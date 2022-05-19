We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re heading out to a day at the beach, an errand-filled shopping trip, or a fancy nighttime soiree, there’s hardly any occasion for which a maxi dress isn’t a great option. The ankle-length (or longer) dresses are as versatile as they get, thanks to the huge variety of materials, patterns, and designs available. Going on a romantic date night? Throw on a lacy, form-fitting maxi for the ultimate sultry look. Packing for a friend’s outdoor wedding? Opt for a flowy, floral maxi perfect for dancing all night long. Truly, the options are endless.

And according to experts, right now is the perfect time to pull a maxi out of your closet. “The last few years have been all about the midi as a daytime or casual option. It’s nice to see a return to both the maxi and mini for Spring ‘22,” says Arielle Siboni, the RTW Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's.

Love the idea of rocking a maxi, but not sure where to start? No problem—we’ve got you covered. Read ahead for our top picks of the best maxi dresses for any occasion, price range, and body type.

