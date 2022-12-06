These Are the Best Makeup Products of 2022

15 of 28

Best Liquid Eyeliner

Make Up For Ever 24hr Waterproof Aqua Resist Color Ink High-Intensity Liquid Eyeliner $26.00 Shop

Highlights Waterproof and smudgeproof

Safe for sensitive eyes

Available in eight shades Gives Back Find other top picks for liquid eyeliners here.

"I’ve been doing cat eyes with winged liquid liner since ninth grade. Over the years, I’ve figured out how to spot a liner that will create the sharpest wings with minimal effort. This Make Up Forever Aqua Resist Color Ink High-Intensity Liquid Eyeliner is one of the good ones. The wand has a felt tip, which creates a fast and smooth wing because of the structure the tip provides. After a few shakes of the tube, it provides the perfect amount of product without creating blots or being too dried out. The best part is that this liner comes in eight extremely pigmented shades. I love the dark matte brown shade for an everyday wing and I often use the opaque matte snow-white shade on my lower waterline for that wide-eyed look. It’s also waterproof without being impossible to take off. I have laughed and cried in this liner, and it's stayed put." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

