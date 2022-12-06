These Are the Best Makeup Products of 2022

In This Article
Here at Byrdie, we pore over makeup products every year. Over the past 12 months, many of us either returned to our previous beauty routines or introduced brand-new ones. And now that 2022 is ending, we've put together a roundup of the makeup you need to know about. From our picks for best primer and skin tint, to brow gel, and much more, here are our 2022 Beauty Award Winners in the makeup category.
Best Primer
Highlights
- Includes squalane and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and hydrate
- Can be worn alone or under, mixed with, or on top of foundation
- Available in eight shades
Read our full product review for the Halo Glow Liquid Filter here.
"We at Byrdie HQ had a bit of an internal debate when it came time to categorize E.l.f.'s Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Is it a primer? A tinted moisturizer? A highlighter? While I am firmly team primer—it makes me look like I must have the most hydrated skin under my foundation—you totally can wear this one solo for an all-over subtle glow on the high points of your face for a natural highlight or blended in with your foundation to give a matte or natural formula a little more radiance. If you spent even a millisecond on beauty TikTok this year, you've heard the rave reviews for this product, and I'm enthusiastically adding my voice to the chorus." - Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Setting Spray
Highlights
- Has a pink tint to add radiance to your skin
- Helps protect skin from environmental pollutants
- Helps extend the wear of your makeup
Learn more about the hydrating ingredient Butylene Glycol here.
"Youthforia has become known for its next-level formulas, and the Pregame Setting Spray is undoubtedly innovative. The first thing that caught my eye was the formula’s pink tint, which boosts your skin’s vibrancy. The ingredient list is also attention-grabbing: 10% glycerin helps protect your skin barrier, Centella provides antioxidant benefits, panthenol calms skin, allantoin soothes acne-prone skin, and hyaluronic acid provides your skin with a boost of hydration. If that wasn’t impressive enough, there’s also Slide & Fix Polymer Technology, which forms a thin layer on your skin to protect against pollutants. Needless to say, I’ve become obsessed with this setting spray and how it performs. Whenever I use it, my makeup stays in place and looks fresh all day." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Skin Tint
Highlights
- Ginseng and pomegranate extract protect and soothe your skin
- Buildable, light-to-medium coverage
- Lightweight, serum-like consistency
Read our full product review of the Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops here.
"This hydrating skin tint is one of those skincare–makeup hybrids that really does it all. With light-to-medium coverage (it's sheer at first but super buildable), Westman Atelier's Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops evens skin tone, adds radiance, and gives my skin a juicy boost every time I use it. Apply it all over or just where you want some natural-looking coverage." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Concealer
Highlights
- Radiant finish
- Buildable coverage
- Hydrates and smooths with saffron flower and rosehip extracts
Find out more about the skincare benefits of saffron here.
"Whenever I'm trying a new concealer, I have a bit of a chant: 'Please don't leave me looking like Yzma.' It may seem like a low bar, but trust me—many concealers don't clear it. So imagine my shock when the Main Match concealer didn't just apply smoothly, build easily, and blend like a dream, but hours later, it didn't exacerbate the fine lines under my eyes either. It maintains its hydration throughout the day, thanks to ingredients like saffron flower and rosehip extracts, which I think are key for how well it wears." - Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Foundation
Highlights
- Natural finish with a hint of glow
- Sheer to medium coverage
- Offered in 36 shades
See some additional foundations we recommend here.
"Pat McGrath is known for her otherworldy, often awe-inspiring shimmers, but to me, she's always been the original champion for skin. Her foundation melts into your skin without a trace and feels comfortable and hydrating for hours. It builds from sheer to medium coverage so it's completely customizable and it's available in 36 shades. She's an iconic veteran in the industry for a reason; she does her research; she understands skin, light, and glow like no one else; and she makes makeup fun. This product is smooth, creamy, and skin-like every damn time." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Cream Blush
Highlights
- Buildable pigmentation
- Smooth and creamy application
- Melts into skin
More cream blushes we love here.
