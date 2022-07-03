The 15 Best Maternity Jeans That Are Insanely Comfortable

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Denim is one of the first instantaneously uncomfortable fabrics when you’re pregnant. That is until you’ve happened upon the best maternity jeans. Whether you’re a straight leg, cropped, skinny, or boyfriend fan, jeans for pregnant bodies abound in many trendy iterations, appearing equally stylish as all the favorites you defaulted to before you were expecting.

By designing core denim silhouettes for maternity and post-maternity bodies, Hatch's Maggie McGowan tells Byrdie, “It’s all about making our woman feel like she’s wearing her normal jeans.”

Similarly, Sarah Ahmed at DL1961, says the brand focuses on offering a range of inseams, fits, and fashion details that cater to those who are pregnant, specifically. “We treat our maternity denim the same as our mainline denim,” she says. “We take our most popular mainline silhouettes, from skinny and straight to boyfriend and bootcut, and tailor them to accommodate the various needs of pregnancy dressing.”

Meet the Expert Maggie McGowan is the Vice President of Design at Hatch with prior experience at Madewell and Michael Kors Collection. The birth of her two daughters significantly honed her design aesthetic for maternity wear, recognizing the challenge women face when getting dressed while pregnant.

Sarah Ahmed is the Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at the family-owned brand premium denim label DL1961.

Both experts suggest owning a few pairs of maternity jeans in a range of fits and washes. “Our motto at DL1961 is 'Buy less and wear more',” says Ahmed. “Because our maternity denim is made to wear during pregnancy and after, we suggest selecting a few seasonless styles you can dress up or down.”

A tried and true classic leg shape and wash you can wear every day, like a skinny or straight leg, is a great entry point. “This style would be chic enough to work with a crisp, white button-down at the farmers market yet casual enough to sit down on the grass for a lazy evening picnic dinner with friends,” says McGowen. Second, consider a more fashion-forward style in a different wash. “Maybe your second pair is lighter denim in a cropped kick flare, or your second pair is a slouchy boyfriend in a darker wash,” she continues. At the same time, Ahmed points to a white bootcut for summer weather.

McGowen suggests a cropped, slim, stovepipe leg in a stretch black or white denim for a third option. “Use it as an alternative to a legging, style it with everything, and both colors would be appropriate all year long,” she says.

Keep reading for the best maternity jeans, with more fit and shopping tips from McGowen and Ahmed, below.