We conducted hours of research on the best multitasking lip and cheek tints, evaluating each on type, finish, and shade range. After consulting a makeup artist for expert picks and product recommendations, we landed on the following best in show.

From dewy balm formulas that provide your cheeks, lips, and even your eyelids with a subtle sheen, to compact options that give you a monochromatic look while you’re on-the-go with just a few quick swipes, lip and cheek tints come in all shapes, sizes, finishes, and shades—we found some of the best that you can add to your cart right now.

Despite what you may have heard, multi-use makeup products are not just for the lazy makeup wearers, although they’re ideal for those days when pulling out all of your brushes and a multitude of different compacts and sticks feels like a drag. Anyone craving a fresh, new makeup look that looks perfectly put-together and super natural will love having a versatile lip and cheek tint in their makeup bag. Add a touch of pink for an all-over rosy look, opt for a bronzier shade to appear sunkissed in the warmer months, or dot on plum or red shades for something on the bolder side.

Best Overall Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Like Compact packaging

Tint lasts on your skin

Easy to blend What We Don't Like Some people might find a stick hard to keep hygienic One of our go-to lip and cheek-friendly formulas since forever, MILK MAKEUP’s Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick has the ideal texture, tint, and longevity, making this product a no-brainer choice for our best overall pick. MILK MAKEUP is one of those makeup brands whose products not only look cool in your makeup bag, purse, or on your vanity, but perform beautifully, and their Lip + Cheek Stick is no exception. With 11 shades to choose from (some on the shimmery side and others with matte, more natural finishes), this multi use product has a creamy formula that glides on your skin or lips without having to push too hard to get pigment, blends perfectly with your usual blush brush or your fingers, and actually lasts all day. Plus, the tint won’t feel sticky on your cheeks or lips all day despite its formula type—a huge bonus if you’re dealing with hot commutes, steamier climates, or if you’re just out and about the whole day and don’t want to feel the actual presence of your makeup on your face. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Stick | Finish: Satin | Shade Range: 11

Best Budget Makeup Revolution Fast Base Blush Stick Target View On Target View On Asos View On Revolutionbeauty.us What We Like Glowy finish adds life to your makeup look

Thicker stick for easier application

Compact enough to bring on-the-go What We Don't Like Not sold at most retailers

Not many shade options A powerhouse, multi use product under ten dollars? We’re here for Makeup Revolution’s Fast Base Blush Stick that gives you the best dewy finish on your cheeks in shades of pink or purple, as well as a great sheen when applied to your pout. The circular surface shape of this makeup stick has a wide diameter that makes application easy with just a few swipes to the lips or face, and the creaminess of the formula makes blending a breeze—you don’t even need a brush, just your (clean!) fingers to make the process even easier. Although we wish the Fast Base Blush Stick came in a few more shades, we’re pleased with the rosy, mauvey hues offered and love how each is budget-friendly. Price at time of publish: $8 Type: Stick | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 4

Best Splurge Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush Tata Harper View On Goop.com View On Modaoperandi.com View On Tataharperskincare.com What We Like The packaging is luxe

Under $50 despite it being a splurge pick

Stunning shade range What We Don't Like Subtle, natural finish is not for those looking for a bolder color payoff There are a few reasons why we think Tata Harper’s Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush is worth the extra splurge, but we’ll start with what you can see at first glance: the pretty packaging. In Tata Harper’s signature green hue with a gold mirrored screw-on top, this gorgeous little pot is the luxe, multi-use makeup product that your vanity or top shelf is missing. Of course, this product’s benefits go beyond just what’s on the outside—inside the pot is each shade’s colorful, creamy formula, which adds a subtle, dewy tint to your cheeks or lips that will have passers-by wondering how you got such a natural flush. Further, we love how the Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush’s formula is made of solely natural ingredients, including a variety of flower oils that Tata Harper boasts provides skincare benefits like fighting free radicals. Price at time of publish: $45 Type: Pot | Finish: Satin | Shade Range: 6

Best Drugstore af94 Playdate Multi Use Lip and Cheek Tint af94 View On Walmart View On Af94.com What We Like Stick shape makes both lip and cheek application easy

Feels lightweight on skin

Under $10 What We Don't Like Only sold at Walmart and on af94’s website Nothing screams “ease” like finding an excellent, everyday makeup product in the aisles of your local Walmart—af94’s Playdate Multi Use Lip and Cheek Tint is the product that checks both of those boxes. With five gorgeous shades to choose from, including a mauve “If You Dare” and a terracotta “Savor,” Halsey’s drugstore makeup brand af94, found only at Walmart, delivers on glowiness, longevity, and color payoff, all for just under ten dollars. We love the way these shades look on all skin tones and over all natural lip colors, adding a pop of color that seamlessly blends into your skin and over your pout. Just keep in mind that if you don’t have a Walmart near you, you’ll have to purchase your favorite shades on af94’s website, as this product is not sold at other retailers. Price at time of publish: $9 Type: Stick | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 5

