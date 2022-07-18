The 14 Best Machine Washable Shoes, Including Heels and Loafers

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to getting your shoes dirty, it’s typically recommended to hand wash them to preserve their integrity and shape, whether that’s with a toothbrush and dish soap or a rag and water. However, more brands have started to create machine washable shoes for all occasions—from those early morning runs to nights out on the town—making this process a little bit easier. To help navigate the online shoe market, we’ve scoured machine-washable shoes to find the best ones, and we aren’t just talking sneakers—we found machine-washable loafers and heels, too. For expert insight, we chatted with style coach and stylist Leena Alsulaiman about how machine-washable shoes differ from their counterparts and some of her tips and tricks for washing them safely in the washing machine. Ahead, discover Byrdie’s picks for the best machine washable shoes. Meet the Expert Leena Alsulaiman is a style coach and fashion stylist, based in the San Francisco area.