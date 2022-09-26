These 12 Best Lounge Sets of 2022 Are Too Good to Just Wear at Home

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When researching the best lounge sets, we looked at fabric, construction, and comfort, while also considering style versatility (aka, how well they pass as outside clothes). Plus we reached out to Steve Franks, the co-founder of loungewear brand Dandy Del Mar to learn more about what classifies a casual ensemble as loungewear.

There’s something about wearing a matching lounge set that makes us feel like we have it all together, even when we’re glued to our couch binge-watching Netflix. But, here’s the thing: Lounge sets aren’t just for staying in—they can be the perfect day-off look for running errands, catching up with friends over coffee, or picking up some flowers at the farmer’s market. With this in mind, we set out to find the best lounge sets you can wear at home and on the go.

Best Overall: Silk & Salt Luxe Lounge Set Silk & Salt View On Shopsilkandsalt.com In the colder months, we want a comfortable lounge set that makes us feel bundled while still being able to move about our home — even if that means just getting up from the couch to get more snacks. Our top pick for the best overall category moving into winter is this gorgeous turtleneck sweat outfit from Silk & Salt. Available in several earthy hues—including black, rust, taupe, and beige — and made from a warm viscose and polyester blend, the set is something you’ll live in on cold days. And, when the weather starts to warm up again, you can absolutely throw on a pair of sneakers and a vest and run errands in this ensemble. Material: Viscose, polyester, polyamide | Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: 9

Best Budget: MEROKEETY Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set Amazon View On Amazon Amazon is our go-to for affordable loungewear — and this adorable sweatshirt and shorts combo is one of our favorite sets. Featuring an oversized crewneck sweatshirt with batwing sleeves and high-waisted sweat shorts, this set is something you could wear at home, while running errands, or on a walk with friends. It comes in 15 different color options (the light gray is our favorite!) and is constructed from durable and high-quality rayon and polyester blend fabric. Material: Rayon, polyester | Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: 15

Best Size Range: Wray Long Lounge Set Wray View On Wray.nyc This loungewear set is not only the most size-inclusive on our list, it’s also one of the cutest sets ever. Available in sizes XX-small to 6X-large, the set is made from 100 percent lightweight cotton and features a cropped button-down top with cropped wide-leg pants. It comes in a variety of prints and patterns, including a funky floral and trendy checkerboard in several different colors. Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS-6XL | Color Options: 9

Best Waffle: Parachute Waffle Lounge Set Parachute View On Parachute Lightweight and soft, the Waffle Lounge Set from Parachute is one of our favorite looks. Made from 100 percent cotton with a breathable mini waffle weave, the set comes with a matching pair of jogger pants and a long sleeve crew neck top that work well as casual wear and pajamas. Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: 2

Best Sweater Set: Free People Hailee Sweater Set Free People View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve If you’re searching for the best sweater set, our top pick is the Hailee Sweater Set from Free People. Made from 100 percent cotton, the cozy waffle knit set comes in 14 colors and features a henley style sweater and slightly cropped straight-leg pants that are made for supreme comfort. Wear them on their own with your favorite pair of house shoes, or pair them with a blazer and loafers for a cozy out-of-the-house look. Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: 14

Best Color Range: Fixmatti Knitted Outfit Amazon View On Amazon Ideal for chilly days, this knitted loungewear set from Amazon is our top pick for the best color range category. Like an elevated tracksuit, the set features wide-leg pants with a mock neck sweater in 27 colors, including neutrals like black and taupe as well as hot pink (hello, Barbiecore!), orange, and green. Wear it on its own with a pair of chunky retro white sneakers or layer it up with a cozy vest and sherpa-lined clogs for chilly days — it’s the ideal pick for running errands. Material: Viscose, polyester, nylon | Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: 27

Best Knit: Something Navy Striped Polo Sweater Something Navy View On Revolve View On Somethingnavy.com The Striped Knitted Pants and Polo Sweater from Something Navy are what loungewear dreams are made of. Although they are sold separately, they’re match-made in knit heaven with their cozy knit material and fall-inspired color palette. Featuring a relaxed fit, the wide-leg pants and collared sweater can be worn for days spent at home, but also look amazing with a pair of white sneakers and a suede and sherpa coat. Check out the matching pants here. Material: Acrylic, alpaca, nylon, wool | Size Range: XXS-2XL | Color Options: 1

Best Shorts: Deiji Studios The 03 Pajama Set FWRD View On Fwrd.com View On Garmentory.com This loungewear set from Deiji Studios combines two of our favorite 2022 fashion trends: boxer shorts and oversized button-ups. Made from 100 percent OEKO-TEX 100 certified stone-washed linen, the set is lightweight and breathable, making it the perfect shorts set for transitional seasons like late spring and early fall. We love this set on its own for lounging at home or with a pair of strappy platform sandals and our favorite Poppy Lissiman JimBob Black/Orange Sunglasses for a casual daytime look. Material: Linen | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: 1

Best Silk: Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set Lunya View On Lunya.co Lunya is known for their luxe, silk pajamas sets with great quality fabrics and fits. And this is yet another winner. Featuring high-waisted wide-leg pants and a deep scoop neck tank, the set was designed as fancy pajamas but could definitely be dressed up for a dinner by throwing on a blazer and heels. Better yet: the 100% real silk fabric is machine washable. Material: Mulberry silk | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: 5

Best Linen: Sleeper Linen Lounge Suit Tuckernuck View On Goop.com View On Shopbop.com View On The-sleeper.com For a luxe, 100 percent linen lounge set, we are obsessed with this adorable number from Sleeper. Available in seven colors and prints, the shorts set comes with a pair of comfortable pull-on shorts with ruffled hems and a matching top with a mandarin collar and elbow-length ruffled sleeves to match. Perfect for a warm day, the Linen Lounge Suit is ultra-lightweight, breathable, and a set you’ll live in. Material: Linen | Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: 7

Best Terry Cloth: Dandy Del Mar The Santorini Chevron Bralette Dandy Del Mar View On Dandydelmar.com With the return of early 2000’s fashion trends comes some super-comfy textiles like terry cloth. The Santorini Chevron Pants and matching Chevron Bralette from Dandy Del Mar put a modern spin on one of the decade’s favorite fabrics. The bralette top has a sporty scoop neckline style that looks lovely paired with the comfortable high-waisted breezy pants. Wear them on their own for a relaxing day at the beach, or pair them with an oversized white button-down for running errands. Check out the matching bottoms here. Material: Terry cloth | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: 1