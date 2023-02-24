Regardless of gender, nail care is an imperative element of self-care, (not to mention the body’s overall hygiene). A DIY manicure is an efficient way to keep your nails pristine while also pampering yourself. Whether you’re looking for a quick grooming or prepping for design-emblazoned nails, a good set of tools is an essential mainstay for every manicure.
To find the best manicure kits for men, we spoke with Sigourney Nuñez, a licensed nail artist who is the debut manicurist for Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing. Nuñez has painted Styles’ nails for photoshoots, events, and even the Grammys, and has a decade of experience in the nail art industry. We conducted hours of research on the best manicure kits for men, evaluating kits on the types of tools included, their ergonomics, and how well they groom. We also had a look at the design and quality of the kit’s carrying case. We considered dozens of different brands and styles, and with Nuñez’s guidance, narrowed down our list to land on the following best in show.
Best Overall
FAMLIFE Manicure Set
Comes in a fashionable and protective case
Features eight essential tools
The case is a bit larger than others on our list
This set from FAMLIFE earned the top spot as our favorite kit for any and all manicure needs. With eight stainless steel options including two different size nail clippers, a file, and cuticle nippers, these ergonomic tools create a cohesive manicure regimen. In addition to all the complete steps for a manicure, the set also contains two facial grooming tools for an all-around clean-up.
We also love the kit’s polyurethane leather case for its lightweight design and protective cloth that shields the tools from any scratches or damage. Not to mention, the leather look is just plain cool.
Price at time of publish: $25
Number of Tools: 8 | Case Material: Polyurethane leather
Best Budget
Aceoce Professional Nail Grooming Kit
Comes with all the essential trimming, shaping, and cleaning tools
Clipping tools feature a non-slip grip
Some shoppers complained about the lack of elasticity in the bands holding the tools in place
To acquire that highly-coveted look of clean, manicured nails on a budget, we’re turning to this simple, no-frills kit from Amazon. The utilitarian set features seven different tools that serve a range of functions and are designed to clip, shape, and clean the nails to perfection.
The tools come in a lightweight faux leather case which includes a simple push-button closure for secure and simple storage. Plus, the kit boasts more than 12,000 five-star Amazon reviews and is just $10.
Price at time of publish: $10
Number of Tools: 7 | Case Material: Synthetic leather
Best Splurge
Tenoverten The Tool Kit
High-quality tools
Comes in a sleek leather pouch
Cuticle oil would complete this set, but you can add your own to the pouch to top it off
This salon-grade luxury tool set from Tenoverten includes all of the essentials that Nuñez recommends for an at-home manicure. “If you are looking to do a DIY maintenance manicure and just focus on grooming, I'd recommend a straight-edge nail clipper, cuticle pusher, and nipper,” and The Tool Kit features all three. In addition, the thoughtfully curated manicure routine comes with two different clipper sizes to choose from and a dual-sided shaping and smoothing file.
The stainless steel and water-resistant tools are encased in a white vegan leather pouch. This set makes it simple to elevate your manicure routine and treat your hands with ultimate precision.
Price at time of publish: $182
Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Vegan leather
Best Tools
Tweezerman Glass Set
Glass material creates an extra smooth finish
Doesn’t come with a case
Tweezerman is beloved for its precise, sturdy, and efficient beauty tools. The brand’s nail clipper and cuticle pusher come highly recommended by Nuñez and luckily the Glass Manicure Set from the brand comes with both of her must-have tools.
The kit also features a nail file and buffer to shape and smooth the nail to achieve that oh-so-shiny look. The gentle glass material of the tools makes for a smooth shaping process by evading unwanted nicks or jagged edges for a seamless finish.
Price at time of publish: $28
Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: None
Most Sophisticated
Ted Baker Garyy Croc Effect Manicure Set
Cool and compact case
High-quality tools
This stainless steel manicure kit from Ted Baker is housed in a croc textured case for sophisticated yet subtle storage. This sleek case is smaller than an iPhone and stores five manicure tools including a tweezer and small scissors for other grooming needs.