"Whether you prefer a natural flush or a more richly pigmented draping moment, this is the perfect blush. It melts seamlessly into skin for the perfect pop of color on your cheeks (and you can use it on your lips and eyes too). It's my go-to, foolproof blush when I just want to smear something on quickly and still look amazing." -Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Powder Blush
Highlights
- Radiant, natural finish
- Easy to blend
- Buildable
"There are many days when I don't want to fuss with a cream blush or take more than 0.5 seconds to blend another powder onto my face. Because of that, I often reach for Patrick Ta's Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush. It adds just the right amount of peachy flush to my cheeks in little to no time. The application is always seamless, and it's almost impossible to overdo it. This is a staple for any makeup collection." - Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Best Bronzer
Highlights
- Made with vitamin A and E
- Available in four shades
- Easy to blend
Find more of our other favorite bronzers here.
"When it comes to bronzers in department stores, shades deep enough for dark skin tones are often left out of the conversation. Mented Cosmetics is a Black-owned brand, so they understand what Black and Brown people have been looking for. The formula comes in several shades that are easy to blend, making it a perfect product for your everyday makeup routine." - Tiara Willis, licensed esthetician and skincare influencer
Best Loose Powder
Highlights
- Superfine and flashback-free formula
- Infused with powdered rose quartz for a matte yet radiant finish
- Never flakes or cakes
Find more of our setting powder recommendations here.
"I never consistently used loose powder until I tried Ami Colé's. It is absolutely legendary—it sets, finishes, and extends the life of your makeup while also reducing any unwanted shine or grease. As you apply, you can watch it practically melt into your skin without ever caking or flaking. It leaves behind a natural, matte finish but lets your skin look radiant at the same time. I like to apply it with a small fluffy brush around my nose, under-eyes, and chin." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Liquid Highlight
Highlights
- Infused with rose oil and hyaluronic acid for moisture
- Subtle, soft, and pearlescent
- Offers a champagne-y, golden-hour glow
Learn more about SimiHaze Beauty here.
"Highlighters are the most important part of my makeup routine—I'm a glow obsessive and I just can't help it—and, as such, I've never been loyal to just one. That is, until this tiny little tube came across my desk. Simihaze Beauty's Lightbeam Liquid Highlighter is a game changer for me. It's smoothing and natural-looking and still incredibly radiant on the skin. I like to mix it in with my foundation for an overall glow or just tap it along my cheekbones. The water-gel formula is hydrating, dewy, soft, and seamlessly blendable." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Powder Highlight
Highlights
- Sculpting and light-reflecting
- Satin finish
- Comes in two golden shades
"I love the size of this product—at this point I pretty much use it all over my face. The finish is satiny without being shiny, illuminating without sparkle, and so incredibly radiant. It's like brushing silk across your face and watching the light catch. Can you tell I'm obsessed? Use it on your eyes, cheekbones, and wherever else you'd like to sprinkle a subtle, golden rose highlight." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Multi-Use Makeup Product
Highlights
- Waterproof
- Very pigmented
- Can be used on the eyelids as a liner or shadow, as well as the lips and cheeks
See our full product review here.
"It's only a matter of time until I end up with every color of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment. Whether I'm looking for a neutral glossy lid, an iridescent pop of color, or just don't want to spend a lot of time figuring out an eye look, I reach for one of these. I use this primarily on my eyes (mostly because the metallics are so beautiful on the lids), but having the option to build a monochromatic moment with one product for under $20 is a true blessing." - Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Best Liquid Eyeshadow
Highlights
- Contains sodium hyaluronate to lock in moisture, avocado oil and glycerides to nourish, and THD to plump
- Comes in five shades
- Luscious, nonsticky texture
Learn even more about the wonders of sodium hyaluronate here.
"Imagine the rich, complex colors of your favorite painting—shades like a deep cobalt blue, earthy terracottas, and coral tones that blend and mix without losing their pigment. Voilette_FR has managed to bottle that quality with its liquid eyeshadow. The shades are to die for (think the perfect ocean-after-a-storm blue, a soft caramel, and a sparkly party pink), but what makes this product Byrdie Award–worthy is how easy it is to apply. The formulas are highly pigmented and blendable, so you can use them as eyeliner, a quick swatch of bold color, or a blended-out look—no brushes needed. No matter your makeup skill level, Yeux Paint will have you channeling your inner artist." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Eyeliner Pencil
Highlights
- Doesn't tug
- Waterproof
- Very pigmented
Find more of our favorite eyeliner pencils here.
