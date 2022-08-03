The 13 Best Massage Guns for At-Home Relief

Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3

Theresa Holland is a freelance writer covering all things fitness and wellness for Byrdie. You can also find her work in Elite Daily, MyDomaine, Thought Catalog, and more.

Published on Aug 03, 2022

If you constantly crave deep-tissue acupressure, it might be worth investing in a massage gun. These ​​handheld percussive devices can be used to quickly and effectively alleviate tightness and pain caused by overworked muscles.

Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3, a powerful massage gun with a high-frequency design, a quiet brushless motor, and five interchangeable heads. For a more affordable pick. consider the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, which has four attachments and six speeds.

Physical therapist Lisa Mitro, DPT, explains that massage guns work by activating high-frequency vibrations. "This allows for movement, which generates into the muscle, causing relaxation, increased blood flow, and optimal recovery." If this sounds high-tech, that's because it is. Feature-rich options are often priced pretty steep, but there are also some great wallet-friendly models on the market.

We conducted hours of research on the best massage guns and tried a couple of the top-rated models out there. We evaluated each on its power, noise level, size, and overall performance. Our team then combined these results with our research of fan favorites plus professional-recommended picks to create this list.

Ahead, find the best massage guns for every budget.

Best Overall: Renpho R3 Muscle Massage Gun

Renpho R3 Muscle Massage Gun

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Renpho.com
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Quiet

  • Easy to grip and handle

  • Comes with carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Auto-shutoff can happen mid-session

Our number one pick is the Renpho R3 (model RP-GM171), a compact yet powerful device measuring just 7 x 6 x 2.5 inches and weighing only 1.5 pounds, which makes it a breeze to handle. The high-frequency design offers five speeds ranging from 2500 to 3200 percussive beats per minute. This massage gun has five interchangeable heads to target tightness at various angles and reach different muscle groups.

Thanks to the brushless motor, it's notably quiet, typically running as low as 45 decibels. The built-in battery is pretty impressive, too, offering over a week's worth of use on a single charge. Compared to others in its category, the feature-rich R3 is also reasonably priced.

Noise: 45 dB | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Features: Brushless motor, five speeds, five heads, auto-shutoff

Best Budget: FitRx Muscle Massage Gun

FitRx Muscle Massage Gun

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Affordable

  • Carrying case

  • One-year warranty

What We Don’t Like

  • Somewhat noisy

On a budget? Go with FitRx. This massage gun has four interchangeable heads and can be set to six speeds ranging from 1200 to 3200 RPM (revolutions per minute). It comes with a carrying case and lasts for up to four hours on a full charge. Though this percussive massager doesn't have all the bells and whistles as fancier options and may run slightly louder, it does the trick.

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: Four heads, six speeds

Best Splurge: TheraGun G3PRO

Therabody Theragun G3Pro

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Theragun.com
What We Like

  • Powerful

  • User-friendly

  • Two-year warranty

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

  • Somewhat heavy

If you're willing to spend more on a truly effective device, you really can't go wrong with Theragun. Though it runs kinda loud, it makes up for it with a connected app, six attachment heads, a rotating arm, professional-grade durability, clinically backed therapeutic benefits and a two-year warranty.

Noise: 65 dB | Max RPM: 2400 | Weight: 2.9 pounds | Features: Six heads, rotating arm, Bluetooth integration, customizable speed

Best Mini: Yunmai Massage Gun CosyCare Mini

Yunmai Massage Gun CosyCare Mini

AliExpress
View On Aliexpress.com View On Dhgate.com View On Yunmaiglobal.com
What We Like

  • Lightweight

  • Ultra-quiet

  • Long battery life

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

Want something a bit smaller and lighter? Check out the Yunmai CosyCare. This mini massage gun measures only 5.5 x 3 x 1.5 inches and weighs less than a pound. Small but mighty, it offers percussive massage with high-frequency vibrations as fast as 3200 RPM and boasts a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 500 uses. This massager is also super quiet, never going above 35 decibels.

