Despite what you may have heard, multi-use makeup products are not just for the lazy makeup wearers, although they’re ideal for those days when pulling out all of your brushes and a multitude of different compacts and sticks feels like a drag. Anyone craving a fresh, new makeup look that looks perfectly put-together and super natural will love having a versatile lip and cheek tint in their makeup bag. Add a touch of pink for an all-over rosy look, opt for a bronzier shade to appear sunkissed in the warmer months, or dot on plum or red shades for something on the bolder side.
From dewy balm formulas that provide your cheeks, lips, and even your eyelids with a subtle sheen, to compact options that give you a monochromatic look while you’re on-the-go with just a few quick swipes, lip and cheek tints come in all shapes, sizes, finishes, and shades—we found some of the best that you can add to your cart right now.
We conducted hours of research on the best multitasking lip and cheek tints, evaluating each on type, finish, and shade range. After consulting a makeup artist for expert picks and product recommendations, we landed on the following best in show.
Best Overall
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
Compact packaging
Tint lasts on your skin
Easy to blend
Some people might find a stick hard to keep hygienic
One of our go-to lip and cheek-friendly formulas since forever, MILK MAKEUP’s Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick has the ideal texture, tint, and longevity, making this product a no-brainer choice for our best overall pick. MILK MAKEUP is one of those makeup brands whose products not only look cool in your makeup bag, purse, or on your vanity, but perform beautifully, and their Lip + Cheek Stick is no exception. With 11 shades to choose from (some on the shimmery side and others with matte, more natural finishes), this multi use product has a creamy formula that glides on your skin or lips without having to push too hard to get pigment, blends perfectly with your usual blush brush or your fingers, and actually lasts all day. Plus, the tint won’t feel sticky on your cheeks or lips all day despite its formula type—a huge bonus if you’re dealing with hot commutes, steamier climates, or if you’re just out and about the whole day and don’t want to feel the actual presence of your makeup on your face.
Price at time of publish: $24
Type: Stick | Finish: Satin | Shade Range: 11
Best Budget
Makeup Revolution Fast Base Blush Stick
Glowy finish adds life to your makeup look
Thicker stick for easier application
Compact enough to bring on-the-go
Not sold at most retailers
Not many shade options
A powerhouse, multi use product under ten dollars? We’re here for Makeup Revolution’s Fast Base Blush Stick that gives you the best dewy finish on your cheeks in shades of pink or purple, as well as a great sheen when applied to your pout. The circular surface shape of this makeup stick has a wide diameter that makes application easy with just a few swipes to the lips or face, and the creaminess of the formula makes blending a breeze—you don’t even need a brush, just your (clean!) fingers to make the process even easier. Although we wish the Fast Base Blush Stick came in a few more shades, we’re pleased with the rosy, mauvey hues offered and love how each is budget-friendly.
Price at time of publish: $8
Type: Stick | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 4
Best Splurge
Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush
The packaging is luxe
Under $50 despite it being a splurge pick
Stunning shade range
Subtle, natural finish is not for those looking for a bolder color payoff
There are a few reasons why we think Tata Harper’s Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush is worth the extra splurge, but we’ll start with what you can see at first glance: the pretty packaging. In Tata Harper’s signature green hue with a gold mirrored screw-on top, this gorgeous little pot is the luxe, multi-use makeup product that your vanity or top shelf is missing. Of course, this product’s benefits go beyond just what’s on the outside—inside the pot is each shade’s colorful, creamy formula, which adds a subtle, dewy tint to your cheeks or lips that will have passers-by wondering how you got such a natural flush. Further, we love how the Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush’s formula is made of solely natural ingredients, including a variety of flower oils that Tata Harper boasts provides skincare benefits like fighting free radicals.
Price at time of publish: $45
Type: Pot | Finish: Satin | Shade Range: 6
Best Drugstore
af94 Playdate Multi Use Lip and Cheek Tint
Stick shape makes both lip and cheek application easy
Feels lightweight on skin
Under $10
Only sold at Walmart and on af94’s website
Nothing screams “ease” like finding an excellent, everyday makeup product in the aisles of your local Walmart—af94’s Playdate Multi Use Lip and Cheek Tint is the product that checks both of those boxes. With five gorgeous shades to choose from, including a mauve “If You Dare” and a terracotta “Savor,” Halsey’s drugstore makeup brand af94, found only at Walmart, delivers on glowiness, longevity, and color payoff, all for just under ten dollars. We love the way these shades look on all skin tones and over all natural lip colors, adding a pop of color that seamlessly blends into your skin and over your pout. Just keep in mind that if you don’t have a Walmart near you, you’ll have to purchase your favorite shades on af94’s website, as this product is not sold at other retailers.
Price at time of publish: $9
Type: Stick | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 5
Best Natural Finish
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
The sheen is minimal for a more natural finish
Extensive shade range
Easy to blend
Pricey for what you’re getting
Not everyone prefers a bold hue on their lips and cheeks for their everyday makeup looks, and for those folks we recommend a multi-use tint with a natural finish, which you can achieve with a few swipes of MERIT’s Flush Balm. This handheld product takes the idea of a subtle wash of color to a whole new level, providing what MERIT calls a “lit-from-within color” to your cheeks and/or lips, mimicking the effects of a subtle sunburn (without the real UV damage, of course!) or a post-popsicle pout (sans any stickiness) with a faint sheen. Thanks to the lightweight, balm-like consistency of this formula, the Flush Balm blends on your cheeks or lips like a dream—it even contains vitamin E for added nourishment and antioxidant benefits. The shade range is extensive as well, boasting nine available hues to choose between, from burgundy to taupe to a soft peach.
Price at time of publish: $30
Type: Balm | Finish: Natural/Satin | Shade Range: 9
Best Radiant Finish
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Compact, flat packaging with a fun design
Buildable pigment
A little goes a long way
Nothing
If you want a tint that shows up more on the skin and produces a glow visible from miles away, Tower 28’s BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush will become your new best friend. One of our go-to multi use products for years, BeachPlease comes in eight shades that you can either sheer out for a natural-looking sheen, or dab on in multiple layers to build pigment—each shade is even named after a colloquial phrase with the word “hour” in it (eg: “Happy Hour” and “Golden Hour”). And, contained in a flat, fairly small compact, it won’t take up too much space in your makeup bag (giving you more room to stockpile allll the shades). Apply this creamy tinted formula with your finger or a regular blush brush, and the gorgeous luminous finish is sure to last you all day.
Makeup artist Katie Mellinger says this balm is “one [she] reach[es] for all the time.” Aside from its glowy benefits, Mellinger loves Tower 28 “because [its products] are made for sensitive skin, so [she] know[s] [she] can use this product on all skin types.”
Price at time of publish: $20
Type: Compact | Finish: Radiant | Shade Range: 8
Best Matte Finish
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed
Suitable for dark skin tones
Provides a blurring effect
Buildable pigment
May not work as well on ultra-dry skin
Bold pigment, powder-like matte finish, blurring effects? Try and keep us from adding every shade of Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder to our carts. A little different from the other, glowier, picks on our list, this lip and cheek tint looks matte on the skin and lips and even reduces the appearance of natural texture, making your makeup look truly seamless. We love how buildable this pigment is, so you can make bright orange and deep plum shades (“Golden Hour” and “Dancing Queen,” respectively) as subtle or bold as you want. What’s better? These shades are suitable for all skin tones, a quality that’s not always considered for brands when making their tints (even though it absolutely should be!) For best application, Danessa Myricks suggests swirling your finger into the compact and patting this product onto your lips and cheeks, or doing the same with a brush and repeat as needed for your preferred finish.
Price at time of publish: $25
Type: Compact | Finish: Matte | Shade Range: 6
Best for On-the-Go
Han Skincare Cosmetics Multistick Cheek and Lip Tint
Compact packaging
Extensive shade range
Free of petrochemicals, parabens, artificial colors, phthalates and silicones
May not work well on oily skin types
When seeking out a lip and cheek product you’ll want to use on-the-go, there are two things you should keep in mind: compact packaging and ease of use. HAN Skincare’s Multistick not only comes in the form of a small stick applicator that can fit in your purse with ease, but the subtle, perfect wash of color that the formula produces on your cheeks and lips just solidifies why this product is so useful while you’re out and about. Plus, each Multistick shade (there are eight to choose from) is formulated with nourishing skincare ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil, so anyone with skin on the dry side will especially love swiping this stick on areas where they want a tint.
Price at time of publish: $18
Type: Stick | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 8
Best Shade Range
Live Tinted Huestick Multistick
Amazing color payoff
Compact packaging
Blends easily
Nothing
Live Tinted’s Huestick Multistick is one of those products that has you saying an audible “wow” after applying it to your lips and cheeks—it’s that good. Its stick packaging is about the shape and size of a perfectly-purse-sized lipstick bullet (and even resembles a little kid’s Crayola crayon), and its shade range boasts nine different shades (like berry, coral, and even black) that look stunning on a multitude of skin tones. A brand created with darker tones in mind, Live Tinted understands the importance of a vivid, long-lasting pigment, which is why you won’t struggle to see any color payoff no matter the Huestick Multistick shade you choose. This creamy formula blends out seamlessly on your cheeks and glides effortlessly across your lips, and even contains beloved ingredients typically found in your favorite skincare products, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E.
Price at time of publish: $24
Type: Stick | Finish: Semi-matte | Shade Range: 9
Best Innovative
florence by mills True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip and Cheek Balm
Dermatologist tested
Gives a subtle, natural glow
Slightly too large to keep with you on-the-go
If you’re as immersed in the fast-growing realm of fun, new beauty products as we are, you’ve likely seen a few pH-adjusting products out there. Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand, florence by mills, boasts a product with this capability that fits in perfectly with the other lip and cheek tints on our list, providing either area of your face with a natural-looking sheen that makes it look like you’re not wearing makeup and you just woke up like that. florence by mills’ True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip & Cheek Balm looks clear at first, but once you swipe the applicator onto your lips and cheeks you’ll notice a rosy glow made from your skin’s pH and moisture levels, almost as if it’s a hue made just for you. What’s better? This vegan, silicone-free, SLS/SLES-free formula was derm-tested, so you can feel confident when gliding this onto your face that it was formulated with sensitive, acne-prone skin in mind.
Price at time of publish: $16
Type: Stick | Finish: Natural/glowy | Shade Range: 1
Best for Dark Skin Tones
Ami Cole Desert Date Cream Multistick
Formulated with skincare ingredients
Made with melanin-rich skin in mind
Easily blendable formula with a natural finish
Nothing
Ami Colé’s products have it all: gorgeous packaging, powerhouse formulations, great ingredient lists, and, most importantly, tints made especially for melanin-rich skin. With this, we’re not shocked that the brands Desert Date Cream Blush & Lip Multistick is a fabulous tint for your lips and cheeks if you have dark skin. With four gorgeous shades to choose from, including a bright red hue and a classic deep berry, the Desert Date Multistick glides onto your cheeks and lips effortlessly, providing both areas with a natural, soft matte finish. Further, this formula includes skin-loving ingredients like baobab seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and desert date oil, which are said to help with hydration and free radical damage—all fabulous bonuses that you won’t find in every lip and cheek tint.
Price at time of publish: $22
Type: Stick | Finish: Natural/matte | Shade Range: 4
Best for Light Skin Tones
ILIA Multi-Stick
Natural finish
Tons of shade options
Packaging makes it easy to swipe onto lips and cheeks
Not the best finish for bolder makeup looks
If you have a lighter skin tone and are looking to achieve that no-makeup makeup look, the sheer, natural-looking finish from Ilia’s Multi-Stick, in any of its 12 shades, is one you’ll love. The ease of this product is unmatched, thanks to its stick applicator with a wide surface that makes swiping on your lips or cheeks simple, as well as its wash-of-color payoff that ensures your look won’t end up looking like anything resembling a circus clown. This sort of formula also works well for days where applying foundation, bronzer, or anything else from your makeup stash just isn’t going to happen—it looks that good on its own, too. The Multi-Stick is also compact enough to bring on-the-go with you, in case you need a touch-up or two while out all day or night.
Price at time of publish: $36
Type: Stick | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 12
Best for Dry Skin
Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm
The color payoff is stunning
Won’t look patchy or feel flaky on the skin
Super glowy
The packaging is not purse-friendly
There’s nothing worse for those with dry skin than dabbing a beautiful cheek color onto their skin, only for it to dry down patchy and flaky. We can say with 100% confidence that you’ll never have that problem with Jones Road’s Miracle Balm, the brand’s hero product that takes “multi use” to a whole new level. Each Miracle Balm shade boasts a different type of tint—there are some blush-like shades, some bronzy shades, and even a clear option for a simple, all-over glow—and has a true balmy texture that won’t dry out on your skin or lips. Although the packaging for this product is too large to fit in most handbags (although it’s still TSA-friendly), its minimalist style will look gorgeous on your vanity, or even just sticking out of your makeup stash.
Jones Road suggests using your finger to break the surface of your Miracle Balm when using it for the first time, before going to dab onto your lips or cheeks with a brush or fingertips.
Price at time of publish: $38
Type: Pot | Finish: Natural | Shade Range: 9
Best for Oily Skin
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
Natural finish
Applicator makes swiping product on easy
Smudge-proof
Nothing
With so many creamy lip and cheek tints out there, it can feel tricky for those with oily skin to find a finish that won’t make their skin feel too slick. With this, we suggest the tried-and-true Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain from benefit, the perfect pink finish that dries down after application, leaving no stickiness or balmy residue behind—perfect for our oily-prone folks. With a doe-foot applicator that makes dabbing or swiping this formula on so easy, Benetint won’t smudge on your skin or lips, allowing it to last for hours and hours, whether you’re sporting it on its own or with other makeup underneath. The pigment’s even buildable, so you can make it look as sheer or as bold as you’d like. One of benefit’s most beloved products, you’re guaranteed to join in on the hype if you have oily skin and you struggle within traditional cream products.
