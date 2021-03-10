Mario Badescu: The Best Products and Brand Review

If you’ve ever walked down the beauty aisle of an Anthropologie or Urban Outfitters or scrolled through millennial and Gen Z Instagram beauty accounts, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Mario Badescu before. The European-inspired skincare brand is renowned for its simple, classic packaging and high-quality formulas that are shockingly affordable given their effects. Want to know more? Keep reading for everything there is to know about the skincare brand that’s been making cult-favorite products for over 50 years.

Mario Badescu Skin Care Founded: Mario Badescu, 1967 Based In: New York City Pricing: $$ (most products are $16 to $40) Best Known For: Providing high-quality, botanical-infused, European-inspired products at affordable prices. Most Popular Product: Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater, Drying Lotion, Mint Lip Balm Fun Fact: Mario Badescu created his brand inside his two-bedroom Manhattan apartment back in the ’60s. Other Brands You’ll Love: Pixi, Cosrx, Blume

The whole goal of Mario Badescu skincare is to provide shoppers with a European-quality facial from the comfort of their own home—and without the insanely high price tag to match.

“For over half a century, we’ve been a prestige brand name that transcends generations and spans the entire lifecycle of skin,” says Mario Badescu executive vice president Joseph Cabasso. “From powerful acne solutions to potent anti-aging treatments, we customize entire regimens for every skin type and concern imaginable at an affordable price point.”

Beyond the affordable price point is the fact that Mario Badescu is accessible for all—men and women of every age. While their tagline is "skincare for all," Gen Z and millennial shoppers tend to post the most about the brand on social media. That said, Cabasso says that Mario Badescu shoppers range from teens to mature adults.

As with all skincare brands, no matter how beloved Mario Badescu is, the brand gets plenty of flack for its packaging and formulations. Part of what makes the skincare so affordable is likely how low-key the packaging is. Think: lightweight plastic jars and spritzers and the occasional glass jar or dropper bottle. As for the formulations, Observer points out that a considerable number of Mario Badescu users have reported rashes and other skin concerns tied to use of the products. And, back in 2012, the company even had to settle a class action lawsuit over including two harsh steroids in their products without disclosing them to shoppers. Yikes. Of course, that was nine years ago and times have changed—and the harmful ingredients were removed. As a result, the brand continues to be a source of adoration by thousands of skincare shoppers from near and far—including us.

Now that you’re up to speed, read on for our favorite Mario Badescu products.