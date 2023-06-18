Because this is a Byrdie luxury gift guide, you’ll find exquisite beauty gifts our editors simply can’t do without, stylish jewelry and accessories that elevate every outfit, and home items to feather your nest in the most discerning manner. And while you’ll certainly find items in our roundup with steep price tags, we went out of our way to source tiny indulgences (under $100) from prestige labels that read as opulent and bestow a luxury moment. Let the hedonism begin.

When you give a luxury gift, you’re investing in the relationship. Special occasions, like an anniversary or thank you call for a luxury gift, but we also love luxury to spoil someone special with indulgences they wouldn’t buy for themselves. After all, the finer things in life are meant to be enjoyed. Shyena Imm, a shopping expert and creative director who works with clients in Paris, New York, and London notes that a luxury gift can elevate a relationship, as extravagant presents will make the recipient feel celebrated, like they’re part of an exclusive club. She goes on to say that luxury is not only defined by price, but rather an item’s impeccable quality, singular craftsmanship, and signature presentation for an unforgettable unboxing moment. But most of all, luxury, when done well, defines a fine palette and signifies exquisite taste. That’s not to say an inexpensive gift can’t be special, however, a luxury gift that’s worth the splurge is extraordinary.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Higherdose.com I Tried a Pricey, At-Home Infrared Sauna Blanket—These Are My Results HigherDose is known for being the first brand to introduce infrared saunas and create innovative at-home products. This blanket elevates the body’s thermal temperature for increased circulation, enhanced relaxation, and promotes glowing skin.” When we tested this, we loved the mood boost and the feeling of being “cocooned in a heated blanket that’s healing you from the inside out.” We love this as a gift to someone who could use a little R&R and personal pampering. Price at time of publish: $699

Dyson Airwrap Styling System 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta The Dyson Airwrap Is Really Worth It—See My Results We asked Byrdie editors their favorite luxury beauty product that’s actually worth it, and most of us called out the Dyson Airwrap. This #1 hot tool features a Dyson digital motor V9, intelligent heat control, four heat settings and three speed settings, 8.5-foot-long cable for increased range of motion, and six magnetic styling attachments. When we tested it, the results wowed us. “Truly, my hair had the body and volume of a professional blowout. Even when my hair was fully air-dried, it still made it silky to the touch,” we note. If you want to gift luxury beauty—this dryer and styling tool is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $599

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jomashop.com Fragrance is a classic luxury gift, and it doesn’t get more luxe than this amber, floral, and woody melange. Made in France, the intoxicating formula features notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and ambergris. When we tested it out for a week, we were struck by how much attention we got. “The push-pull of its sweet and savory notes establish a sensual tension that is neither feminine nor masculine—just powerfully sophisticated.” Price at time of publish: $195 for 1.2 ounce, $325 for 2.4 ounce Everyone’s Buzzing About the Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume—Here’s Our Honest Review

Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Canvas Sneaker Cariuma View On Cariuma.com I Walked 15,000 Steps Ache-Free in These Ultra-Supportive, Comfy Sneakers Known for premium materials and a memory foam insole, Cariuma sneakers are breathable and comfortable. This limited-edition is a twist on the classic white tennis shoe, with a nod to 2023’s official color, and mood, of the year, Viva Magenta. When we tested them, we noted they felt comfortable after eight hours and 15,000 steps, so we love these as a luxe gift to someone who’s always on the move. Price at time of publish: $89

La Mer Crème de la Mer 4.2 Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart Is La Mer's Crème de la Mer Really Worth It? We Tested It To Find Out If you’re considering gifting luxury skincare, Crème de la Mer is an obvious choice, and for good reason. The brand’s proprietary blend of sea kelp and Miracle Broth has been a panacea to dry skin for years. When we tested it, we asked board-certified dermatologist, Dendy Engelman to weigh in on what skin types the luxe cream works best for. "Crème de la Mer is super rich and moisturizing, so it’s a good choice for very dry and mature skin." We love this as a gift for mom, a teacher, aunt, or skincare enthusiast. Price at time of publish: $100 for .5 ounce

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss 4.7 View On Sephora View On Dior.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Beloved by millions, this iconic gloss comes in over 20 shades, plumps lips with hyaluronic acid, and feels gently cool on the pout. We love it as a graduation gift or gift for a teacher. Price at time of publish: $40

Cartier Les Ecrins Parfume Cartier Desert Cartier View On Cartier.com Cartier does luxury with refinement and taste, so we were excited about their recent foray into candles. Dreamed up by Cartier’s in‐house perfumer Mathilde Laurent, the candles are designed to connect users to nature. Available in four scents—Pétales, Désert, Canopée, and Neige, the burn is intoxicating. The red box packaging makes for an exquisite gifting experience—and we love the ceramic case that can be repurposed as a classic Cartier objet d’art. Price at time of publish: $200



