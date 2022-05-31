The 13 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Pool Days and Getaways

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Between the sea of options and online uncertainties, swimsuit shopping is already a complicated experience. Add pregnancy to the equation, and you’ve got yourself a task. The best maternity swimsuits make any bathing suit buying endeavor infinity easier when you’re expecting since they’re designed to support a pregnant body throughout the journey.
There’s also the question of how many suits you need during pregnancy. Kindred Bravely designer Sophia Webster says the ideal maternity swim collection varies on mood and how much time you spend in a swimsuit. “Opt for one or two one-piece styles and a pair of bikini bottoms, with a few different swim tops to mix and match together,” Webster suggests. “This should keep you covered whether you’re lying by the pool for the summer or going on a babymoon getaway.”
Meet the Expert
Sophia Webster is a designer at Kindred Bravely, a nursing and maternity brand.
Keep reading for a deep dive into maternity swimwear, including fit tips and the best fabrics for modern style and support. Plus, an edit of the best maternity swimsuits to shop for this season.
Best Overall: Kindred Bravely Nursing & Maternity One Piece Wrap Swimsuit
A Kindred Bravely best-seller, The Nursing & Maternity One-Piece Wrap Swimsuit is a flattering and supportive option throughout pregnancy and nursing-friendly postpartum. It features a ruffled neckline that wraps and ties at the side for a customizable fit. To nurse, untie the wrap and pull the crossover neckline aside. “The gathers at the side allow room to grow, and the removable padding, full shelf bra, and adjustable straps offer plenty of bust support,” says Webster. This suit comes in various colors and fabrics, including recycled polyester, all with UPF 50+, and is offered in regular and busty sizing.
Material: 85% recycled polyester, 15% spandex or 56% polyester, 40% polyamide, 4% spandex | Colors: Aloe green, Black, Seersucker Stripe | Size Range: S-XXL (Regular & Busty) | Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle.
Best on Amazon: Summer Mae Maternity Swimsuit One Piece Bathing Suit Button Neck Cross Back
This highly-rated maternity swimsuit on Amazon is a cute, comfy, and budget-friendly buy pre, during, and post-pregnancy. Firstly, the ribbed fabric is super on-trend while maintaining a timeless soft feel on the skin. Next up: function, including adjustable straps than can be worn straight or crisscrossed and a lined control midsection with ruched sides to support a growing bump. The button placket lends itself to uncomplicated nursing postpartum, too.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex; 100% polyester lining | Colors: Cameo Brown, Black, Blue, Green, Light Pink, Navy, Purple, Rose Red, Wine, Grass Green, Orange, Red | Size Range: S-XL | Care: Machine or hand wash cold with similar colors
Best One-Piece: A Pea In The Pod One Piece Maternity Floral Swimsuit
This floral-print one-piece, cut from Liberty Fabric, is a vibrant addition to any maternity swimwear collection. It features a modern square neck with thick straps and ruched side seams for a supportive and flexible fit. More of a two-piece mama-to-be? It comes in a bikini version, too.
Material: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane | Prints: D Anjo Sky | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Hand wash
Best Bikini: Juillet The Lee Top
This textured bikini is a beautiful way to showcase a bump confidently. Taking inspiration from ‘60s-style swimwear. The matching bottoms feature elasticized ruffled hems that comfortably grow with you throughout the trimesters and will live in your swimwear collection long after.
Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Colors: Ash, White, Laurel Rose | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Hand wash with care; dry in the shade
Best Tankini: Pez D’Or Marine Stripe Maternity Tankini Swimsuit
This maternity tankini proves you can’t fail with a classic navy and white Marnier striped swimsuit. The sweetheart halterneck design riffs off of retro-style swimwear, featuring a keyhole center detail that helps shape the bodice and removable straps if you prefer a strapless look. Final touches include removable pads and simple briefs with plenty of coverage.
Material: 91% polyamide, 9% elastane | Colors: Navy/White | Size Range: S-XL | Care: Machine wash and line dry
Best Value: Gap Maternity Recycled Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Suit
This V-neck one-piece is charming and sleek, featuring clean lines and a romantic ruffled neckline. But this swimsuit is more than captivating from the front—it features an open back with a sweet tie detail that’s extra supportive with shirred side seams for flexibility and comfort. It’s also crafted with 92 percent recycled polyester making it a cute, affordable, and eco-friendly choice.
Material: 92% recycled polyester, 8% spandex | Colors: Acorn Brown, True Black | Prints: Multi Floral, Pink Floral, Black Daisy, Brown Animal Print | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Machine wash
Most Versatile: Summersalt The Maternity Cinched Current
A square neck and clean lines lend a modern minimalist flair to this maternity one-piece swimsuit, featuring a shelf bra with built-in soft cups, full coverage bottoms, and UPF 50+ protection. The ultra-soft ribbed fabric features compression and stretches for just enough support that’s not constricting, with gathered sides that comfortably ebb and flow throughout pregnancy’s many stages.
Material: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane | Colors: Deep Sea, Sea Urchin | Size Range: 2-14 | Care: Hand wash by itself in cold water with a gentle soap; hang dry
Best Minimalist: Hatch The Azore One Piece
This one-shoulder swimsuit boasts sleek style and function for minimalist-leaning mamas craving a simplistic maternity one-piece. It’s made from a supportive double-layered fabric and designed with a shelf bra and shirred sides to comfortably accommodate a growing bump.
