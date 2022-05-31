The 13 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Pool Days and Getaways

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Between the sea of options and online uncertainties, swimsuit shopping is already a complicated experience. Add pregnancy to the equation, and you’ve got yourself a task. The best maternity swimsuits make any bathing suit buying endeavor infinity easier when you’re expecting since they’re designed to support a pregnant body throughout the journey. There’s also the question of how many suits you need during pregnancy. Kindred Bravely designer Sophia Webster says the ideal maternity swim collection varies on mood and how much time you spend in a swimsuit. “Opt for one or two one-piece styles and a pair of bikini bottoms, with a few different swim tops to mix and match together,” Webster suggests. “This should keep you covered whether you’re lying by the pool for the summer or going on a babymoon getaway.” Meet the Expert Sophia Webster is a designer at Kindred Bravely, a nursing and maternity brand. Keep reading for a deep dive into maternity swimwear, including fit tips and the best fabrics for modern style and support. Plus, an edit of the best maternity swimsuits to shop for this season.