Saint Laurent Small Monogram Quilted Leather Wallet Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Matelassé stitching and a goldtone monogram YSL give this flap wallet impeccable style. Made from calfskin leather embossed to mimic the texture of grain de poudre, this is one iconic piece that’s worth the hype. We love this as a luxury gift for an anniversary, or “just because.” Price at time of publish: $575

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 4.6 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com View On Skinstore.com What makes this medical-grade cream gift-worthy is not only the product’s efficacy, but its splurge status. We love it as a cream for someone who wants dramatic results but might not always spend top dollar on skincare. As the name suggests, this youth-boosting cream boasts a patented ratio of lipids necessary to have a visible impact on the effects of skin aging. Clinically-proven ingredients including ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterols make this luxury cream product a cut above the rest. Price at time of publish: $150

NuFace Mini Starter Kit Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Mynuface.com The FDA cleared this device for use, noting its effectiveness in lifting and contouring facial muscles with cumulative use. We also like it for an instant perk-up, leaving skin toned and taut. When it comes to luxury beauty gifts, this facial device is a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $209

nood The Flasher 2.0 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Trynood.com When it comes to at-home laser hair removal, we love this top-selling device that’s been cleared by the FDA. It delivers results in eight weeks or less. You can use it anywhere hair grows, including the face and bikini area. It comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. We love this gift for anyone who has ever complained about painful wax appointments. Price at time of publish: $189

Tiffany & Co Heart Pendant and Earrings Set Tiffany & Co View On Tiffany.com This limited-edition gift set is a new twist on an old classic. It’s an heirloom piece that’s not inaccessible, so we love this as a graduation gift—also, Sydney Sweeny wore the necklace as Cassie in Euphoria, which is an amazing opportunity for gifters to prove their relevance. Price at time of publish: $875

Le Labo Verveine 32 scented candle Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Verbena, Makrut Lime, eucalyptus, and violet deliver a sensorial experience that’s pure luxury. When it comes to earthy chic candles, you don’t get better than Le Labo, known for its minimalist aesthetic. We love this as a teacher appreciation gift. Price at time of publish: $82

OmniLux LED Contour Face Mask OmniLux View On Omniluxled.com This is the Rolls Royce of light therapy masks, a dermatologist-recommended red light therapy device with clinically proven results for youth-boosting and skin rejuvenation. Price at time of publish: $395

La DoubleJ Set of Four Murano Glass Bowls Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Hand-blown by artisans in Venice, La DoubleJ's bowls denote craftsmanship for those who appreciate quality glassware. We love these as trinket bowls around the house—they look gorgeous on a nightstand or end table, but they work just as well as a pop of color on the dinner table. These make a perfect wedding or anniversary gift. Price at time of publish: $700

Smythson Panama Textured-Leather Cosmetics Case Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Smythson leather craftsmanship boasts superior quality from the UK and a minimalist yet elevated aesthetic. We love the dual compartments that allow you to store cosmetics and brushes in an artful manner. It’s a splurge, but it’s also an heirloom piece. We love it for Mom. Price at time of publish: $875

Smythson Panama small textured-leather trinket case Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter If the full-size runs a tad extravagant for your needs, this small textured-leather trinket case delivers a similar aesthetic and is just as luxe, for just over $200. This makes a thoughtful gift for those who are well-traveled, as you can stow jewelry inside for safekeeping. Price at time of publish: $210

Hermès Behapi Double Tour bracelet HermÃ¨s View On Hermes.com We think this is much more chic than the Cartier Love Bracelet. The reversible orange and brown calfskin bracelet is fastened with a gold-plated Hapi closure. This buckle was designed by French designer Pierre Hardy for the House of Hermès. Price at time of publish: $325

Hermes Rosy Lip Shine Enhancer 27 Rose Confetti Hermes View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus You can gift from the House of Hermès for under $100. Gifting luxury beauty is all about the experience, and this lush lipstick comes in the signature orange and brown box for an extravagant unboxing moment. The tube is also elevated and features a mod design. As for the lipstick itself, it’s a gorgeous shade of pink that works to compliment lips colors of all skin tones. Price at time of publish: $74



Gucci Metallic Printed Silk-Twill Scarf Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter We love this modern twist on the gift scarf—and would wear it tied around the head, neck, or wrist, or to the handles of a tote. The pattern is a nostalgic nod to the defining “GG” moment in 2015 when logo-mania was at a fever pitch. It’s too punk to be quiet luxury, but there’s something understated about this piece that we’re obsessed with. Additional colorways include brown and pink. Price at time of publish: $210