Noise: 35 dB | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 0.9 pounds | Features: Three heads, smart pressure sensor, auto-shutoff

Best Quiet: Mebak Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun

Mebak Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Long battery life

  • Carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Heads could be softer

Some massage guns can sound like a jackhammer, but thanks to its brushless, high-torque motor, the Mebak Deep Tissue Handheld is much quieter than most others in its category. Depending on the speed, it operates between 35 to 50 decibels. We also like that it comes with seven interchangeable heads to target various muscles and promises up to three weeks of use on a full charge.

Noise: 35–50 dB | Max RPM: 2300 | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Features: Seven heads, five speeds, digital display

Best with Bluetooth: Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dick's
What We Like

  • Guided routines

  • Quiet

  • High-torque motor

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

The Hypervolt Plus is one of the spendier options out there, but its high-tech design doesn't disappoint. This powerful massage gun connects to the Hyperice app via Bluetooth to guide you through acupressure routines designed for every body part and muscle group. What's more, the brand's patented Quiet Glide technology calls on a high-torque motor to help your muscles warm up and recover from each routine.

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 3 pounds | Features: Three speeds, five heads, app controls

Best Speed Settings: Dartwood Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Dartwood Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Walmart
View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Digital display

  • Carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Nothing

The  Dartwood Deep Tissue model can be set to a whopping 30 speeds with frequencies as fast as 3200 RPM. It comes with six heads to provide the perfect size and shape to target soreness and strain in everything from your back and shoulders to your palms and spine. We also like that it has a digital display, making it easy to access different speeds and settings. The battery lasts about two and a half hours, which should get you through several sessions before needing to recharge.

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Features: Six heads, 30 speeds

Best Attachments: Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • 12 interchangeable heads

  • Ultra-quiet

  • Long-lasting

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

The Dacorm Deep Tissue deep-tissue massager comes with 12 interchangeable heads. In addition to the standard round, flat, and tapered heads, you'll get a spade, a semi-circle, a fan, a mushroom, a gyro, a claw, and a U-shaped attachment. This percussive gun is also incredibly quiet, with a working noise level of about 40 decibels. The battery is exceptionally long-lasting, too, running for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Noise: 40 dB | Max RPM: 3300 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: 12 heads, seven speeds, digital display, battery life indicator

Best for Self-Massage: Lyric Therapeutic Massager

Lyric Therapeutic Massager

Bed, Bath & Beyond
View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy View On Experiencelyric.com
What We Like

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Touchscreen display

  • Great color selection

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

  • Somewhat heavy

The Lyric is ideal for self-massage. With Bluetooth connectivity and the brand's unique Rhythm Therapy technology, it promises to offer a more relaxing, personalized, therapeutic experience while giving yourself a, well, selfie. You can use the Lyric app and handy touchscreen display to access guided massages and place it on the included charging dock between sessions.

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: Not listed | Weight: 3.5 pounds | Features: Guided massage, touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity

Best for Relaxation: Flexir Recovery Lite Muscle Massager

Flexir Recovery Lite Muscle Massager

Academy
View On Academy.com View On Best Buy View On Walgreens
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Compact

  • Lightweight

What We Don’t Like

  • Only one head

If you're more into relaxation than deep-tissue acupressure, consider the Flexir Recovery Lite. This massage fun offers three vibrational speeds ranging from 1750 to 3200 RPM and is designed to provide calming, therapeutic relief post-workout or after a long day on the job. It's also notably compact and weighs less than a pound, making it perfect for on-the-go use.

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 0.7 pounds | Features: Three speeds

Best for Athletes: Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Quiet

  • Carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Nothing

Calling all athletes and strength trainers! The Powerboost was designed specifically with muscle recovery in mind. Flaunting five speeds and six interchangeable heads, this deep-tissue percussion massager targets knots and sore tissues while preventing delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3000 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: Five heads, six speeds, power indicator light

Best for Neck and Shoulders: TOLOCO Massage Gun

4.5
TOLOCO Massage Gun

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Newegg.com
What We Like

  • Ergonomic

  • Ultra-quiet

  • Carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Pricey

Between 30 to 50 percent of people have pain in their neck or shoulders at any given time. If you get it often, you'll be glad to have the Toloco on hand when stiffness strikes. This deep-tissue massage gun boasts 10 interchangeable heads and 20 speeds, plus a non-slip ergonomic design that makes it easy to access knots and sore muscles throughout your upper body.