"As I've gotten older, I've become much pickier with my eye liners. Even though there are so many on the market, a lot of them still leave a lot to be desired. MAC's Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner has everything I could want and more: It's pigmented, glides on seamlessly, and doesn't irritate my eyes. It's also available in 18 colors, ranging from a true black to a vibrant cobalt blue. There's a shade for everyone and features a formula that everyone will love." - Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Best Liquid Eyeliner
Highlights
- Waterproof and smudgeproof
- Safe for sensitive eyes
- Available in eight shades
Find other top picks for liquid eyeliners here.
"I’ve been doing cat eyes with winged liquid liner since ninth grade. Over the years, I’ve figured out how to spot a liner that will create the sharpest wings with minimal effort. This Make Up Forever Aqua Resist Color Ink High-Intensity Liquid Eyeliner is one of the good ones. The wand has a felt tip, which creates a fast and smooth wing because of the structure the tip provides. After a few shakes of the tube, it provides the perfect amount of product without creating blots or being too dried out. The best part is that this liner comes in eight extremely pigmented shades. I love the dark matte brown shade for an everyday wing and I often use the opaque matte snow-white shade on my lower waterline for that wide-eyed look. It’s also waterproof without being impossible to take off. I have laughed and cried in this liner, and it's stayed put." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Brow Gel
Highlights
- Water-resistant and flake-free
- Dual end applicator with brow brush and comb
- Longwear formula
See some more of our favorite brow gels here.
"As anyone with dark, thick brows will probably tell you, we don’t need a whole lot when it comes to brow products. As such, my holy grail is a clear waxy formula with tons of hold and no flaking. This brow sculpt from Refy is the only product I’ve found that fits the bill. First off, “sculpt” doesn’t do it justice—this stuff is basically brow lamination in a tube (temporary, of course). The texture lives somewhere between gel and wax, but the hold is truly impressive. My brushed up brows stay put through an entire workday when I’m using this product (and have made it through a messy night out too). Also, this is the only clear brow gel that doesn’t flake or pill when it dries down after a few hours. It’s a 10/10 for me." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Brow Pencil
Highlights
- Five versatile shades
- Refillable packaging
- Natural pigments for strong color payoff
Find out more about the nuances sustainable packaging here.
"This highly pigmented pencil is a daily holy grail product in my collection. It has a unique oval shape that makes filling in sparse areas super easy. The formula has a unique soft waxy texture that keeps hairs in place if you're in a pinch and don't have time to finish it off with a brow gel." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Mascara
Highlights
- Balm-based and serum-infused formula
- Gives lashes a soft, plush look
- Can be removed with just warm water
See our full product review here.
"The Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara is impressive for a few reasons. The nourishing formula includes eight amino acids, 91% black balm, and shea butter to ensure your lashes remain soft and strong. The dual-sided brush builds volume and lifts your lashes, giving you a plush look without any clumping. If that wasn’t enough, this mascara washes off easily with just warm water. Bottom line: Add this to your cart ASAP." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Lipstick
Highlights
- Bold color payoff
- Creamy, velvety formula
- Hydrating and comfortable
Find more favorite matte lipsticks here.
"While I love tints, oils, sheers, and glosses, I'll always be a classic matte lipstick lover first and foremost. Gucci's Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick delivers ultra-saturated color with an incredibly soft, hydrating, and velvety feel. Plus, the cream formula stays put through dinner, drinking, and dancing. It's iconic for a reason." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Lip Gloss
Highlights
- Super-glossy finish
- Key ingredients include shea butter and rosehip oil for long-lasting hydration
- Sheer but buildable
Find more about the benefits of shea butter here.
"This gloss offers a super-high-shine finish with no taste or smell (a feat!). It's also super hydrating and comes in a bunch of beautiful tints. The shade applies sheer at first but is buildable and totally customizable." - Emily Cheng, celebrity makeup artist
Best Lip Oil
Highlights
- Enriched with cherry oil for hydration
- Comes in eight shades
- Super glossy without being sticky
Learn about why this product went viral.
