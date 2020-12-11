The 6 Best Meditation Apps of 2020

Best Overall: Calm

Calm

Why We Chose It: Calm offers a huge library of meditations, even narrated by celebrities and musicians. Plus, it tailors the user experience to meet your needs depending on your goals.

What We Like

Frequently updated with new meditations

Offers a range of perks

Provides a customized experience

What We Don’t Like

Not many short guided meditations

Whether you’re looking to increase your happiness, build self-esteem, or develop gratitude, you’ll find something in Calm’s large library of meditations; a new original Daily Calm meditation is also added every day.

The first prompt you see when you download the Calm app is one you'll take with you throughout every practice: Take a deep breath. Next, you’re asked a series of questions to help customize and curate your experience. Calm then selects the best meditations for your needs.

What makes the app truly stand out from the others are the special add-ons. There’s a Mood and Gratitude Check-in feature that allows you to track and document your "emotional rhythm," and essentially serves as a mini, digitized diary. In the Sleep Stories section, you can select from a variety of celebrity voices like Idris Elba, Harry Styles, and Kate Winslet who will help lull you to sleep.

The Spark gives users access to talks from bestselling author James Nestor, street artist Shepard Fairy, and many others. If you prefer more calming music and less talking, there’s a wide selection of ambient songs from popular musicians like Toro y Moi.

All are useful tools to help you to stay centered throughout the day and for about $70 per year or roughly $15 a month, it seems like a real steal.