Noise: 40 dB | Max RPM: Not listed | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Features: 10 heads, 20 speeds

Best for Travel: Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device

4.9
Theragun Mini Therapy Device

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dick's
What We Like

  • Compact

  • Lightweight

  • Carrying case

What We Don’t Like

  • Expensive

  • Only one head

Need something to bring on the go? The compact Theragun Mini measures 6 x 5 x 2 inches and weighs less than one and a half pounds. Though it only comes with the standard ball-head attachment, this travel-friendly massage gun offers percussive therapy with vibrations as fast as 2400 RPM. It also comes with a soft carrying case for easy transport.

Noise: 56 dB | Max RPM: 2400 | Weight: 1.4 pounds | Features: Standard ball head, ergonomic grip

Final Verdict

Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3, a powerful massage gun with a high-frequency design, a quiet brushless motor, and five interchangeable heads. Folks on a budget should consider the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, which has four attachments and six speeds. And if you're looking for a mini option for on-the-go use, we highly recommend the ultra-compact and lightweight Yunmai CosyCare.

Meet the Expert


Lisa Mitro, PT, DPT, FMSC, is a physical therapist specializing in orthopedic solutions for those looking to improve their fitness. She has a doctorate in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.

What to Look For in a Massage Gun

Frequency

"I recommend any massage guns that can get into a high-frequency, low-amplitude setting, which just means it has a high amount of vibration," says Mitro. When shopping around, you'll find options with varying speed settings, with options going as high as 3200 RPM (revolutions per minute). "It's always good to try it out before you buy it to make sure it can vibrate enough to do its job."

Features

You'll also want to pay attention to the features before buying a massage gun. More basic options may only have one or two heads and up to three speeds, whereas fancier models typically come with five or more attachments and several speed settings. Higher-end devices often have additional bells and whistles, like digital displays, Bluetooth connectivity, guided sessions, smart pressure sensors, or an auto-shutoff feature.

Price

Today's massage guns come at a wide range of price points, and generally speaking, you'll get what you pay for. On the lower end, you're looking at anywhere from $50 to $70, and on the higher end, you could pay upwards of $500. Consider how much you're willing to spend, as well as what settings or features you want. And before buying anything, make sure to check the manufacturer's warranty.

FAQ
  • What are the benefits of using a massage gun?

    Like traditional acupressure and deep-tissue massage, the benefits of using a massage gun include relief from muscle strain, reduced pain, and increased circulation. It's also been shown to improve athletic performance and prevent DOMS (delayed-onset muscle soreness).
    Additionally, percussive devices might help improve flexibility and offer stress relief. The idea is that by owning one, you can reap all these benefits anytime, anywhere, either on your own or with the help of a partner.

  • How do you use a massage gun?

    Starting on the lowest setting, aim the massager at the muscle group you're targeting, then float it over the area in gentle, smooth motions. Thanks to the percussive beats, you don't need to press hard. When you want a little more intensity, just turn up the speed.

  • How often should you use a massage gun?

    "Massage guns are safe to use when muscles are sore, feeling tight, or tender," says Mitro. For some, this might be as often as a few minutes every day after work or following a training session. However, Mitro says to avoid using a percussive device on your bones or anywhere there's inflammation. If it hurts, stop using it and get in touch with your healthcare provider.

Why Trust Byrdie

Byrdie contributor Theresa Holland is a commerce writer specializing in wellness products, fitness gear, and lifestyle. She interviewed a physical therapist for this story, compiling their insights into the different types, uses, and safety considerations for massage guns. She looked at dozens of models, ultimately choosing those that stood out in terms of features, portability, effectiveness, and overall value. Theresa has been writing for Byrdie since 2020.