Price at time of publish: $21
Type: Stick with applicator | Finish: Sheer | Shade Range: 1
Final Verdict
There’s no lip and cheek tint quite like MILK MAKEUP’s Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick. This powerhouse product checks all the boxes for us—the color payoff is unbeatable, it’s actually longwearing, the packaging is compact enough for travel, the shade range offers a wide-ranging variety of tints, and the formula is buildable and blendable. For something more affordable, consider Makeup Revolution Fast Base Blush Stick, which gives a dewy glow and can be snagged at the drugstore.
Meet the Expert
Katie Mellenger is a makeup artist working in New York City and Los Angeles. She has worked with celebrity clients such as Emma Watson, Sofia Coppola, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chloë Sevigny, as well as commercial clients like Warby Parker, Loeffler Randall, Uniqlo, and more.
What to Look For in a Lip and Cheek Tint
Formula
Most lip and cheek tints will come in either a cream or balm formula, considering these types are the easiest to glide onto your lips and cheeks and typically blend more effortlessly than other formulas. Make sure to find products with these formula types, as they are the only ones that will work effectively for your lips and cheeks.
Color Payoff
The type of lip and cheek tint you buy should reflect the type of makeup look you’re trying to achieve, and typically this comes down to your desired color payoff. If you’re seeking a more natural, no-makeup makeup look, consider a more minimal color payoff from a product like Ilia’s Multi-Stick or florence by mills’ True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip and Cheek Balm. If you want a bold color payoff, on the other hand, Ami Colé’s Desert Date Cream Blush & Lip Multistick or Live Tinted’s Huestick Multistick is the way to go.
Skin-Friendly Finishes
Not all lip and cheeks tints will suit every skin type, so it’s crucial to keep in mind whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin when picking out your new products. If you have dry skin, Mellinger suggests cream products, as “many contain natural moisturizers that will aid in moisturizing dry skin.” She also says to “avoid tinted balms that have a cream to powder finish,” as they can cling to dry patches on your skin once the cream finish dries down.
If you have oily skin, Mellinger says to “look for moisturizing ingredients that don’t irritate oily skin.” For example, one of her favorite ingredients is “jojoba oil— it mimics the skin’s natural oils, making it a safe moisturizer for oily skin.”
Sensitive skin-havers, on the other hand, should seek out tints “made specifically for sensitive skin as usually those are made with ingredients that suit all skin types,” notes Mellinger.
Versatility
Lip and cheek tints are unique in that they can be used as a lipstick or blush, so ensure that the product you’re picking out is actually suitable for both. Don’t stock up on products that are too sticky for your cheeks or dry down too much to work for your lips. The best versatile lip and cheek tints can be easily applied with your fingers or with a brush of your choice, although they are best in a thicker, stick packaging that makes gliding the formula on your skin or lips an easy process.
-
What is a lip and cheek tint?
A lip and cheek tint is a multi-use makeup product that works as both a blush and a lipstick. Commonly found in a stick form, although not limited to this type of packaging, using a lip and cheek tint is a great way to give your makeup look a more seamless, cohesive finish.
-
How do you use/apply a lip and cheek tint?
Lip and cheek products in a stick form are the easiest to use and apply—just use the handheld packaging to glide it over the areas of your face that you want pigment or a sheen. Any tint that comes in a balm or compact form can either be applied with a blush or lip brush, depending on where you want it, or with your fingers for a more natural finish.
-
How do you choose the right shade?
When determining what shade you should pick up for your lip and cheek tint, it’s wise to consider your skin tone first and foremost. Mellinger says that if you have a light skin tone, “you can generally use any shade, but be careful with darker shades of tinted balms. With darker shades, if you apply too much product, it can get clown-like.”
As for darker skin tones, Mellinger suggests avoiding “light pink and peaches,” as “lighter shades of tinted balms won’t add much color to darker skin tones.” Lip and cheek tints “with more pigment and less shimmer” work best—Mellinger also notes that “some shimmer products can read as ashy on darker skin tones.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Madison Barber is a commerce producer, regular contributor to Byrdie, and passionate beauty product researcher. She conducted hours of research to determine the best lip and cheek tints on the market, and consulted makeup artist Katie Mellenger for additional insight.
Keen MA, Hassan I. Vitamin E in dermatology. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2016;7(4):311-315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494