Best Natural Finish Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Meritbeauty.com What We Like The sheen is minimal for a more natural finish

Extensive shade range

Easy to blend What We Don't Like Pricey for what you’re getting Not everyone prefers a bold hue on their lips and cheeks for their everyday makeup looks, and for those folks we recommend a multi-use tint with a natural finish, which you can achieve with a few swipes of MERIT’s Flush Balm. This handheld product takes the idea of a subtle wash of color to a whole new level, providing what MERIT calls a “lit-from-within color” to your cheeks and/or lips, mimicking the effects of a subtle sunburn (without the real UV damage, of course!) or a post-popsicle pout (sans any stickiness) with a faint sheen. Thanks to the lightweight, balm-like consistency of this formula, the Flush Balm blends on your cheeks or lips like a dream—it even contains vitamin E for added nourishment and antioxidant benefits. The shade range is extensive as well, boasting nine available hues to choose between, from burgundy to taupe to a soft peach. Price at time of publish: $30 Type: Balm | Finish: Natural/Satin | Shade Range: 9

Best Radiant Finish Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush 4.6 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Revolve What We Like Compact, flat packaging with a fun design

Buildable pigment

A little goes a long way What We Don't Like Nothing This Tower 28 Tinted Balm Will Give You Summer Skin All Year If you want a tint that shows up more on the skin and produces a glow visible from miles away, Tower 28’s BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush will become your new best friend. One of our go-to multi use products for years, BeachPlease comes in eight shades that you can either sheer out for a natural-looking sheen, or dab on in multiple layers to build pigment—each shade is even named after a colloquial phrase with the word “hour” in it (eg: “Happy Hour” and “Golden Hour”). And, contained in a flat, fairly small compact, it won’t take up too much space in your makeup bag (giving you more room to stockpile allll the shades). Apply this creamy tinted formula with your finger or a regular blush brush, and the gorgeous luminous finish is sure to last you all day. Makeup artist Katie Mellinger says this balm is “one [she] reach[es] for all the time.” Aside from its glowy benefits, Mellinger loves Tower 28 “because [its products] are made for sensitive skin, so [she] know[s] [she] can use this product on all skin types.” Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Compact | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 8



Best Matte Finish Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Danessa Myricks View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com What We Like Suitable for dark skin tones



Provides a blurring effect



Bold pigment, powder-like matte finish, blurring effects? Try and keep us from adding every shade of Danessa Myricks' Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder to our carts. A little different from the other, glowier, picks on our list, this lip and cheek tint looks matte on the skin and lips and even reduces the appearance of natural texture, making your makeup look truly seamless. We love how buildable this pigment is, so you can make bright orange and deep plum shades ("Golden Hour" and "Dancing Queen," respectively) as subtle or bold as you want. What's better? These shades are suitable for all skin tones, a quality that's not always considered for brands when making their tints (even though it absolutely should be!) For best application, Danessa Myricks suggests swirling your finger into the compact and patting this product onto your lips and cheeks, or doing the same with a brush and repeat as needed for your preferred finish. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Compact | Finish: Matte | Shade Range: 6

Best for On-the-Go Han Skincare Cosmetics Multistick Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Credo Beauty What We Like Compact packaging



Extensive shade range



Free of petrochemicals, parabens, artificial colors, phthalates and silicones What We Don't Like May not work well on oily skin types When seeking out a lip and cheek product you’ll want to use on-the-go, there are two things you should keep in mind: compact packaging and ease of use. HAN Skincare’s Multistick not only comes in the form of a small stick applicator that can fit in your purse with ease, but the subtle, perfect wash of color that the formula produces on your cheeks and lips just solidifies why this product is so useful while you’re out and about. Plus, each Multistick shade (there are eight to choose from) is formulated with nourishing skincare ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil, so anyone with skin on the dry side will especially love swiping this stick on areas where they want a tint. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Stick | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 8

Best Shade Range Live Tinted Huestick Multistick Ulta View On Ulta View On Credo Beauty View On Ecosmetics.com What We Like Amazing color payoff

