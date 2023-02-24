To find the best manicure kits for men, we spoke with Sigourney Nuñez, a licensed nail artist who is the debut manicurist for Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing. Nuñez has painted Styles’ nails for photoshoots, events, and even the Grammys, and has a decade of experience in the nail art industry. We conducted hours of research on the best manicure kits for men, evaluating kits on the types of tools included, their ergonomics, and how well they groom. We also had a look at the design and quality of the kit’s carrying case. We considered dozens of different brands and styles, and with Nuñez’s guidance, narrowed down our list to land on the following best in show.

Regardless of gender, nail care is an imperative element of self-care, (not to mention the body’s overall hygiene). A DIY manicure is an efficient way to keep your nails pristine while also pampering yourself. Whether you’re looking for a quick grooming or prepping for design-emblazoned nails, a good set of tools is an essential mainstay for every manicure.

Best Overall FAMLIFE Manicure Set Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Comes in a fashionable and protective case

Features eight essential tools What We Don't Like The case is a bit larger than others on our list This set from FAMLIFE earned the top spot as our favorite kit for any and all manicure needs. With eight stainless steel options including two different size nail clippers, a file, and cuticle nippers, these ergonomic tools create a cohesive manicure regimen. In addition to all the complete steps for a manicure, the set also contains two facial grooming tools for an all-around clean-up. We also love the kit’s polyurethane leather case for its lightweight design and protective cloth that shields the tools from any scratches or damage. Not to mention, the leather look is just plain cool. Price at time of publish: $25 Number of Tools: 8 | Case Material: Polyurethane leather

Best Budget Aceoce Professional Nail Grooming Kit Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Comes with all the essential trimming, shaping, and cleaning tools

Clipping tools feature a non-slip grip What We Don't Like Some shoppers complained about the lack of elasticity in the bands holding the tools in place To acquire that highly-coveted look of clean, manicured nails on a budget, we’re turning to this simple, no-frills kit from Amazon. The utilitarian set features seven different tools that serve a range of functions and are designed to clip, shape, and clean the nails to perfection. The tools come in a lightweight faux leather case which includes a simple push-button closure for secure and simple storage. Plus, the kit boasts more than 12,000 five-star Amazon reviews and is just $10. Price at time of publish: $10 Number of Tools: 7 | Case Material: Synthetic leather

Best Splurge Tenoverten The Tool Kit Tenoverten View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Tenoverten.com What We Like High-quality tools

Comes in a sleek leather pouch What We Don't Like Cuticle oil would complete this set, but you can add your own to the pouch to top it off This salon-grade luxury tool set from Tenoverten includes all of the essentials that Nuñez recommends for an at-home manicure. “If you are looking to do a DIY maintenance manicure and just focus on grooming, I'd recommend a straight-edge nail clipper, cuticle pusher, and nipper,” and The Tool Kit features all three. In addition, the thoughtfully curated manicure routine comes with two different clipper sizes to choose from and a dual-sided shaping and smoothing file. The stainless steel and water-resistant tools are encased in a white vegan leather pouch. This set makes it simple to elevate your manicure routine and treat your hands with ultimate precision. Price at time of publish: $182 Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Vegan leather

Best Tools Tweezerman Glass Set Tweezerman View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Tweezerman.com What We Like Glass material creates an extra smooth finish What We Don't Like Doesn’t come with a case Tweezerman is beloved for its precise, sturdy, and efficient beauty tools. The brand’s nail clipper and cuticle pusher come highly recommended by Nuñez and luckily the Glass Manicure Set from the brand comes with both of her must-have tools. The kit also features a nail file and buffer to shape and smooth the nail to achieve that oh-so-shiny look. The gentle glass material of the tools makes for a smooth shaping process by evading unwanted nicks or jagged edges for a seamless finish. Price at time of publish: $28 Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: None We Tested 18 Tweezers—These 5 Were the Best at Removing Brow Hair

Most Sophisticated Ted Baker Garyy Croc Effect Manicure Set Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Tedbaker.com What We Like Cool and compact case

High-quality tools What We Don't Like This stainless steel manicure kit from Ted Baker is housed in a croc textured case for sophisticated yet subtle storage. This sleek case is smaller than an iPhone and stores five manicure tools including a tweezer and small scissors for other grooming needs. Before we even opened this kit, we were sold from the encasing alone, but the high-end tools that it stashes are an added perk. Price at time of publish: $45 Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Polyurethane

Best Cuticle Care Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Sephora View On Sephora View On Bluemercury.com What We Like All the tools promote optimal cuticle and skin strength

