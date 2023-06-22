“Maxi skirts are a smart investment, because there is a relaxed glamor about them, and they can be worn in different ways for different occasions,” says Alison Bruhn , co-founder of The Style That Binds Us . Whether it hugs tightly to the body or flows out from the hip, a maxi offers more coverage (for those who prefer it) than shorter silhouettes, but also inherently feels a bit dressier due to the length. “I usually wear them when I want to dress up a little more but still keep it casual,” says digital creator Javiera Del Pozo . That’s the magic of a great maxi skirt—it does both.

Minimal effort, maximum impact. That’s the power of the maxi skirt. When we talk about building a capsule wardrobe, we think about style essentials that have the power to transform an outfit but can be worn in multiple ways. If you’ve overlooked maxi skirts in building out your own list of essentials, you may want to reconsider. Like jeans, a maxi skirt can be worn casually with sneakers and a tee. But unlike jeans, you can also style an ankle-sweeping skirt with high-heels and a fitted top, and fit the highly-specific dress code of a friend’s “garden formal” wedding.

Summer dressing should be easy and effortless. A floral maxi skirt paired with a simple white tee or tank is a go-to option that’s easy to pull together but looks dressy, especially when styled with mules or lace-up sandals. This style from Zesica comes in a wide array of colorful florals so you can opt for the style that best fits what's already sitting in your closet.

Avoid overheating in black, and opt for a loose skirt in breathable cotton. STAUD’s poplin style has a bit of spandex in the blend, meaning that it will fit comfortably as you move through the day. The A-line silhouette can easily be dressed up or down.

You’ve already cycled through your collection of wedding guest dresses, why not mix up your party attire by trying a colorful ruffled skirt in tandem with a button-up (á la Carolina Herrera) or with a coordinated tank top? The colorful print combination feels instantly celebratory and should be paired with fun raffia accessories.

Classic with a touch of prep, the pleated skirt is essential for the office. This take straddles the line between structured and soft, so feel free to wear it to work and then straight on the plane to your summer vacation. The only thing you need to do: swap your work flats for a comfy pair of sandals.

A minimalist interpretation of the classic cargo skirt, this style from Faithfull is better suited to summer thanks to the relaxed linen fabric. You won’t have to fidget or fuss, which can happen with some of the more structured takes on the cargo skirt.

Denim maxi skirts have made a resurgence over the past few seasons. In part thanks to the revival of ’90s and ’00s fashion trends, but also thanks to the fact that they’re a dressier way to wear denim. Try styling your maxi skirt with a sleek leather belt and a white ribbed tank for a cool combination.

“I recently got a couple of skirts from Meshki and the material is amazing,” says Del Pozo. This loose-weave crochet style is easy to throw on over a swimsuit for a dressy post-beach look. Or, try styling with a shrunken tee and sneakers, one of Del Pozo’s go-to ways to style a long skirt.

“This skirt is exciting to me because it has a very Couture vibe at a smart price point,” says Bruhn. The front knot detail and back ruching add sophisticated touches that make the overall look something fanciful. Pair with a pointy mule or a pair of crystal embellished heels to lean into the dressy vibe.

Madewell’s simple basics make it a go-to year-round. And while it’s perhaps best known for its denim, this tiered maxi skirt is a favorite for its subtle gingham print and relaxed fit. For any summer picnics on the horizon, this skirt is a must-have.

Often, prints are colorful, bold, and eye-catching. This tie-dye design from Zara is something more subtle and sophisticated. For nights out, the body-skimming silhouette will pair playfully with a shrunken tank or sheer top. To make the skirt feel a bit more casual, style it with an oversized tee.

Sometimes, an occasion arises that calls for a decadent ensemble, and you can always count on Christopher John Rogers to bring the glamor. This floral maxi skirt has an exaggerated shape that makes it stand out (in addition to the bold colors, of course). Plus, as an added bonus, Rogers designed a top to match, so you can wear the look head-to-toe if you desire.

The trends of the early aughts are back on, meaning your wardrobe lineup should include a classic boho skirt. Tiered, with a flowy silhouette and tie waist, this casual design is begging to be styled back to a pair of gladiator sandals and a simple tank.

Simple, elegant, and breezy, Tibi’s cotton midi skirt is a style that you can easily dress up or down for summer occasions. The cargo-inspired pockets add a little bit of edge, while the lightweight cotton material will keep you cool all summer long.

Final Verdict

Now that you’re ready to pick out a maxi skirt, consider what you’ll need it for. If you’re looking for versatility, an option like Tibi’s cotton cargo skirt will give you just that (which is why it made the top of our list). For special occasions, look for something a bit bolder like the options from Christopher John Rogers or Studio 189. For everyday, you can’t go wrong with a denim maxi skirt—so try out our pick from Reformation.

What to Look for in Maxi Skirts

Fit

“A great maxi skirt needs to be comfortable,” says Del Pozo. Longer skirts that hug too tightly to the body can make it hard to walk. You’ll want to keep an eye out for looser silhouettes or styles made with stretchy material. “I usually opt for maxis that have good stretch, but still feel secure—specifically ones that were designed with larger bodies in mind.”

Occasion

The best maxi skirt for you will depend on the occasion. A boho-inspired maxi like ZESICA's floral skirt or EARKOHA's paisley-printed skirt is great for the beach or running errands, but may not be fancy enough for a dinner party or wedding weekend celebration. For those occasions, Christopher John Rogers' floral pleated maxi skirt or Studio 189's Erica maxi skirt could work well. Similarly, you don’t want to wear a fitted silk skirt to a poolside barbecue, for example, for fear of staining it with sunscreen or sweat. Shop according to the occasion at hand.

Comfort

Beyond a skirt's stretchiness, it's also worth considering when you buy a maxi skirt, if you’ll need to think about the undergarments you wear underneath. Anything sheer or white might mean avoiding colorful underwear if you don’t want it to peek through. “As a curve woman it took years for me to start liking skirts because my thighs rub together and it’s so uncomfortable,” says Del Pozo. “If you’re like me, grab your fave thigh stick and pair of shorts.” If you’re trying on skirts in person, consider wearing colorful underwear or your favorite shapewear so you can look for fit or opacity issues from the comfort of your dressing room.

FAQ Which shirts go best with maxi skirts? Maxi skirts are versatile, so many top styles work with them—depending on the occasion you’re dressing for. “I love tops that show a little glimpse of the skin at the waist in between the top and the maxi skirt,” suggests Bruhn. “Some skirts that are lower on the hip look great with a simple T-shirt, halter top, or a [button-up] shirt.”

Which shoes look best with maxi skirts? Maxi skirts can work with many shoe styles, both flat and heeled, depending on the style of the skirt and what you’re dressing for. For sheer or gauzy options, try sandals or mules, which fit the light, breezy vibe. Sneakers or a pair of cowboy boots go well with cotton skirts or even silk styles that you want to style more casually. For dressy events, stick with a strappy sandal or a pump.

