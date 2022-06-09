We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mary Janes are one of the most iconic shoe styles to ever exist. In fact: They’ve been making the fashion rounds for over 100 years. Now, with the Y2K trends of the '90s and early 2000s making a comeback, the timeless close-toed strapped shoes have had a recent style resurgence with everything from ballet flats to chunky platform heels drawing inspiration from the classic silhouette. If you’re looking for the best Mary Janes, you’ve come to the right corner of the internet. From everyday Mary Janes to loafers inspired by the shoe style, we took it upon ourselves to find the best options for every style preference, considering stability, comfort, and heel height, as well as consulted wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown for her style expertise. Keep reading for our guide to the best Mary Janes on the market. Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is a professional personal stylist and celebrity stylist based in NYC. She has been working with clients to refine their styles for over a decade.