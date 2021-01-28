20 Functional Maternity Leggings to Support Your Bump

Despite the seemingly endless options for maternity clothes, when you get pregnant you quickly realize a lot of these designs are flawed. For example, there's a 10-week awkward period when you're kind of showing but also kind of not; where your normal pants are really uncomfortable but maternity pants are way too big. Then there's that period at the end where it seems like you're going to bust out of those pants, but don't feel like it's worth it to buy new ones.

All this to say: If you're pregnant and struggling to find pants that work, we see you. So we rounded up 20 of the best functional, supportive maternity leggings for everything from virtual prenatal yoga classes and socially-distanced walks with friends to hours spent on the couch binge-watching Netflix.

Nike Nike One (M) Leggings $$60 Shop

Light and breathable, these leggings made with zonal fabric are designed to grow with you, meaning you can also wear them postpartum. Made with 75% recyclable fibers, these retail at just $60 — a steal compared to most maternity clothes.

Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28' $$98 Shop

These leggings are every pregnant woman's dream: Regular pants that double as maternity leggings. A favorite among pregnant women everywhere, the Lululemon Align Pant, $98, is made from 81% nylon and 19% lycra. The material is soft and weightless and perfect for lower-impact workouts ... and pregnancy, of course.

HATCH The Before, After, and During Legging $$98 Shop

There are few things more frustrating than buying an article of clothing that you can only use for a set amount of time (i.e. during pregnancy), which is why these HATCH compression leggings are so appealing: They'll work for before, during, and after pregnancy. These stretchy pants, $98, will grow with you and shrink back down when you're no longer pregnant.

BLANQI BLANQI Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings $$64 Shop

Made with soft, breathable fabric, the design of the Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings, $64, is soft, breathable, smoothing, and easy to pull on—always a plus, especially when you're getting toward the end of pregnancy.

Storq Stoq Signature Maternity Leggings $$65 Shop

Made with 92% Modal and 8% Spandex, the Storq Signature Maternity Leggings, $65, are about as comfortable as they come. While they might not be ideal for running, they're great for lounging around the house all pregnancy long.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Black Maternity Legging $$88 Shop

These leggings are breathable, flexible, and perfect for both low-impact workouts and lounging. As a nice bonus, these leggings, $88, are from Girlfriend Collective's LITE collection, which helps remove waste from the ocean and donates percentages of sales to Healthy Seas.

Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Fleece Over The Belly Leggings $$30 Shop

Looking for something extra cozy? These fleece leggings from Motherhood Maternity, which are crazy inexpensive at $30, will do the trick. They may not support third trimester jog attempts, but they are perfect for lounging.

SPANX SPANX Mama Faux Leather Maternity Leggings $$110 Shop

OK, so 2021 hasn't exactly been a put-your-leather-leggings-on-and-party year so far. But if you do feel like dressing up your look while staying extra comfortable, these faux leather leggings from SPANX, $110, will serve that purpose.

H&M H&M Mama Joggers $$25 Shop

Going for a super casual, cute vibe? These joggers from H&M, which are made with lightweight sweatshirt fabric, are made with wide ribbing at the waist to keep you comfy all pregnancy long.

A Pea In The Pod A Pea In The Pod Ripe Under Belly Maternity Leggings $$52 Shop

As anyone who has ever been pregnant in the summer months knows, having fabric covering your bump isn't always comfortable. These leggings from A Pea In the Pod, $52, give you the option to either pull the waistband over your bump or tuck it under. And hey, isn't it always nice to have options?

Torrid Torrid Plus Size Maternity Premium Legging $$39.50 $25.67 Shop

Finding a great pair of plus size leggings is tough in the best of times. Add pregnancy to the mix, and it's nearly impossible — which is why these shockingly inexpensive leggings ($26) are such a gem. Featuring cotton and spandex material with a stretchy, supportive waist that grows with your bump, it's hard to go wrong with these leggings.

Reebok Reebox Lux Maternity 2 Leggings $$65 Shop

If you're all about staying active through pregnancy, these Reebok leggings ($65) are made from sweat-wicking fabric and a stretchy waistband that grows with your belly will give your bump extra support. These maternity leggings are great for yoga, cycling, and any other workout you're doing during pregnancy.

Old Navy Old Navy Maternity Full Panel Crop Leggings $$18 Shop

If you're looking for a great pair of maternity leggings for under $20, these super-comfy maternity leggings from Old Navy are it. Made of 96% cotton and 4% spandex, you'll want to live in these while you're pregnant and beyond.

Terez Terez Navy Camo Hi-Shine Bump Squad Leggings $$120 Shop

Sure, black maternity leggings are great — but have you ever tried camo maternity leggings made of sweat wicking material with comfortable compression? If not, we highly recommend this pair ($120), which will support stylish workouts all pregnancy long.

Gap Maternity GapFit Full Panel Full Length Leggings in Sculpt Compression $$47 Shop

Want leggings that will support your bump during a workout without the hefty price tag? These leggings fro Gap ($47) are made with breathable fabric and maximum compression for all your high-intensity pregnancy workouts.

Ingrid & Isabel Ingrid & Isabel Active Postpartum Legging With Compression $$98 Shop

So much attention is paid to what we wear while we're pregnant that we often forget about our postpartum needs — and from a clothing perspective, there are a lot of them! These leggings ($98) will give your body postpartum support while also keeping specific issues in mind, like sensitive c-section scars, for which there's an extra-low belly panel.

Belly Bandit Belly Bandit B.D.A. Stretch Knit Leggings $$45 Shop

These leggings ($45) are ultra-flattering and crazy comfortable. Made from super-soft, durable yarn, you'll be wearing these leggings all pregnancy long.

ASOS ASOS Design Maternity Leggings $$26 Shop

Another non-boring pair of maternity leggings, this pair from ASOS ($26), are designed to fit all pregnancy long thanks to a stretch jersey bump band.

Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's High Waist Stretch Leggings $$17 Shop

Starting at $17, these leggings, which are 88% cottton and 12% elastane are extra comfortable with a high-rise waistband. Perfect for lounging or light yoga, these ones are a good pick for early pregnancy.

Beyond Yoga Supplex Love The Bump $$86 Shop

Whether you're a yogi or you like a more high-intensity workout like cycling or running, these leggings ($86), made with super-soft, moisture wicking performance fabric and four-way stretch will have your bump covered during and after pregnancy.