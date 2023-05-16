In what feels like a revolving door of trends, one unlikely contender that seems to be picking up steam is de-influencing. The concept of content creators sharing the items they regret buying was a foreign one until very recently, and it feels like a blaring sign of the times. Across the board, consumers seem to be tired of mindlessly swiping their cards because an item came across their FYPs. They’re craving not only a new approach to spending money but also exposure to quality items that justify the cost.

What makes an item worthwhile varies from person to person, but what we can all agree on is the need for a large purchase to make sense when it comes to use per cost. “It’s longevity!” says Telsha Anderson-Boone, owner and curator of luxury shop T.A. located in New York City. “Luxury items should add to a closet and last beyond any current trends.” And while there’s no shortage of trends on the rise (and probably never will be), the current fiscal landscape really only allows for pieces that are more likely to become heirlooms than not.

Like reaching for a mindless snack instead of a filling, balanced meal, it’s clear that a lack of thought and preparation when it comes to big purchases will leave you feeling unfulfilled and wanting more.

With insights from fashion insiders and a look at data points from the current shopping landscape, we bring you the luxury items you can invest in this summer without having to worry about the buyer’s remorse.

Net-A-Porter



This Chloé raffia tote is not only super buzzy, but it’s an item that you’ll likely pull out every time you head to the beach or pool. It’s a great size; easily accommodating a towel, your favorite sunscreen, that Fenty lip gloss you can’t get enough of, and your favorite book. The leather-trimmed handles will keep any wear and tear at bay. Not to mention that the carefully woven raffia is produced by Mifuko, an organization that supports Kenyan women through fair-trade practices, so you’ll be doing good while looking good.

Price at time of publish: $790

Net A Porter



There are those of us who wouldn’t dare purchase a pair of sunglasses for fear of losing, crushing, or otherwise ruining them, and there are those of us who are bona fide collectors of the accessory. If you fall into the latter group, you know all too well that following trends when it comes to this category can be hit or miss. Celine never waivers when it comes to adoration from the fashion set, and these tortoise shades are just about as classic as you can get. With an oval-shaped frame and five colors to choose from, these are the beauties you’ll have in your collection forever.

Price at time of publish: $510

Loewe



Next up on our list is the new Loewe Paseo bag. If you’re in need of a new everyday bag, this is your best bet. Loewe is Lyst’s fifth hottest brand of Q1 2023, and it makes complete sense. Fashion fans are quite simply obsessed with the brand’s whimsical yet classic takes. This bag, in particular, boasts so many standout qualities. The carefully crafted pleats, tubular handles, and unique silhouette make it a no-brainer. “It’s worth the buy because it’ll hold its value, it’s a classic fabrication/color, and it’s beautiful,” shares Anderson-Boone.

Price at time of publish: $2,900

Net-A-Porter

We think what’s special about ballet flats at the moment is that they offer up a delicate and sleek footwear option for women who’ve gravitated away from heels. Easy to pair with tailored pants, flowy dresses, jeans, and pretty much any other combo you can dream up, it’s a simple and sophisticated way to approach a summer shoe collection. With a satin finish and slightly raised heels, these will be in your rotation for years to come.

Price at time of publish: $790

Farfetch



This Diesel high-waisted denim skirt is foolproof. Not only is it one of the hottest and most searched-for products of the quarter according to Lyst, but it’s also a simple and easy base for any spring or summer outfit. The button-up design makes it easy to play with in terms of a front split, and the A-line silhouette gives it a minimalist vibe. Simply put, it’s another piece that’s super versatile and will stand the test of time.

Price at time of publish: $295

Moda Operandi

Every summer wardrobe deserves a white dress, and this Ulla Johnson beauty is one that we just don’t see losing its cool anytime soon. It’s flowy and romantic but not too stuffy and it’s one of luxury retailer Moda Operandi’s best-selling dresses of the season. Made of 100% cotton, we love that you can easily pair it with espadrilles, sneakers, or heels and throw on a denim jacket for a more relaxed and weather-ready look.

Price at time of publish: $470

Shopbop



The truth is that raffia just screams summer, and with the return of the platform, it only feels right to add this to our list of must-haves. With two-inch platforms and five-inch heels, this option is a commitment for sure, but what’s summer without a little risqué fashion fun? Made in Spain with woven raffia, this is yet another buy that will still be relevant years down the line, and that makes it worth every penny.

Price at time of publish: $490

