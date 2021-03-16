The 9 Best Madewell Jeans To Buy Right Now

Let's be honest: shopping for the perfect pair of jeans is hard. So, when you finally find a pair of jeans with the right fit and cut, it's a gratifying experience. And if you're anything like us, when you find your dream denim, you may be tempted to stock up and purchase several pairs. In fact, if the brand you bought them from has other styles, you may even buy those too. One brand that never disappoints us with its denim selection is Madewell. The brand's head designer, Joyce Lee, has said, "Madewell is for denim lovers—or basically anyone who appreciates timeless designs that put you at ease." But with so many jeans to choose from on Madewell's site, it can be hard to narrow down which to purchase. That's why we did the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the nine best Madewell jeans for every body type. Keep scrolling to see our picks.

Madewell Curvy Roadtripper Supersoft Jeans $75 Shop

If you have a curvy shape, you will want to grab these Roadtripper Supersoft Jeans. The high-rise cut looks best on those with a voluptuous figure. These jeans also cinch at your waist, so you don't have to worry about dealing with an annoying waist gap. If that wasn't enough, they are made with super stretchy material so you can enjoy all-day comfort while you wear them. You can snag this style in petite, regular, and tall sizing options.

Madewell Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans $128 Shop

Like the Roadtripper Supersoft Jeans, the Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jean are also made for those with a full figure. They boast a longer rise to give breathing room for your hips and thighs. This style also features distressing above the knee and an unfinished hem, making them perfect for casual occasions. They're also a great fit for all body types—available in petite, regular, tall, and taller size options.

Madewell 8" Skinny Jeans $128 Shop

If you like your jeans to fit like jeggings, then the 8'' Skinny Jeans will instantly become your go-to pair of denim. They have just the right amount of stretch to keep you comfortable, yet the fabric remains fitted to your body most attractively. This style is available in petite, regular, and tall sizes.

Madewell 11" High-Rise Roadtripper Jeans $58 Shop

Made with a little extra stretch, these High-Rise Roadtripper Jeans will be the most comfortable pair of jeans ever to touch your body. They're also thoughtfully functional, featuring an ankle zip detail that makes them easy to get and off. You can snag this pair of jeans in petite, regular, and tall sizes.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean $135 Shop

These jeans are appropriately named—they're the perfect vintage jeans. Though this pair of denim has an old-school feel, the waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs give them a modern twist.

Madewell The Slim Boyjean $128 Shop

Who doesn't love a boyfriend jean? Madewell's mid-rise iteration of the beloved style has a slim yet relaxed fit. These slouchy jeans were intentionally designed to be super comfortable, as they are made with denim woven with soft (and sustainable) Tencel lyocell.

Madewell 11" High-Rise Flare Jeans $65 Shop

When we look back at outfits from the '70s, the high-rise jeans always stand out to us. Madewell's 11" High-Rise Flare Jeans instantly transport us back to that decade. They have a slim fit through the hips and thighs and flare at the knees, making it look like you have legs-for-days.

Madewell Wide-Leg Crop Jeans $80 Shop

During the ‘80s, everyone gravitated towards more oversized and relaxed-fitting jeans. Madewell's fresh take on the vintage trend is designed to hug the waist and curve out with fuller legs. You can pair this style of denim with a bodysuit or a knit crossbody blouse.

Madewell Over-the-Belly Skinny Jeans $138 Shop

Having a baby is one of the most magnificent times of your life, but it comes with the challenge of finding clothes that fit your ever-growing body. Madewell, however, has you covered. Their maternity jeans are specially designed to provide support through your third trimester. These jeans have a mom-approved, over-the-belly stretch panel to ensure you remain comfortable all day.