stationery, desk essentials, and more by using the code BLOOM25 from now until May 30.
Hero Deal: 2024 17-Month Large Planner, $27 (originally $36)
Parachute Home
Our favorite brand for sleepwear, robes, and sheets is having a rare sale (it only comes around a few times a year. Get 20 percent off items, no code is required.
Hero Deal: Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, $87 (originally $109)
Calpak
Traveling this summer? Save up to 45% off all full-priced luggage—including the brand's Starter Bundle, an 8-piece luggage set containing a large carry-on, a large checked suitcase, three packing cubes, two pouches, and a luggage tag—now through May 30.
Hero Deal: Starter Bundle, $299 (originally $545)
