5 Inclusive and Empowering Lingerie Brands for the Transgender Community

Everyone deserves to feel sexy—and some good lingerie can help you feel good, empowered, and strong. However, for those in the transgender community, finding lingerie that both feels good and actually fits can be a struggle. Most major brands like to say that “diversity matters,” yet rarely consider their transgender consumers for their lingerie designs or marketing campaigns.

Fortunately, a few fantastic brands (made mainly by designers in the LGBTQ+ community) strive to make transgender people of all body types feel sexy in their skin. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Carmen Liu Lingerie

As a transgender woman herself, Carmen Liu’s eponymous London-based lingerie brand creates designs with transgender women in mind. When Liu debuted her GI Collection back in 2019, it was noted for being the first of its kind to help tuck one’s genitals. While the GI Collection is being revamped, there are some fantastic pieces on Liu’s Lingerie website. All orders come in discreet packaging and come with a gift. Score!

Carmen Liu Lingerie Divine Satin Thong $17 Shop

Having debuted this December, this sexy thong is new and ready to pre-order. Designed for tucking, these panties are made with Italian satin, have a wider crotch, and hidden stitching for comfort.

Carmen Liu Lingerie Full Lace Bralette $24 Shop

Noted as one of Liu’s favorite, this bralette is simply stunning with its floral lace design, coming in both black and white. Suitable for a broader fit, the bralette has thicker straps and has no side boning or underwire, so it’s made for comfort. Perfect for a hot date, or just Netflix and chill.

Carmen Liu Lingerie Classy Lace Thong $18 Shop

This classy thong is similar to the Divine Satin Thong but with a little more lace. It is designed for tucking without any tape or garnet needed.

Origami Customs

Designed for all bodies and genders in mind, Origami Customs provides gender-affirming lingerie, swimwear, and more. Each piece is handmade and customizable (they even alter for free). Based in Montreal on unceded Tio'tia:ke land, Origami Customs is a proudly ethical and values-based company. The brand also prioritizes transparency—sharing how they create their lingerie out of sustainability material, using recyclable bags for shipping, and buying from small, family-owned businesses. The owner, Rae, is a non-binary Trans and Queer person who deeply cares for their community’s needs. Because of this, Origami Customs is heavily involved with community programs and curate helpful guides on topics ranging from choosing a binder to picking a gaff.

Origami Customs Ruby Bodysuit $164 Shop

This show-stopping gorgeous piece screams decadence and sensuality with its super-soft-looking four-way stretch velvet and champagne straps. The semi-sheer mesh not only gives the bodysuit a sexy book but is super supportive. The bodysuit is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, with the option to get custom sizing.

Origami Customs Honey Cheeky Gaff $37 Shop

This gaff (underwear designed specifically for tucking) is indeed the bee’s knees, with its delicate chiffon fabric featuring little tiny bees on them. The mesh is designed for tucking and creating a flatter front, all while being breathable. It goes great with the matching honey binder and honey bra. Gaff sizes range from XXS to 5XL, with the option for custom sizing.

Origami Customs Mesh Garter Dress $74 Shop

Slip into something more comfortable with this mesh garter dress, available in several colors and fabrics. This ultra-sexy look is made with built-in garter straps to keep up your thigh highs. Wear with a sexy bra and panty, by itself, or even under dresses to smooth them out. The straps are also adjustable so that you can wear this in a few different ways. The mesh garter dress is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, with the option to get custom sizing.

CantiqLA

Chelsea Hughes created this Los Angeles-based lingerie company in 2015. Hughes wanted to make inclusive lingerie for everyone, regardless of shape, race, or gender identity. Not only does CantiqLA have handcrafted plus-size clothing, but they also have a gender-fluid collection.

CantiqLA Gender Fluid La Dolce Vita Bodysuit $125 Shop

This stunning bodysuit is genuinely a work of art with its triangle straps at the chest and chic cut-out in the back. This piece is handmade to order and comes in three different colors. The bodysuit sizes range from XS to 3X.

CantiqLA Gender Fluid Ring Around the Rosie Bralette $42 Shop

Handmade in Los Angeles, this gorgeous piece has delightful spring vibes with its floral lace details. This bralette comes in eight different colors and is available in sizes XS to 3X.

CantiqLA Genderfluid Bandage Boyshorts $35 Shop

These super cute boyshorts boast straps that curve around your skin, delivering a garter-like look that gives your booty a slight lift. They’re made with more room to provide you with some extra comfort. You can snag a pair in eight different colors in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

TomBoyx

While not as lacey as some other brands on the list, that’s the point of TomBoyx. Founded in 2013 by Fran Dunaway and her wife Naomi Gonzalez, TomBoyx creates “underwear that fit who they are, not who others told them to be.” Their gender-neutral line includes size-inclusive pieces ranging from thongs to boxer briefs to period underwear. If that wasn’t enough, they are an eco-friendly brand as well.

TomBoyx 6” Fly Boxer Brief $34 Shop

When you want to feel comfy but stylish, these boxer briefs have you covered—literally. This mid-length underwear is made with their sustainable Tencel Modal fabric for ultra-softness and stretch. They also have decorative buttons for all the coverage you need. This style comes in nine different colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

TomBoyx Racerback Soft Bra $32 Shop

If you’re looking for the comfort of a bralette with the security of a regular bra, look no further than the racerback soft bra. Made with smooth cotton fabric, this bra won’t ride up or chafe. You can purchase one in a range of colors and prints in sizes ranging from XS to 6X.

TomBoyx Thong $18 Shop

When you want a little sex appeal without discomfort, try the TomBoyX thong. The stretchy material and stay-put waistband provide you with plenty of flexibility. The thong is available in seven colors and sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

Toni Marlow

Toni Marlow is a Toronto-based gender-affirming underwear brand that creates packer boxers, boyshorts, and period boxers that make you feel yourself on any occasion. Toni Marlow’s underwear is made of sustainable fabrics and locally produced, making them both comfortable and eco-friendly. They are also a company that gives back, donating $1 from each product sold to suicide prevention organizations.

Toni Marlow Boy Shorts—Bamboo $27 Shop

Toni Marlow’s boy shorts come in two types: bamboo fabric and cotton, and they are equally cute. The bamboo material is made of natural fibers and gives full coverage with no panty lines. The boy shorts come in four different colors and sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL.

Toni Marlow Racerback Lounge Bra $27 Shop

Made with the same material as their underwear, Toni Morrow’s Racerback Lounge Bra pairs well with all the bottoms they offer. The bra comes in five different colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

Toni Marlow T.O.M (Time of Month) Boxer Briefs $35 Shop

Who said that having your period means you can’t look and feel good? Toni Marlow’s Time of Month briefs have an added layer that holds your pad and keeps it securely in place, all while looking good. These boxers come in five different colors and sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL.