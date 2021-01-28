These 30 Lingerie Brands Make Us Feel Confident and Empowered

I grew up in a very traditional and religious household in the early 2000s. This was pre-internet and before I had the opportunity to see confident, amazing women on Instagram. I did not grow up with much room or time to browse lingerie catalogs for the best thong, and I certainly do not have an inspiring or funny bra-shopping story with my mom to share. You know, like you see in the movies.

I’m sure we can all recall our own intimate memories of learning to wear lingerie just for ourselves, outside of the gaze of others. For me, my trial run was in college. I'll be honest, I went shopping with the intention to purchase items to impress my boyfriend at the time. However, the more I looked at myself in the mirror, the sexier I felt in my own skin.

Now that I am a bit older and have the freedom to wear what I want, I love wearing lingerie around the house on days I might not feel so hot—as well as on days I'm feeling especially hot. Thankfully, I've found so many empowering, beautiful, and sexy lingerie brands outside of the major mall retailers. Ahead, discover a list of the 30 best lingerie brands. Each line's pieces are bound to make you make feel confident and inspired.

Savage Fenty is a Black-owned lingerie brand created by one of our favorite celebrities, Rihanna. The brand celebrates inclusivity by offering a wide range of sizes and showcasing its pieces on models of varying shades. All of the pieces are made from quality fabrics and the line even boasts spicy items like this Mock Neck Fish Net Slip. Also, they now carry men's items as well... something to keep in mind.

Woldford has been around since the 1950s and is perfect for minimalist lingerie. The brand specializes in shaping lingerie, but they also craft amazing bodysuits and many other gorgeous undergarment options.

Cosabella is a lingerie brand created by a dynamic husband and wife team, Valeria and Ugo Campello. Since 1983, they have faithfully created stunning lingerie styles with materials from Italy. Their mission is to bring confidence out in every person who wears Cosabella.

Carine Gilson is elegance at it’s finest. She fell in love with lingerie back in the ’90s and took her time rising to the top. Her couture garments are each made with love as they are all created by hand.

Eres loves to stay with the times by creating charming trendy pieces. Their signature piece is a triangle bra with Ere’s signature brand cut.

La Perla is a dashing, pearly, iconic brand that has been around since the '50s. All of the garments are perfectly tailored and made with the best Italian silks.

Liberté was founded by renowned model Amber Tolliver in 2019. Since then the brand has continued to grow and develop a standard of thoughtful premium lingerie that fits all shapes and sizes.

Sablier is a Black-owned lingerie brand that caters to women who have a fuller bust. For anyone who hasn't found their go-to bra brand, look no further.

Anya Lust is a Black-owned brand that launched in 2015. Their mission has always been to create lingerie that makes you feel good.

Dbleudazzled is a Black-owned undergarment brand beloved by some of our favorite celebrities. It has been worn by none other than Beyoncé, Cardi B, Shania Twain, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lady Gaga. The founder Destiney Bleu always dreamed of creating luxurious pieces—and, so far, every piece is nothing short of impressive.

Nubian Skin is a Black-owned undergarment company based out of London. They specialize in creating lingerie to complement women of color and their wide range in skin tones. Their pieces are not only stunning, but they are also perfect for all body types.

For Love & Lemons is the perfect combination of flirty and sweet. They are based in L.A. and make pieces for feeling confident.

Cuup was founded in 2017 and since become trailblazers in the industry. They developed neutral and earthy tones for their pieces, allowing people of all shades and sizes to find the perfect piece.

Love Honey is an ultra-sexy lingerie brand based out of the U.K. Their pieces make you feel powerful. Each garment is specifically created to fit any body type.

With over 327K Instagram followers, Third Love is one of the most popular and inclusive lingerie companies out there. The brand offers over 80 sizes including half cups, so it goes without saying they truly make garments for everyone.

LaSette is a Black-owned brand founded in 2017 and currently bases its operations out of L.A. Their beautifully-designed pieces are designed to empower you to love your curves.

Natori is the perfect blend of art and elegance. The brand's founder Josefina Almeda Cruz, a Filipino entrepreneur, creates magic with her undergarments.

I have two words to describe Sororité: vintage glory. All of the brand's pieces are luxury, sustainable, and reworked vintage from around the world.

Agent Provocateur was founded in 1994. It began as a simple boutique and has now turned into a globally-recognized lingerie brand. One mission the company had from the beginning is the desire to help you celebrate your sexuality and freedom.

Bare Necessities is a one-stop-shop for over 80 lingerie brands. It’s like Amazon, but just for lingerie. They have super-inclusive sizing and a variety of styles to suit every taste.

Bordelle exudes everything from bold to endearing. They are one of the most fashionable lingerie brands I’ve ever seen, hands down. Founded in 2009, the U.K.-based brand has grown from solely offering lingerie to making ready-to-wear pieces as well.

Maison-Close creates lingerie that can also be worn out of the house. We're stocking up for when the pandemic is finally over.

Fleur Du Mai was founded by Jennifer Zuccarini in 2012. Her vision was to create the ideal lingerie brand for feeling beautiful, powerful, and glamourous.

God Save Queens was founded by Karolina Bernaciak in 2014. The brand's pieces are luxurious, sophisticated, and playful.

Bluebella is based out of London and offers a vast amount of alluring options. Not only do they make stunning lingerie pieces, but they also make lovely nightwear as well.

Honey Birdette prides itself on creating luxury lingerie for women, by women. Their pieces are seductive and sexy. What more could you ask for?

Mariemur aims to create a new vision of "femininity." The brand loves to play around with leather and lace to create lingerie styles that makes you look and feel good.

Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi is here to give you classic "sex appeal." They create timeless and elegant pieces you'll want to wear for years to come.

Etam has been one of the leading French lingerie brands since 1916. With nothing to prove but always so much to give, they continually deliver stunning, rich, and silky lingerie styles.

I would describe Chantelle as "coy yet luscious." The brand offers essential undergarments as well as more playful pieces. Moral of the story: You'll find everything you need here.