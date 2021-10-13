The 11 Best Lululemon Leggings for Every Activity

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It must be the addictive fabrics with their 360-degree stretch. Maybe it's the undeniably flattering cuts or the waistbands that tuck everything in while still allowing you to bend, reach, tilt, and stretch without the material digging into your ribs. In any case, you really can't go wrong with Lulus. The athletic apparel company has been making yoga pants and workout leggings for over two decades—well before athleisure was accepted as actual fashion or Instagram fitspo became a thing—and was a direct-to-consumer brand before it was cool.

Whether you've owned a pair in the past or have yet to slip into the sweet nirvana that is Lululemon stretchy pants, you're probably at least somewhat aware of their cult following. What makes the brand's workout tights shine above the rest—so much so that TikTokers and other content creators continuously inform their audiences of potential dupes? (To be sure, Lululemon leggings have never been effectively imitated.)

For Lululemon's best athleisure leggings, we're gonna circle back to the Align collection. This pair is like the original, but with side pockets. You'll get the same weightless yet cozy Nulu fabric, with its wear-anywhere feel and versatile matte finish. These stretchy pants are ideal for working from home, running errands, grabbing brunch, or doing whatever it is you love to do.

Featuring a 23-inch inseam, the All The Right Places Crop is designed to sit above our ankles and below your calves. The incredibly stretchy, low-friction fabric is great for high-intensity workouts like cycling, running, or HIIT . Also, the thoughtful stitching and added Lycra fibers offer support where you need it while hugging your curves, well…in all the right places.

The soft ribbed texture and high waistband flatter your frame and offer a held-in feel. Not only that, but these innovative leggings provide UV protection from the sun, plus saltwater and chlorine resistance.

If your favorite pastimes include paddling, surfing, water skiing, kayaking, or sailing, you should definitely consider getting a pair of Wade the Waters. Lululemon's Esca fabric is somewhere between a high-end swimsuit material and neoprene, but better.

Designed for training, the Invigorate Tight has all the features you need to strengthen, tone, and build muscle . Cool on the inside and velvety soft on the outside, the airy yet supportive fabric draws heat from your skin while wicking away sweat. We also love that the four-way stretch waistband has a cinchable drawcord to help it stay in place as you lift, squat, lunge, row, push, and curl your way to a stronger body.

Featuring sweat-wicking fabric with reflective detailing and three secure pockets, the Swift Speed High-Rise Tight was made for running. Whether you're hitting the trails, pounding the pavement, or jogging on the treadmill , these Lulus will keep you cool and dry every step of the way. What's more, they're designed with no inseam and low-friction materials for a smooth, comfortable stride.

Are you a HIIT devotee? Check out the Fast and Free Tight. Featuring the brand's Nulux fabric and a bit of Lycra for good measure, they're fast-drying, moisture-wicking, and wonderfully lightweight. Best of all, the semi-tight waistband and continuous drawcord keep them in place during the most intense training sessions. In other words, they pass the squat test .

Whether you cycle at home or venture out to group classes, you'll be glad to be wearing a pair of Wunder Train Tights when things get spicy. Everlux fabric wicks away sweat while managing heat so you'll remain dry, cool, and comfy. Plus, the supportive high-rise cut and continuous drawcord ensure the waistband stays in place during your entire spin session.

They feel refreshingly cool and sumptuously sleek against your skin and have an incredibly soft brushed matte finish on the outside. Whether you're doing scissor kicks on the mat or mermaid moves on the reformer, these high-waisted tights will carry you through.

For pilates stans, we recommend the Get in Line Tight. These notably breathable leggings are made with quick-drying, sweat-wicking Everlux fabric, plus Lycra for added stretch, and linear stitching to help hold the shape.

Made with Lululemon's super-slick, friction-resistant Luxtreme fabric, they're breathable and cool to the touch. And the addition of Lycra fibers helps these leggings hold their shape (and yours) as you lift, tuck, pulse, and shake your way to a toned physique .

"For barre specifically, my go-tos have always been the Wunder Unders,'' Boban tells Byrdie. "They wick sweat, dry super quickly, and never pill, even after hundreds of wears!"

Though the company has expanded into technical apparel for a variety of activities, at its roots, Lululemon is a yoga brand. With that said, the Unlimit High-Rise Tight is the best choice for yogis. Made with crave-worthy Nulu fabric and featuring an extra-high waistband with a handy drop pocket in the back, these leggings are just the thing for hitting the studio or doing an at-home flow.

We also appreciate the supportive yet forgiving waistband, which is perfect for working out or hanging out. The ultra-stretchy fit is even a favorite among pregnant women. These pants are so beloved, in fact, that Lululemon now has an entire Align line , chock full of joggers, wide-leg crops, tanks, dresses, shorts, bodysuits—you name it.

"My all-time favorite Lululemon leggings would be the Aligns. They are super comfortable, and they flatter in the way they fit," says Mel Boban , fitness instructor at Barre3. We couldn't agree more. Lululemon is a beloved brand, but the Align Pant has an even deeper fan base. Thanks to the signature Nulu fabric, a buttery, breathable, and endlessly soft material with four-way stretch, these leggings really nail the "feels like you're wearing nothing" effect.

Final Verdict

The Align Pant is, by far, the best leggings Lululemon offers. The ultra-light and buttery Nulu fabric is nearly impossible to beat, and there's just something about the fit that effortlessly flatters all body types. That said, if you want something a little thicker and more supportive for cycling, running, or interval training, the fast-drying, sweat-wicking Wunder Train High-Rise Tight may be a better choice.

What to Look For When Buying Workout Leggings

Material

Lululemon's signature fabrics really give the brand a leg up against its competitors. You can't go wrong with any of the premium materials, but each has unique qualities.

There's the near-worshiped Nulu fabric, which is unbelievably soft, lightweight, and feels like you're wearing nothing. Then you've got Luxtreme, a moisture-wicking textile that's super-smooth and cool to the touch. Everlux is a technical fabric that pulls heat from your body, wicks sweat, and keeps you cool. Then there's Nulux, the fastest-drying option with an impressively lightweight feel. And Lululemon's Esca fabric is somewhat thicker and offers UV protection, plus chlorine and saltwater resistance.



Activity

When buying Lululemon leggings, you'll also want to consider what you'll be doing or where you'll be going. Align Pants (made with Nulu fabric) are ideal for yoga, pilates, walking, and other low-impact activities, as well as athleisure wear. For high-intensity workouts like running, interval training, or cycling, your best option is something from the Wunder Train, Fast & Free, Swift Speed, or Invigorate lines, which are made with more supportive, sweat-wicking fabrics.



Cut

The cut of your pants is mostly a matter of personal preference. That said, virtually all leggings currently offered by Lululemon have a high-rise waistband, which is flattering on every body type while providing plenty of support during various workouts. You'll also find a few "Super High-Rise" options in the mix, which go up a little higher. Additionally, the brand carries several cropped pants, as well as some wide-leg and flared styles.

Fit

Lululemon sells many of its tights in multiple lengths to accommodate different heights, and most designs are available in sizes 0 through 20. Bear in mind, Lululemon leggings run slightly small, so you may want to order a size up.

Meet the Expert Mel Boban is a St. Louis-based fitness instructor at Barre3.

Why Trust Byrdie?

Byrdie contributing writer Theresa Holland has extensive experience covering at-home workout gear, fitness apparel, and athleisure wear. Upon being gifted her first pair of Aligns for Christmas in 2017, she was immediately hooked and has since purchased several more pairs—and occasionally branches out to other Lululemon collections. You can check out more of Theresa's work on The Spruce, MyDomaine, and Verywell Fit.