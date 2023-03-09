The 14 Best Medicated Shampoos for Scalp Acne of 2023

You probably already know that pimples can pop up on places other than your face, but it’s not just your back, chest, and booty that are blemish-prone. The scalp is another spot where zits happen, although using the term “scalp acne” isn’t exactly as straightforward as it may seem.

“Scalp acne refers to breakouts, such as red pimples and pustules, on the scalp. It may result from a build-up of oil and clogged pores, bacteria and inflammation, and can also have a hormonal component,” explains Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. More specifically, p.acnes, the bacteria that causes acne vulgaris—acne, in the traditional sense—can be involved, she says. But, what’s often thought to be or called scalp acne, may actually be folliculitis. This refers to inflammation of the hair follicle, triggered by a different type of bacteria, staphylococcus aureus, notes Brooke Jackson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Durham, North Carolina. Here’s what things get confusing: the two often have very similar manifestations—papules, pustules, nodules—so it can be hard to distinguish between the two, she adds. (While it’s not a foolproof method of determining, those who have acne on their face, body, and scalp may be dealing with traditional acne, whereas if it’s just on the scalp, it’s more likely to be folliculitis, says Dr. Garshick.)

To complicate things even further, there’s also a condition known as acne cosmetica, which, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, occurs when ingredients in hair products cause clogged pores that manifest as tiny bumps and pustules. This most often shows up around the hairline, as well as on the forehead and back of the neck. Regardless, your hair type or texture doesn’t play a role here; those with an oily scalp may be more predisposed to developing scalp acne, but any hair type can experience it, says Dr. Garshick. (To that point, think of using the medicated shampoos below to treat the skin on your scalp, and rotate them with other shampoos that you use for your specific hair type, more on that point in a moment.)

We conducted hours of research on the best medicated shampoos for scalp acne, evaluating each formula on active ingredients and their effectiveness. We also had a look at whether or not the formula contains sulfates, which can be a potential scalp-irritant. After consulting with two board-certified dermatologists, and considering dozens of top-rated brands, we landed on the following best in show.