The 13 Best Massage Guns for At-Home Relief

If you constantly crave deep-tissue acupressure, it might be worth investing in a massage gun. These handheld percussive devices can be used to quickly and effectively alleviate tightness and pain caused by overworked muscles.
Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3, a powerful massage gun with a high-frequency design, a quiet brushless motor, and five interchangeable heads. For a more affordable pick. consider the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, which has four attachments and six speeds.
Physical therapist Lisa Mitro, DPT, explains that massage guns work by activating high-frequency vibrations. "This allows for movement, which generates into the muscle, causing relaxation, increased blood flow, and optimal recovery." If this sounds high-tech, that's because it is. Feature-rich options are often priced pretty steep, but there are also some great wallet-friendly models on the market.
We conducted hours of research on the best massage guns and tried a couple of the top-rated models out there. We evaluated each on its power, noise level, size, and overall performance. Our team then combined these results with our research of fan favorites plus professional-recommended picks to create this list.
Ahead, find the best massage guns for every budget.
Best Overall: Renpho R3 Muscle Massage Gun
Reasonably priced
Quiet
Easy to grip and handle
Comes with carrying case
Auto-shutoff can happen mid-session
Our number one pick is the Renpho R3 (model RP-GM171), a compact yet powerful device measuring just 7 x 6 x 2.5 inches and weighing only 1.5 pounds, which makes it a breeze to handle. The high-frequency design offers five speeds ranging from 2500 to 3200 percussive beats per minute. This massage gun has five interchangeable heads to target tightness at various angles and reach different muscle groups.
Thanks to the brushless motor, it's notably quiet, typically running as low as 45 decibels. The built-in battery is pretty impressive, too, offering over a week's worth of use on a single charge. Compared to others in its category, the feature-rich R3 is also reasonably priced.
Noise: 45 dB | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Features: Brushless motor, five speeds, five heads, auto-shutoff
Best Budget: FitRx Muscle Massage Gun
Affordable
Carrying case
One-year warranty
Somewhat noisy
On a budget? Go with FitRx. This massage gun has four interchangeable heads and can be set to six speeds ranging from 1200 to 3200 RPM (revolutions per minute). It comes with a carrying case and lasts for up to four hours on a full charge. Though this percussive massager doesn't have all the bells and whistles as fancier options and may run slightly louder, it does the trick.
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: Four heads, six speeds
Best Splurge: TheraGun G3PRO
Powerful
User-friendly
Two-year warranty
Expensive
Somewhat heavy
If you're willing to spend more on a truly effective device, you really can't go wrong with Theragun. Though it runs kinda loud, it makes up for it with a connected app, six attachment heads, a rotating arm, professional-grade durability, clinically backed therapeutic benefits and a two-year warranty.
Noise: 65 dB | Max RPM: 2400 | Weight: 2.9 pounds | Features: Six heads, rotating arm, Bluetooth integration, customizable speed
Best Mini: Yunmai Massage Gun CosyCare Mini
Lightweight
Ultra-quiet
Long battery life
Expensive
Want something a bit smaller and lighter? Check out the Yunmai CosyCare. This mini massage gun measures only 5.5 x 3 x 1.5 inches and weighs less than a pound. Small but mighty, it offers percussive massage with high-frequency vibrations as fast as 3200 RPM and boasts a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 500 uses. This massager is also super quiet, never going above 35 decibels.
Noise: 35 dB | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 0.9 pounds | Features: Three heads, smart pressure sensor, auto-shutoff
Best Quiet: Mebak Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun
Reasonably priced
Long battery life
Carrying case
Heads could be softer
Some massage guns can sound like a jackhammer, but thanks to its brushless, high-torque motor, the Mebak Deep Tissue Handheld is much quieter than most others in its category. Depending on the speed, it operates between 35 to 50 decibels. We also like that it comes with seven interchangeable heads to target various muscles and promises up to three weeks of use on a full charge.
Noise: 35–50 dB | Max RPM: 2300 | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Features: Seven heads, five speeds, digital display
Best with Bluetooth: Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Guided routines
Quiet
High-torque motor
Expensive
The Hypervolt Plus is one of the spendier options out there, but its high-tech design doesn't disappoint. This powerful massage gun connects to the Hyperice app via Bluetooth to guide you through acupressure routines designed for every body part and muscle group. What's more, the brand's patented Quiet Glide technology calls on a high-torque motor to help your muscles warm up and recover from each routine.
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 3 pounds | Features: Three speeds, five heads, app controls
Best Speed Settings: Dartwood Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Reasonably priced
Digital display
Carrying case
Nothing
The Dartwood Deep Tissue model can be set to a whopping 30 speeds with frequencies as fast as 3200 RPM. It comes with six heads to provide the perfect size and shape to target soreness and strain in everything from your back and shoulders to your palms and spine. We also like that it has a digital display, making it easy to access different speeds and settings. The battery lasts about two and a half hours, which should get you through several sessions before needing to recharge.
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Features: Six heads, 30 speeds
Best Attachments: Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun
12 interchangeable heads
Ultra-quiet
Long-lasting
Expensive
The Dacorm Deep Tissue deep-tissue massager comes with 12 interchangeable heads. In addition to the standard round, flat, and tapered heads, you'll get a spade, a semi-circle, a fan, a mushroom, a gyro, a claw, and a U-shaped attachment. This percussive gun is also incredibly quiet, with a working noise level of about 40 decibels. The battery is exceptionally long-lasting, too, running for up to 15 hours on a single charge.
