The 13 Best Massage Guns for At-Home Relief

If you constantly crave deep-tissue acupressure, it might be worth investing in a massage gun. These ​​handheld percussive devices can be used to quickly and effectively alleviate tightness and pain caused by overworked muscles. Byrdie Researched & Approved Our best overall pick is the Renpho R3, a powerful massage gun with a high-frequency design, a quiet brushless motor, and five interchangeable heads. For a more affordable pick. consider the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, which has four attachments and six speeds. Physical therapist Lisa Mitro, DPT, explains that massage guns work by activating high-frequency vibrations. "This allows for movement, which generates into the muscle, causing relaxation, increased blood flow, and optimal recovery." If this sounds high-tech, that's because it is. Feature-rich options are often priced pretty steep, but there are also some great wallet-friendly models on the market. We conducted hours of research on the best massage guns and tried a couple of the top-rated models out there. We evaluated each on its power, noise level, size, and overall performance. Our team then combined these results with our research of fan favorites plus professional-recommended picks to create this list. Ahead, find the best massage guns for every budget.