Comes with cuticle oil and cream What We Don't Like This set focuses on the cuticles, so it doesn’t come with shaping tools like clippers or a file Deborah Lippmann’s Nail Treatment Set is our top choice for an elevated cuticle care regimen that mends stubborn ingrowns, dryness, and hangnails. “Having moisturized hands and nails can make a big difference in the overall look and feel of hands,” explains Nuñez, and she revealed to Byrdie that cuticle oil and hand cream are two necessities in her manicure regimen. The set comes with cuticle-first products including an exfoliating cuticle treatment that loosens and removes dry or dead skin around the cuticle. The brand’s cuticle oil is also formulated with hydrating coconut oil, vitamin E, and jojoba seed oil, and works to soften, heal, and protect dry or broken cuticles. And top off your hands with the hydrating cuticle repair cream that moisturizes and repairs dry cuticles and a cuticle pusher for precise shaping and detailing. Price at time of publish: $49 Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: None

Best for Touch Ups Chillhouse On The Mend Chillhouse View On Chillhouse.com View On Revolve What We Like Features a nourishing cuticle serum

Crystal tool files and buffs nails for an extra smooth finish What We Don't Like Doesn’t come with a case Nuñez is a full proponent of cuticle oil, calling it “an essential for any nail kit,” and says it has the ability to keep cuticles “hydrated and can lead to less hangnails.” Chillhouse offers an on-the-go version of the skin-enhancing product. The brand’s On The Mend set includes a restorative nail serum that is comprised of nourishing ingredients including Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Leaf Extract. The formula works to hydrate the cuticles, moisturize the skin, and strengthen the nail beds. And not only does this duo from Chillhouse dispense the skin-loving cuticle concoction through a convenient brush, but it also comes with a nail file and cuticle pusher for all your shaping needs. The minimalist yet multitasking tools are perfect for streamlined and convenient touch-ups. Price at time of publish: $25 Number of Tools: 2 | Case Material: None

Best for Beginners Ulta Beauty Manicure Kit Ulta View On Ulta What We Like Travel-friendly size

Comes with all the essential tools What We Don't Like Clippers might not be sturdy enough for extra-strong nails Designed with efficiency in mind, this no-fuss manicure kit is perfect for those who are new to at-home nail care. This beginner-friendly Ulta Beauty Kit contains multitasking tools like a two-in-one nail file and cuticle cleaner, and a dual-ended cuticle pusher to shape and clean up the nail bed. The easy-to-use tools come in a portable kit, ideal for travel and transporting your manicure belongings anywhere. Price at time of publish: $12 Number of Tools: 6 | Case Material: Not listed

Best Manicure and Pedicure Set Yougai Manicure and Pedicure Kit Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Extensive tool options

Also comes with facial hair-trimming tools What We Don't Like Doesn’t come with instructions or labels, so the extra tools may get confusing When it comes to a full makeover for our fingers and toes, you can’t go wrong with this extensive kit from Amazon. This dual manicure and pedicure set from Yougai features a comprehensive collection that offers everything you could ever need for a self-performed spa day. With 18 stainless steel tools for optimal hand, foot, and even facial care, a handsome makeover will be at your fingertips– literally. Price at time of publish: $10 Number of Tools: 18 | Case Material: Leather

Best Compact Manscaped Nail Kit Manscaped View On Amazon View On Manscaped.com What We Like High-quality stainless steel

Extremely portable What We Don't Like Doesn’t come with a cuticle nipper A pioneer brand in the men’s grooming industry, Manscaped keeps comfort and safety at the forefront of its products, and its nail kit is no exception. Crafted with tempered stainless steel, the four tools including slanted tweezers, rounded scissors, clippers, and a medium-grit file, work to enhance the overall nail health and manicure experience. The detailed tools come in a compact-yet-luxe leather case with a convenient magnetic closure for simple storage and portability. Price at time of publish: $20 Number of Tools: 4 | Case Material: Polyurethane leather 12 of the Best Razors for Men to Get a Smooth, Clean Shave

Barbour Manicure Set Barbour View On Nordstrom View On Barbour.com View On Flannels.com What We Like Foldable and portable case What We Don't Like Doesn’t come with cuticle clippers Ideal for traveling and those who are constantly on the go, Barbour’s Manicure Set comes in a canvas-leather hybrid case that folds into a flat layer for easy storage and convenience. The case holds a nail clipper, tweezers, scissors, a cuticle pusher, and a nail file for hygienic upkeep in a pinch or on the go. Price at time of publish: $70 Number of Tools: 5 | Case Material: Cotton canvas, leather