"This is a product I genuinely apply every single day. Lip Glow Oil is a cult favorite for a reason—it's (magically) non-sticky, non-greasy, and offers a balmy, hydrating texture that shines to heavens. It's like three different lip products in one perfect package. The best part? The minty-vanilla scent tingles as you apply and leaves your lips on cloud nine. My favorite shade is Cherry, but there are eight lovely options to choose from." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Tinted Lip Balm
Highlights
- Contains sodium hyaluronate to lock in moisture, avocado oil and glycerides to nourish, and THD to plump
- Comes in five shades
- Luscious, non-sticky texture
Learn more about lip serums here.
"For me, this one is a texture thing. I love how this formula feels cushiony and soft—rather than sticky or waxy. It plumps and nourishes the skin while adding a subtle wash of color that'll brighten your whole face. Seriously, it'll bring your lips back from the dead. With Serum Balm, my lips go from thirsty to juicy in about 10 seconds flat." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Makeup Brush
Highlights
- Dual-sided brush to apply and blend
- Multiuse
- Ultra-soft vegan bristles
"I have always been a sponge girl, but this brush has, no joke, changed my whole life. It’s intended to be used for concealer—applied with the flat side and buffed out with the domed one—but I basically use it for my whole complexion. It perfectly blends out foundation, concealer, and blush in a way that makes my skin look airbrushed. It’s cliche, but there’s really no other way to describe it. It takes about two seconds to blend the product and it’s amazing for touching up my foundation after work without creating a pilly, chunky mess. Obsessed." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Best Makeup Sponge
Highlights
- The original edgeless makeup sponge
- Vegan
- Beautyblender is a woman-owned business
Find out exactly how to use a Beautyblender here.
"Makeup sponges are a everywhere these days, but there’s nothing like the OG. Beautyblender’s Original Makeup Sponge was the first edgeless makeup sponge in its iconic egg shape. It’s made entirely of foam and is vegan and cruelty-free. Because of the flawless finish it gives, there are so many similarly shaped makeup sponges out there, but I’ve always stayed loyal to my Beautyblender. It perfectly sucks up water for a smooth application, bounces effortlessly on the skin, and has just the right shape. It fits perfectly around my eyes and easily helps me blend into my hairline and neck for allover coverage. I’ve honestly never been able to get that perfect skin-like finish with any other product." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Glitter
Highlights
- Buildable glitter formulas
- Safe for use all over: Body, face, and eyebrows included
- Comes in six shades
"Dubbed "guilt-free", the best thing about TooD's glitter is its biodegradable formulas. The brand is all about bringing joy and creativity to makeup with a range of shades, sizes, and tools for allover, goes-everywhere sparkle. Plus, that disco-inspired look will dissolve in less than 28 days thanks to the brand's plant cellulose formula. It's a double hit of dopamine: It's good for you and good for the planet." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Makeup Palette, Eyes
Highlights
- 24 wearable shades including mattes and shimmers
- Long-lasting formula
- Beginner-friendly and easy to blend
Read our full product review here.
"Tarte's new Maneater After Dark Palette is one of my favorite makeup launches of 2022. It features 24 wearable shades you can use year-round to create everything from simple dimension to Euphoria-inspired looks. It's the only eyeshadow palette I've ever owned where I actually use every shade available. That, and it blends like butter and lasts all day—even when I skip primer and setting spray." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Makeup Palette, Face
Highlights
- Buildable formula
- Intense pigment
- Shade, bronze, and sculpt with one product
"We all know and love eyeshadow palettes because they give you access to multiple shades and finishes in one package. Patrick Starrr took it to the next level and created the Made for Shade Bronzer & Sculpt Trio Palette, which allows you to shade, bronze, and sculpt your face. My favorite part of this product is definitely the convenience of having my contouring products all in one. It’s also made with magnolia bark extract to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, which is a major plus." - Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Best Nail Polish
Highlights
- Dries down in one minute
- Glossy finish
- Rich pigments in fun colorways
Learn how to make your nail polish dry faster here.
"Patience is not my strong suit, so this polish was practically made for me. It's the same pigmented, durable polish you probably already love from Olive & June but in a faster-drying iteration that dries down in one minute. The faster finish doesn't skimp on shine either—this formula still features a super-glossy, mirrorlike finish." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director