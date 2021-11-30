Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Opinion: The loafer, a preppy staple that’s ebbed and flowed in trendiness through the years, is actually an undervalued wardrobe hero. Traditionally men’s shoes, they’re an easy style for women to wear because they toe the line between masculine and feminine, subversive and sensible. And whether you’re inspired by Audrey Hepburn in "Funny Face" or coveting Gwenyth Paltrow’s brown leather ones in "The Royal Tenenbaums," wearing a pair of these shoes today exudes palpable sophistication. From penny loafers to drivers in leather, suede, and velvet, there are plenty of loafer options to consider, which is why we took a deep dive into reviews and tested some of fashion’s most popular styles. We also spoke to designer and shoemaker George Esquivel of Esquivel Shoes, who says the best loafers are comfortable and easy to dress up or down. Read on for our list of the best loafers.