Comme des Garçons Wallets Forest Embossed Leather Zip Wallet Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Ssense.com A statement wallet for the avant-garde, this slim square provides room for cards and bills. We love the abstract botanic motif embossed in the leather, making it perfect for your favorite plant mom. Price at time of publish: $295

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales Nail polish, but make it Gucci. We’re gaga over the Dorothy Turquoise shade of this high-gloss enamel that makes an excellent luxe small gestures gift. Price at time of publish: $33

Lamborghini Oro Vino Spumante with Gift Set Lamborghini View On Buywinesonline.com View On Totalwine.com View On Winebylamborghini.com For those who appreciate the finer things in life, brut sparkling wine from Ferruccio Lamborghini’s vineyard in Italy is a choice gift—the high-end sports car designer was raised on a grape farm. The set has thousands of five-star ratings and comes with two crystal glasses, is elegantly packaged and ideal for an anniversary gift. Price at time of publish: $200

Venus et Fleur Classic Collection Small Round Venus et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com Expect this bouquet to stay fresh for at least one year—which makes the price tag well worth it in our book. Find 13 to 15 roses, elegantly packaged in a hat box for a chic, minimalist aesthetic. You can customize the color of the box and the roses. We love this for a boss, a teacher appreciation or thank you gift. Price at time of publish: $295

Catbird Princess Buttercup Pearl Choker Catbird View On Catbirdnyc.com This choker gives regal, as an updated take on the classic pearl necklace. We love the luminous baroque pearls strung on silk string with a 14-karat gold fill lobster clasp. Price at time of publish: $396 The 50 Best Jewelry Gifts of 2023

LYMA The LYMA Laser Starter Kit LYMA View On Lyma.life It’s been called the definitive skincare device of the decade—because it works. This at-home laser treatment is clinically effective as an FDA-cleared youth-boosting treatment that’s ten times more powerful than LED treatments. See a visible improvement in skin sagging, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and overall texture. The device has a ten-year lifespan and two-year warranty. We love this gift for the skincare enthusiast who lives for results. Price at time of publish: $2,695

Chanel Small Vanity Case Chanel View On Chanel.com Made of lambskin and a gold-tone metal, this chic case is all about extravagance. We love it as a tiny bag because it’s just too gorgeous to leave on your vanity. Price at time of publish: $5,300 The 20 Best Chanel Gift Sets of 2023

Bearaby Hugget Knot Pillow Courtesy by Bearby View On Nordstrom View On Bearaby.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue A modern twist on the throw pillow, this one is designed to help ease muscle pain with its knot design. It’s made with plant-based Melofoam™ organic cotton, and is weighted. We love this as a gift for anyone who is constantly on their feet. Price at time of publish: $79 for medium size

Alison Lou Caviar Kaspia Necklace with Caviar and Spoon Charms Alison Lou View On Alisonlou.com Known for her coy enamel stud earring collection, Alison Lou is on the pulse of pop culture. In this collaboration with Caviar Kaspia, this charm necklace includes a caviar tin made of pavé black diamonds with turquoise enamel, and a spoon with pearlized enamel and a black diamond piece of “caviar" detailed with Kaspia's logo at the handle. It’s utterly maximalist—but also a unique and gorgeous piece of jewelry. Price at time of publish: $1,790

Alison Lou Double Heart Stud Alison Lou View On Alisonlou.com If a caviar necklace is too extravagant for your needs, this single stud double heart made with 14-karat yellow gold and enamel is certain to garner a double tap. Price at time of publish: $375

Cabana Balloton Set of Two Water Glasses Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Hand-blown on the Venetian island of Murano, which is historically known for the art of glassmaking, this set of two water glasses is elegant and understated in Kelly green. We love this as an engagement, wedding, or housewarming gift. Price at time of publish: $300

Judith Leiber Couture Heart Crystal Pillbox Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus A pillbox, but make it luxury. We love this heart-shaped box for your vanity. It’s bedazzled with European crystals and brass and features a push-lock closure. We love this as an anniversary gift. Price at time of publish: $695

Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Pouch PM Louis Vuitton View On Louisvuitton.com We love this small-ish “Pochette Cosmetique” in monogram empreinte leather with the embossed monogram flowers and LVs over-printed in a soft contrasting color. Inside, find a flat pocket to keep things organized, and the lining is washable, which makes the cosmetics pouch functional as well as posh. Price at time of publish: $830



Louis Vuitton Card Holder Recto Verso Louis Vuitton View On Louisvuitton.com As an alternative to the cosmetics pouch, we love the LV card holder, which is a bit more affordable, yet still a complete splurge. Not only are small leather goods from this label an investment, they are super functional. This works well as an ultra-slim wallet, with three card slots, an in-between pocket for folded bills, and a zipped compartment for coins. Price at time of publish: $620