Before we even opened this kit, we were sold from the encasing alone, but the high-end tools that it stashes are an added perk.
Price at time of publish: $45
Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Polyurethane
Best Cuticle Care
Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab
All the tools promote optimal cuticle and skin strength
Comes with cuticle oil and cream
This set focuses on the cuticles, so it doesn’t come with shaping tools like clippers or a file
Deborah Lippmann’s Nail Treatment Set is our top choice for an elevated cuticle care regimen that mends stubborn ingrowns, dryness, and hangnails. “Having moisturized hands and nails can make a big difference in the overall look and feel of hands,” explains Nuñez, and she revealed to Byrdie that cuticle oil and hand cream are two necessities in her manicure regimen.
The set comes with cuticle-first products including an exfoliating cuticle treatment that loosens and removes dry or dead skin around the cuticle. The brand’s cuticle oil is also formulated with hydrating coconut oil, vitamin E, and jojoba seed oil, and works to soften, heal, and protect dry or broken cuticles. And top off your hands with the hydrating cuticle repair cream that moisturizes and repairs dry cuticles and a cuticle pusher for precise shaping and detailing.
Price at time of publish: $49
Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: None
Best for Touch Ups
Chillhouse On The Mend
Features a nourishing cuticle serum
Crystal tool files and buffs nails for an extra smooth finish
Doesn’t come with a case
Nuñez is a full proponent of cuticle oil, calling it “an essential for any nail kit,” and says it has the ability to keep cuticles “hydrated and can lead to less hangnails.” Chillhouse offers an on-the-go version of the skin-enhancing product. The brand’s On The Mend set includes a restorative nail serum that is comprised of nourishing ingredients including Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Leaf Extract. The formula works to hydrate the cuticles, moisturize the skin, and strengthen the nail beds.
And not only does this duo from Chillhouse dispense the skin-loving cuticle concoction through a convenient brush, but it also comes with a nail file and cuticle pusher for all your shaping needs. The minimalist yet multitasking tools are perfect for streamlined and convenient touch-ups.
Price at time of publish: $25
Number of Tools: 2 | Case Material: None
Best for Beginners
Ulta Beauty Manicure Kit
Travel-friendly size
Comes with all the essential tools
Clippers might not be sturdy enough for extra-strong nails
Designed with efficiency in mind, this no-fuss manicure kit is perfect for those who are new to at-home nail care. This beginner-friendly Ulta Beauty Kit contains multitasking tools like a two-in-one nail file and cuticle cleaner, and a dual-ended cuticle pusher to shape and clean up the nail bed.
The easy-to-use tools come in a portable kit, ideal for travel and transporting your manicure belongings anywhere.
Price at time of publish: $12
Number of Tools: 6 | Case Material: Not listed
Best Manicure and Pedicure Set
Yougai Manicure and Pedicure Kit
Extensive tool options
Also comes with facial hair-trimming tools
Doesn’t come with instructions or labels, so the extra tools may get confusing
When it comes to a full makeover for our fingers and toes, you can’t go wrong with this extensive kit from Amazon. This dual manicure and pedicure set from Yougai features a comprehensive collection that offers everything you could ever need for a self-performed spa day. With 18 stainless steel tools for optimal hand, foot, and even facial care, a handsome makeover will be at your fingertips– literally.
Price at time of publish: $10
Number of Tools: 18 | Case Material: Leather
Best Compact
Manscaped Nail Kit
High-quality stainless steel
Extremely portable
Doesn’t come with a cuticle nipper
A pioneer brand in the men’s grooming industry, Manscaped keeps comfort and safety at the forefront of its products, and its nail kit is no exception. Crafted with tempered stainless steel, the four tools including slanted tweezers, rounded scissors, clippers, and a medium-grit file, work to enhance the overall nail health and manicure experience.
The detailed tools come in a compact-yet-luxe leather case with a convenient magnetic closure for simple storage and portability.