Material: 78% recycled nylon, 22% spandex | Colors: Raisin | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Hand wash warm; lay flat to dry
Best Halter: ASOS DESIGN Maternity Recycled Gathered Halter Wrap Swimsuit
A halter neckline always offers excellent support, making it a great maternity swimwear choice, like this timeless, sleek black one-piece. It features a plunging neckline with non-padded cups and brief-cut bottoms for plenty of coverage. Even better, it’s consciously designed with recycled polyamide from fabric scraps to fishing nets, which reduces crude-oil use and greenhouse gases, helping lower the impact on the planet and keeping things circular.
Material: 80% polyamide, 20% spandex body; 84% polyester, 16% spandex lining | Colors: Black | Size Range: 2-16 | Care: Machine wash according to instructions on care label
Best Designer: Cache Coeur Kyoto One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Scalloped detailing adds a delicate and feminine touch to this vibrant one-piece with UPF+ sun protection by Cache Coeur. The swimwear label specializes in stylish and modern maternity fits, like this halterneck design with an open tie-back and ruched sides to comfortably flatter a growing bump. If turquoise (Lagoon) isn’t your shade, this suit comes in four other eye-catching solids, including hot pink and yellow.
Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Colors: Orange, Fuchsia, Lagoon, Yellow, Marine | Size Range: S-XXL | Care: Hand wash and line dry
Best UPF Protection: Motherhood Maternity Beach Bump Smocked Waist Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+
Not only is this smocked one-piece swimsuit a trendy choice, but the fabric flawlessly adapts to a growing belly bump. In addition, the halterneck design features UPF 50+ sun protection and is a modern take on stripes that looks as apropos on the beaches of France as it does for a July 4th celebration.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Colors: Blue Wavy Stripe, Blue Gingham, Black | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Hand wash
Best Swimsuit Dress: Seraphine Floral Print Maternity Swimsuit Dress
Whether you’re seeking a little extra coverage or maximum versatility, a maternity swimsuit dress is the move. In a ditsy floral print made from quick-dry fabric, this one-piece design by Seraphine is feminine and fresh for warm-weather getaways and poolside moments alike. It features an integrated skirt that you can wear simply as a dress or tie up while swimming with the look of a matching sarong, so you get a full look no matter how you style it.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% elastane outer; 89% polyester, 11% elastane lining | Colors: Multi Floral Print | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Gentle wash at 86 degrees; do not bleach, tumble dry, iron, or dry clean
Best Rashguard: Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Raglan Long Sleeve Rash Guard Maternity Top
Whether you’re the active type in the water or like the extra coverage, this maternity rashguard is a functional and stylish win. The crewneck design covers the entire torso and is crafted from soft fabric with added spandex for tons of stretch. At the same time, the shirring at the sides comfortably fits a growing belly throughout the trimesters with a whimsical look.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex outer; 100% polyester lining | Colors: Multi Floral Print | Size Range: S-XXL | Care: Hand wash; line dry or lay flat
What to Look for in a Maternity Swimsuit
Comfort
Webster says comfort is most important when shopping for a maternity swimsuit, from one-pieces to two-pieces. “Many styles also work great for postpartum,” she tells Byrdie, suggesting a suit with an easy pull-down or clip-down access if you’re planning to breastfeed as a money-saving hack. Once you’ve determined if a one or two-piece maternity swimsuit is your ideal style, the designer says to focus on other features like neckline—such as V-neck or a scoop—and smaller accents such as ruffles, hardware, and bow-ties. “If you’re into two-piece suits, decide if you want a bikini top or tankini top and if you want high-rise bottoms or low-rise bottoms,” she continues. “High-rise bottoms should have gathered at the side to accommodate a bump, and low-rise bottoms will fit just under your bump.”
Material
Material is also important when shopping for maternity swimsuits. “Now is not the time for tight and constricting fabrics,” Webster notes. Instead, the designer says four-way stretch fabrics are best, including seersucker and gathered detailing, which allow a swimsuit to grow with you and fit you during many stages. “Some suits use a recycled polyester, a great eco-friendly option,” she adds. It’s also a good idea to choose fabrics with UPF 50+ to protect against UV rays, reducing your exposure to the sun.
-
Do you need a maternity swimsuit?
“A maternity swimsuit is essential because it’s specifically designed to accommodate changes in size,” says Webster. “Sizing up in a traditional swimsuit will often give you an awkward fit; it might be tight in some places and loose in others. Maternity swimwear is carefully designed with stretchier materials and cuts to fit you in all the right places.”
-
How should a maternity swimsuit fit?
“A maternity swimsuit should fit comfortably and not feel too tight or too loose, especially in the tummy and bust area, as those are the areas changing the most,” explains Webster. “If you’re purchasing a swimsuit in the first or second trimester, make sure there’s enough room in the bust and tummy,” she continues. It’s also essential to avoid a suit that’s too loose and gaping, especially at the leg openings towards the end of your pregnancy.
-
What makes a maternity swimsuit different than a regular swimsuit?
According to Webster, “Maternity swimsuits have additional room in the tummy and either use stretchier fabrics (like crinkle or seersucker) or have additional gathers at the sides," allowing plenty of room to grow while feeling comfortable and flattering postpartum. “A good maternity swimsuit also has additional bust support to support changes in bust size during pregnancy and postpartum,” she adds. “Look for styles with built-in bras, removable padding, and straps that can be adjusted for better support.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Laura Lajiness is a seasoned editor and commerce writer expecting her first child this year. As a Byrdie contributor, she’s constantly on the hunt for and trials products that are not only stylish but make life easier, including pregnancy-related essentials. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Marie Claire, Glamour, Town&Country, InStyle, Esquire, Women’s Health, WWD, Footwear News, Brides, Refinery29, Coveteur, and more. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Art History from the University of Arizona.
According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough maternity swimsuits from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com and we will evaluate the product ASAP.