Compact packaging

Blends easily What We Don't Like Nothing Live Tinted’s Huestick Multistick is one of those products that has you saying an audible “wow” after applying it to your lips and cheeks—it’s that good. Its stick packaging is about the shape and size of a perfectly-purse-sized lipstick bullet (and even resembles a little kid’s Crayola crayon), and its shade range boasts nine different shades (like berry, coral, and even black) that look stunning on a multitude of skin tones. A brand created with darker tones in mind, Live Tinted understands the importance of a vivid, long-lasting pigment, which is why you won’t struggle to see any color payoff no matter the Huestick Multistick shade you choose. This creamy formula blends out seamlessly on your cheeks and glides effortlessly across your lips, and even contains beloved ingredients typically found in your favorite skincare products, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Stick | Finish: Semi-matte | Shade Range: 9

Best Innovative florence by mills True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip and Cheek Balm Beauty Bay View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com View On Florencebymills.com What We Like Dermatologist tested

Gives a subtle, natural glow What We Don't Like Slightly too large to keep with you on-the-go If you’re as immersed in the fast-growing realm of fun, new beauty products as we are, you’ve likely seen a few pH-adjusting products out there. Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand, florence by mills, boasts a product with this capability that fits in perfectly with the other lip and cheek tints on our list, providing either area of your face with a natural-looking sheen that makes it look like you’re not wearing makeup and you just woke up like that. florence by mills’ True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip & Cheek Balm looks clear at first, but once you swipe the applicator onto your lips and cheeks you’ll notice a rosy glow made from your skin’s pH and moisture levels, almost as if it’s a hue made just for you. What’s better? This vegan, silicone-free, SLS/SLES-free formula was derm-tested, so you can feel confident when gliding this onto your face that it was formulated with sensitive, acne-prone skin in mind. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Stick | Finish: Natural/glowy | Shade Range: 1

Best for Dark Skin Tones Ami Cole Desert Date Cream Multistick 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Amicole.com View On Goop.com What We Love Formulated with skincare ingredients

Made with melanin-rich skin in mind

Ami Colé's Desert Date Cream Multistick Is My New Favorite Cheek and Lip Tint Ami Colé's products have it all: gorgeous packaging, powerhouse formulations, great ingredient lists, and, most importantly, tints made especially for melanin-rich skin. With this, we're not shocked that the brands Desert Date Cream Blush & Lip Multistick is a fabulous tint for your lips and cheeks if you have dark skin. With four gorgeous shades to choose from, including a bright red hue and a classic deep berry, the Desert Date Multistick glides onto your cheeks and lips effortlessly, providing both areas with a natural, soft matte finish. Further, this formula includes skin-loving ingredients like baobab seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and desert date oil, which are said to help with hydration and free radical damage—all fabulous bonuses that you won't find in every lip and cheek tint. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Stick | Finish: Natural/matte | Shade Range: 4

Best for Light Skin Tones ILIA Multi-Stick ILIA View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Like Natural finish

Tons of shade options

Packaging makes it easy to swipe onto lips and cheeks What We Don't Like Not the best finish for bolder makeup looks If you have a lighter skin tone and are looking to achieve that no-makeup makeup look, the sheer, natural-looking finish from Ilia’s Multi-Stick, in any of its 12 shades, is one you’ll love. The ease of this product is unmatched, thanks to its stick applicator with a wide surface that makes swiping on your lips or cheeks simple, as well as its wash-of-color payoff that ensures your look won’t end up looking like anything resembling a circus clown. This sort of formula also works well for days where applying foundation, bronzer, or anything else from your makeup stash just isn’t going to happen—it looks that good on its own, too. The Multi-Stick is also compact enough to bring on-the-go with you, in case you need a touch-up or two while out all day or night. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Stick | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 12

Best for Dry Skin Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm 4.6 Jones Road Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Like The color payoff is stunning

Won’t look patchy or feel flaky on the skin

Super glowy What We Don't Like The packaging is not purse-friendly There’s nothing worse for those with dry skin than dabbing a beautiful cheek color onto their skin, only for it to dry down patchy and flaky. We can say with 100% confidence that you’ll never have that problem with Jones Road’s Miracle Balm, the brand’s hero product that takes “multi use” to a whole new level. Each Miracle Balm shade boasts a different type of tint—there are some blush-like shades, some bronzy shades, and even a clear option for a simple, all-over glow—and has a true balmy texture that won’t dry out on your skin or lips. Although the packaging for this product is too large to fit in most handbags (although it’s still TSA-friendly), its minimalist style will look gorgeous on your vanity, or even just sticking out of your makeup stash. Jones Road suggests using your finger to break the surface of your Miracle Balm when using it for the first time, before going to dab onto your lips or cheeks with a brush or fingertips. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Pot | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 9