Price at time of publish: $20
Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: Polyurethane leather
Barbour Manicure Set
Foldable and portable case
Doesn’t come with cuticle clippers
Ideal for traveling and those who are constantly on the go, Barbour’s Manicure Set comes in a canvas-leather hybrid case that folds into a flat layer for easy storage and convenience. The case holds a nail clipper, tweezers, scissors, a cuticle pusher, and a nail file for hygienic upkeep in a pinch or on the go.
Price at time of publish: $70
Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Cotton canvas, leather
Best Personalized
Royce Compact Manicure Kit
Sleek, customizable case
Has all of the essentials
Nail clipper could be bigger
This grooming kit from Royce New York comes with all of the necessities for fresh and polished fingers. In addition to its high-end shaping and smoothing tools, the kit also features tweezers and scissors to take the stress and hassle out of beauty.
The has-it-all set comes with three different monogram options for the kit’s exterior including gold, silver, and an embossed stamp, free of charge. The case is also constructed with handcrafted leather and comes in four different colorways for ultimate customization.
Price at time of publish: $85
Number of Tools: 6 | Case Material: Genuine leather
Final Verdict
Whether your manicure entails a simple clean-up or design-filled colorways, we love the FAMLIFE Manicure Set to create a clean and smooth canvas for the nails. If you’re looking for high-quality tools that will stand the test of time, you can’t go wrong with the Tenoverten Tool Kit. And for a manicure on a budget, the Aceoce Manicure Set is a great pick for efficient grooming.
Meet the Expert
Sigourney Nuñez is a licensed nail artist and content creator based in Los Angeles. She was recently named the first-ever manicurist for Harry Styles' beauty brand, Pleasing. Nuñez has also previously led the North American education strategy for OPI.
What to Look For in Manicure Kits for Men
Tools
When choosing a manicure kit, finding the essential tools is always the first step. You should make sure a kit has a nail file, nail clipper, cuticle nipper, and cuticle pusher to cover all of the grooming basics. As for the material, stainless steel tools will be great for cutting and shaping strong nails, while glass or crystal tools are ideal for buffing, shaping, and smoothing nails.
Type of Manicure
Another factor to keep in mind when selecting a manicure kit is how detailed you want it to be. “The differences in nail shape and skin texture depend on the client's lifestyle,” says Nuñez. If you are constantly using your hands, have dry skin, or are susceptible to broken nails, you might want to opt for a more extensive nail kit like the FAMLIFE Manicure Kit or high-quality tools like the Tenoverten Tool Kit.
“In terms of services, sometimes male clients may only want a natural buff and shine,” explains Nuñez, “that can be done using a high-grit nail file after all the cuticle detailing.” For a simple-yet-quality manicure kit that prioritizes shaping and cuticle care, we recommend the Chillhouse On The Mend set or the Tweezerman Glass Set.
Type of Case
The material of a case for a manicure kit is a personal preference. If you are traveling with the set, you might want a compact-yet protective case such as the Ulta Beauty Manicure Kit, and the case should have secure slots so the tools remain in place.
-
Can you travel with manicure kits?
Yes, you can fly with manicure kits. “I typically check in my manicuring kit,” says Nuñez. “It's super important to double seal everything, especially your liquids,” she explains, “the last thing you want is a broken polish bottle or acetone to spill.”
-
How can men prepare for getting a manicure?
“There isn't any prep needed but if men want to generally improve the softness of their hands or maybe have less hangnails, the key is to moisturize with cuticle oil and hand cream,” says Nuñez. You can add your favorite hand cream and cuticle oil as a step in your manicure if a kit doesn’t come with one.
Why Trust Byrdie
Jasmine Hyman is a commerce writer covering all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. For this article, she spent hours researching the best manicure tools, brands, and kits on the market. Jasmine also evaluated customer reviews and spoke with professional nail artist Sigourney Nuñez for her product recommendations, manicure advice, and insight.