Noise: 40 dB | Max RPM: 3300 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: 12 heads, seven speeds, digital display, battery life indicator
Best for Self-Massage: Lyric Therapeutic Massager
Bluetooth connectivity
Touchscreen display
Great color selection
Expensive
Somewhat heavy
The Lyric is ideal for self-massage. With Bluetooth connectivity and the brand's unique Rhythm Therapy technology, it promises to offer a more relaxing, personalized, therapeutic experience while giving yourself a, well, selfie. You can use the Lyric app and handy touchscreen display to access guided massages and place it on the included charging dock between sessions.
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: Not listed | Weight: 3.5 pounds | Features: Guided massage, touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity
Best for Relaxation: Flexir Recovery Lite Muscle Massager
Reasonably priced
Compact
Lightweight
Only one head
If you're more into relaxation than deep-tissue acupressure, consider the Flexir Recovery Lite. This massage fun offers three vibrational speeds ranging from 1750 to 3200 RPM and is designed to provide calming, therapeutic relief post-workout or after a long day on the job. It's also notably compact and weighs less than a pound, making it perfect for on-the-go use.
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3200 | Weight: 0.7 pounds | Features: Three speeds
Best for Athletes: Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager
Reasonably priced
Quiet
Carrying case
Nothing
Calling all athletes and strength trainers! The Powerboost was designed specifically with muscle recovery in mind. Flaunting five speeds and six interchangeable heads, this deep-tissue percussion massager targets knots and sore tissues while preventing delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).
Noise: Not listed | Max RPM: 3000 | Weight: 2 pounds | Features: Five heads, six speeds, power indicator light
Best for Neck and Shoulders: TOLOCO Massage Gun
Ergonomic
Ultra-quiet
Carrying case
Pricey
Between 30 to 50 percent of people have pain in their neck or shoulders at any given time. If you get it often, you'll be glad to have the Toloco on hand when stiffness strikes. This deep-tissue massage gun boasts 10 interchangeable heads and 20 speeds, plus a non-slip ergonomic design that makes it easy to access knots and sore muscles throughout your upper body.
Noise: 40 dB | Max RPM: Not listed | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Features: 10 heads, 20 speeds
Best for Travel: Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device
Compact
Lightweight
Carrying case
Expensive
Only one head
Need something to bring on the go? The compact Theragun Mini measures 6 x 5 x 2 inches and weighs less than one and a half pounds. Though it only comes with the standard ball-head attachment, this travel-friendly massage gun offers percussive therapy with vibrations as fast as 2400 RPM. It also comes with a soft carrying case for easy transport.
Noise: 56 dB | Max RPM: 2400 | Weight: 1.4 pounds | Features: Standard ball head, ergonomic grip
Final Verdict
Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3, a powerful massage gun with a high-frequency design, a quiet brushless motor, and five interchangeable heads. Folks on a budget should consider the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, which has four attachments and six speeds. And if you're looking for a mini option for on-the-go use, we highly recommend the ultra-compact and lightweight Yunmai CosyCare.
Meet the Expert
Lisa Mitro, PT, DPT, FMSC, is a physical therapist specializing in orthopedic solutions for those looking to improve their fitness. She has a doctorate in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.
What to Look For in a Massage Gun
Frequency
"I recommend any massage guns that can get into a high-frequency, low-amplitude setting, which just means it has a high amount of vibration," says Mitro. When shopping around, you'll find options with varying speed settings, with options going as high as 3200 RPM (revolutions per minute). "It's always good to try it out before you buy it to make sure it can vibrate enough to do its job."
Features
You'll also want to pay attention to the features before buying a massage gun. More basic options may only have one or two heads and up to three speeds, whereas fancier models typically come with five or more attachments and several speed settings. Higher-end devices often have additional bells and whistles, like digital displays, Bluetooth connectivity, guided sessions, smart pressure sensors, or an auto-shutoff feature.
Price
Today's massage guns come at a wide range of price points, and generally speaking, you'll get what you pay for. On the lower end, you're looking at anywhere from $50 to $70, and on the higher end, you could pay upwards of $500. Consider how much you're willing to spend, as well as what settings or features you want. And before buying anything, make sure to check the manufacturer's warranty.
-
What are the benefits of using a massage gun?
Like traditional acupressure and deep-tissue massage, the benefits of using a massage gun include relief from muscle strain, reduced pain, and increased circulation. It's also been shown to improve athletic performance and prevent DOMS (delayed-onset muscle soreness).
Additionally, percussive devices might help improve flexibility and offer stress relief. The idea is that by owning one, you can reap all these benefits anytime, anywhere, either on your own or with the help of a partner.
-
How do you use a massage gun?
Starting on the lowest setting, aim the massager at the muscle group you're targeting, then float it over the area in gentle, smooth motions. Thanks to the percussive beats, you don't need to press hard. When you want a little more intensity, just turn up the speed.
-
How often should you use a massage gun?
"Massage guns are safe to use when muscles are sore, feeling tight, or tender," says Mitro. For some, this might be as often as a few minutes every day after work or following a training session. However, Mitro says to avoid using a percussive device on your bones or anywhere there's inflammation. If it hurts, stop using it and get in touch with your healthcare provider.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Theresa Holland is a commerce writer specializing in wellness products, fitness gear, and lifestyle. She interviewed a physical therapist for this story, compiling their insights into the different types, uses, and safety considerations for massage guns. She looked at dozens of models, ultimately choosing those that stood out in terms of features, portability, effectiveness, and overall value. Theresa has been writing for Byrdie since 2020.
