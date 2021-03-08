25 of Lizzo's Best Outfits for All the Style Inspiration You Need

Lizzo is an inspiration to all of us—that goes without saying. The singer's iconic anthems (like "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts") always find a way to boost our spirits. Her messages of self-love and body positivity empower us during our toughest moments. And her outfit choices embolden us to express ourselves through fashion.

Over the years, Lizzo has graced stages and red carpets in jaw-dropping looks. Ahead, we've rounded up 25 of her best outfits and boldest fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see them all.

During the 2020 U.S. election, Lizzo encouraged her fans to vote while wearing this red three-piece suit. Classy, empowering, everthing.

A full mesh moment is something we all need in our lives. I am completely on board with making this a summer 2021 trend.



Lizzo brought vibrance to the 2020 NAACP Awards. The unique, bold gown reflects the singer's colorful personality.

Lizzo channeled old Hollywood glamour at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She looked angelic in this head-to-toe white ensemble.

Jean-on-jean with Lizzo's moniker is everything we need in an outfit. What makes this retro look stand out is the red silk lingerie that ties it all together.



Lizzo performed at the 2019 American Music Awards in a striking gown that made her look like a queen. She nailed the night's performance and lit the stage on fire with her look.

Lizzo knows how to work a red carpet. At the 2019 American Music Awards, she brightened up the evening with her orange layered dress and infamous mini bag.

Neon green never looked so good. At the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, Lizzo brought elegance and sex appeal to the red carpet. The dramatic ruffled sleeves gave the look a 70s goddess feel.

Lizzo made it an all-black affair at the 2020 Spotify's Best New Artist event. Her black dress is sleek and flirty, and her bold red lip truly brings the look together.

Anyone who can rock faux fur and neon at the same time deserves an award. At the 2019 MTV Movie Awards, Lizzo pulled it off with ease. Neon green beautifully complements her brown skin. And let’s be honest, anything off the shoulder is sexy. This look is a winner across the board.

Lizzo looked groovy at the 2017 Spotify inaugural Secret Genius Award. Her black and white swirled dress paired with her beautiful big hair is a full 70s moment.

Lizzo looked like a gorgeous garden goddess for her "Scuse Me" music video. This look takes us to tie-dye heaven.

This photo was taken early in Lizzo’s career, proving that her style has always been fun, spicy, and sexy. Here, she wears a sparkly robe with fur sleeves while performing on tour in 2016.

We love to see Black women living luxuriously. Lizzo's Chanel necklace is the perfect accessory for this two-piece fuchsia outfit. Can I go ahead and say that we should crown Lizzo as our new-aged Barbie?

Lizzo's Gucci look is fun and full of southern flair. The Texas-raised singer completed this look with a white cowboy hat.

When Lizzo posted this photo, it stopped us in our tracks. Her one-shoulder top is giving us the summer inspiration we need.

Lizzo's 2017 Billboard Music Awards outfit was comfortable and youthful. The nostalgic bubble ball hair accessories brought me back to my childhood. It was nice to see such a playful look on a red carpet.

A T-shirt dress is the perfect basketball game attire. Lizzo elevated the typically casual piece by pairing it with statement accessories. As a body positivity advocate, the singer completed her look with a chain that read, "BBW" (Big Beautiful Women)

Lizzo can make any color look good, but blue looks especially stunning on her. The thigh-high slit adds to the allure of the outfit.

In 2020, Lizzo brought home her Grammys in style. This see-through silver dress deserves an award itself.

This bronze dress is a winner, hands down. The piece's brown tones look beautiful against Lizzo's skin. Here, the singer fully commits to the bronze aesthetic by wearing brown lipstick.

Looking at this outfit instantly sparks joy. The heart-print dress, scrunchie, round sunglasses, and rainbow Louis Vuitton bag blend to create a playful look.

Lizzo's puffy shoulder dress stole the show at the 2019 BET Awards. Her look's retro vibe felt like a tribute to all the beautiful divas that came before her.

Lizzo knows how to make a memorable entrance. She attended the 2020 Brit Awards in her now-iconic milk chocolate dress. This gown was fitted beautifully on the singer's body. The fact that it resembled a milk chocolate wrapper made it even better.