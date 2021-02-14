Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

We've all been there—staring at a field of ingredients in our pantry or fridge with no idea of what we actually want to make. Technology has made many things in the kitchen easy (from grocery delivery to pressure cookers), but knowing what to cook and having the ingredients on-hand is another hill to climb. Of course, meal planning is nothing new. Maybe you had a chalkboard with the week's meals planned out as a kid. Or, maybe you've been planning on paper after skimming Pinterest. But with meal planning apps, you can plan your meals from anywhere, seamlessly. Here, we compiled the best meal planning apps to take the guesswork out of any meal of the day. Best Meal Planning Apps of 2021 Best Overall: Mealime

Best Overall: Mealime Mealime Learn More Why We Chose It: Saving time is the number one reason most people meal plan. With easy recipes suited to many diets, Mealime is a great starter app—especially the free version. What We Like The free version has most of the same functionality as the paid version

Recipes are created by chefs and registered dieticians

Meals are designed to be quick, healthy, and accessible to most home cooks

Food preference quiz eliminates options that you don't want/like What We Don't Like No nutritional information in the free version

Not customizable with personal recipes in the free version, meaning you wouldn't be able to include those in your meal plan and shopping list Meal planning is all about saving time in the planning stages. But Mealime is about saving time at every stage, from planning to cooking with recipes finished in 30 minutes or less. Like many planning apps, Mealime asks questions about your dietary restrictions and preferences. Mealime also allows you to set a reminder alert to plan your weekly meals at any time that's convenient for you. There are two app levels available: the free version and Pro. Pro allows access to nutritional information, the ability to add your own recipes, exclusive recipes, and more for about $50 per year or $6 per month. Even without the Pro plan, there are plenty of quick and healthy recipes to add to your weekly plan. Best Budget: Whisk Whisk Learn More Why We Chose It: Whisk is a great, all-around app for those who enjoy seeing what others are cooking and want to explore. Integrated videos from recipe creators offer help for those that are more visually-oriented. Plus, Whisk offers a lot of bang for zero bucks. What We Like Free

Lots of variety—recipes are endless, and you can even add your own

Health Information is included

Dietary preferences can be added in

Can be accessed via many home hubs such as Alexa or Google Assistant What We Don't Like No automatic fitness app integration

The amount of content can be overwhelming

No guidance on choosing recipes

It doesn't take into account what's in your pantry when making grocery lists Food is all about sharing, right? Whisk takes the idea of social media and sautees it with recipe collections and shopping lists, all in one handy (and free!) app. Whisk doesn't plan menus for you, but it does offer plenty to choose from, with organization reminiscent of Facebook groups. Whisk offers a variety of ways to find recipes. Users can browse or join the groups to see continuous content; they can also save their favorite recipes from websites or find recipes in groups organized by cuisine, cooking methods, dietary restrictions, or events. Content creators like The Korean Vegan, What Zoe Eats, or Taste and Traveler also offer content groups. Once users find a recipe they like, it's easy to save it to their recipe box. All recipes also include a health score with nutritional information included. So, where does the meal planning come in? The planner tab offers a weekly calendar where you can add your planned recipes. Need a shopping list? Click "Add To" on the recipe, and it autogenerates a shareable list, which can be updated in real-time. You can also send your list to area shopping services or grocery pickup options. Best for Specific Diets: Plate Joy Plate Joy Learn More Why We Chose It: When it comes to personalization and your health goals, PlateJoy stands head and shoulders above the rest. Recipes are enticing, and the instructions are clear. Plus, it will base your menus on your budgetary and health goals. What We Like Nutritionist-created recipes

Highly personalized

Easy shopping app integration

Batch recipe options

Recipes can be easily tracked in the Fitbit app What We Don’t Like A bit expensive compared to other apps

Not transferrable to all fitness apps (e.g. MyFitnessPal, Noom, etc.) Platejoy begins with an extensive survey of your household: who you are feeding, their weight goals, and what they like. The survey analyzes carb and meat preferences, as well as special dietary concerns such as sodium, gluten, dairy, kosher, or pregnancy/nursing. You can even exclude ingredients that you don't like. With these categories in mind, Platejoy generates various recipes to choose from, complete with nutrition information. You can choose batch cooking recipes to minimize prep time or individual meals with one to two servings for each of the people you're feeding. Once you've selected your meals, the app autogenerates a shopping list, taking into account what you have already in your fridge and pantry. It will also group recipes to lower food waste. Once your list is set, head to the store, or send your list to Instacart or Amazon Fresh for delivery since both are integrated. Plate Joy is a paid service, with plans for six months (about $69) or a year (roughly $99). Best for Gourmet Chefs: Yummly Yummly Learn More Why We Chose It: Not everyone is focused on time and health. For those looking for a greater culinary experience, Yummly offers accessible but aspirational recipes and knowledge with the ease of a planning tool. What We Like Next-level inspiration for the intermediate to the advanced home cook

Timing prompts let you know when to start, so you're not running behind

Plenty of value even with the free version

Ingredient search tool makes it easy to make something delicious with what you have

Tutorials advance kitchen skills What We Don't Like The meal planning portion isn't intuitive to find. It must be accessed through each recipe.

Lots of in-app pressure to upgrade

Many of the advertised recipes are only available in the Pro version Not everyone is held to the 30-minute meal standard. For those who don't mind stirring a simmering risotto for 45 minutes and want to be inspired by famous chefs, Yummly offers culinary inspiration and valuable organizational tools. Yummly stands apart from the crowd in that it doesn't shy away from more complex recipes. There are technique tutorials that will help level up your skills as well, and you can find your favorite recipes by searching by cuisine or ingredients. Two features really elevate Yummly. The first is the ingredient search tool: Take a photo of any ingredient in your pantry, and the app will find recipes that use that ingredient. The second is the timing feature added to every recipe. Want dinner on the table at 5 p.m.? Your recipe will tell you when to start prepping. Yummly Pro is where the star factor comes in. The paid version (about $5 per month) gives access to celebrity chef tutorials and recipes from Carla Hall, Stephanie Izard, Andrew Zimmern, Ali Rosen, and more. And if you have a smart kitchen, you can connect your devices to Yummly for even more intuitive functionality. Best Eco-Friendly: Cooklist Cooklist Learn More Why We Chose It: Being able to comparison shop between stores is a huge benefit that comes with Cooklist. Plus, the yearly fee is relatively low for such a big basket of benefits. What We Like Pantry inventory and expiration alerts help keep your food waste down

Recipes based on your pantry mean you'll always have options What We Don't Like Unique functions are all behind that paywall, including the ability to order groceries in-app and compare prices

The free version is very basic compared to other apps

Building your pantry is a bit labor-intensive on the front-end If you aspirationally buy fruits and veggies only to throw them in the trash three weeks later, Cooklist is here to save the day. Does it have recipes? Yes. Does it make a shopping list? Of course. Does it allow you to order groceries online? You betcha. But the thing that sets Cooklist apart is that it not only organizes your shopping list, but it keeps track of your fridge, freezer, and pantry, alerting you when ingredients are about to expire. You can import purchases from your favorite retailers or manually add ingredients. Getting close to expiration? Cooklist will send a notification with suggestions for those ingredients. Meal planning is simple as well. In addition to building your own menu, Cooklist offers suggested menus based on specific goals or diets, which can be customized to your tastes. There's a Pro version for about $50 per year or roughly $6 monthly, which adds some serious value. Once you've added your recipes to your shopping list, you can compare local supermarket prices. You can also add store loyalty cards to your account for when you order.