Pucci Printed Silk-Twill Scarf Net-A-Porter View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter A Pucci scarf is a must to elevate any all-black everything outfit (which is already chic, we know) to a mod masterpiece. We love this psychedelic swirl pattern, a total nod to the 1960s. We love this as a graduation gift or thank you gift. Price at time of publish: $240

Gucci Pursuit Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Made in Italy, these slides feature a floral and GG logo pattern to transport you to the French Riviera, Ibiza, or Saint Martin. With a molded rubber footbed to ensure comfort these slides are as functional as they are gorgeous. We love these for an engagement or anniversary gift. Price at time of publish: $450

Lanshin Pro Gua Sha tool 4.8 Lanshin View On Lanshin.com View On The Detox Market Made of Nephrite Jade, this hand-crafted gua sha tool has an international patent and was designed by expert Sandra Lanshin Chiu (Acupuncturist, Herbalist, and expert in Chinese Medicine-based skincare). We love it to give a relaxing facial massage for natural contours and to reduce puffiness. A luxury tool with heritage, we love this as gift for Mom, a teacher, or friend who can use some gentle self-care. Price at time of publish: $129

Thirteen Lune Love James Baldwin Ceramic Luxury Candle Thirteen Lune View On Thirteenlune.com Inspired by Harlem’s heritage, this luxe candle and home fragrance company makes lush candles that come in the most gorgeous vessels. We love this one, with notes of smokey sandalwood, spicy clove, and crisp apple and pays homage to the writer James Baldwin who was not only born in Harlem, but uses it as a cultural landscape in many of his coveted works. We love this gift for an English teacher. Price at time of publish: $98

Anita Ko Safety Pin Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter This single safety pin made from 18-karat gold and studded with rubies is a little bit punk rock and 100 percent splurge-worthy. We love it as a graduation gift, anniversary gift, or for the jewelry connoisseur who is always looking for one-of-a-kind pieces. Price at time of publish: $1,000

Guerlain Rouge G Double Mirror Lipstick Case Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Fragrancenet.com This limited-edition Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick Case is covered in sequins to add a customized touch to your lipstick. Price at time of publish: $38

Brunello Cucinelli Bead-embellished suede sneakers Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter These sneakers are the epitome of quiet luxury, crafted with the softest suede, set on stacked rubber soles, and traced with the brand's signature Monili beads. We love them as an anniversary gift for those always on the move. Price at time of publish: $865

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you’re looking for a sustainable luxury toiletry organizer that’s waterproof and has compartments for easy access, this option from Dagne Dover is ideal. We love that it’s made with Repreve, the brand’s patented sustainable fabric made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. Chic, functional, and eco-friendly. Price at time of publish: $50

República Sugar Body Polish Thirteen Lune View On Thirteenlune.com Finely milled, organic sugar makes this body polish indulgent and luxury for a sensorial gentle exfoliation that leaves skin silky smooth. We love this as a thank you gift, or for someone who adores sweets. Price at time of publish: $42

SLIP Set of Six Skinny Silk Hair Ties Net-A-Porter View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Beautybay.com Why fasten your hair with anything less than silk? We love these hair ties made with high-grade mulberry silk to maintain softness and shine. These make a thoughtful small-gesture but still luxe gift for under $40. Price at time of publish: $38

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Deluxe Tote Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Mzwallace.com This lightweight quilted nylon bag is sleek and chic and oh-so-easy to tote. We love it as a diaper bag that doesn’t look like a diaper bag for the expectant mom who would never be caught in mom jeans. Price at time of publish: $275

Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand Shani Darden View On Sephora View On Shanidarden.com This device harnesses high-performance sound wave technology to target wrinkles and boost circulation and optimize oxygen uptake. It’s used by celebrity facialist Shani Darden in all of her signature facials. We love it as a gift for the beauty enthusiast who has created a spa out of her bathroom. Price at time of publish: $399

Kokobérna Divine Hydrating Mist Thirteen Lune View On Thirteenlune.com Kokobérna is West Africa’s leading luxury house and is founded by Belinda Kǒkóèkà Bassey Ephraim. We adore this hydrating mist made with freshly harvested botanicals for a soothing aromatic experience. This spray is TSA-friendly, which makes it ideal for gifting to travelers, or those who are always on the move. Price at time of publish: $95

Saint Jane Beauty The Body Ritual Saint Jane View On Saintjanebeauty.com If ever there was a luxury beauty brand to gift, it’s Saint Jane. Not only are the products crafted with natural, small-batch botanicals and omega-rich floral essences, each product is gorgeously packaged for an exquisite gifting experience. This set features the award-winning Luxury Body Serum and Hydrabloom Body Silk. The 2-step routine exfoliates, nourishes, and firms skin. Price at time of publish: $90