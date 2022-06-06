The 18 Best Linen Shirts for a Breathable, Less Sticky Summer

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a few fashion staples that everyone knows they absolutely need—like straight-leg jeans and a pair of white sneakers—but we'd like to invite linen shirts to this exclusive club. The likelihood is pretty high that you already own a linen shirt, but if you don’t, there is no better time than the present to invest in one.

“Linen shirts are airy and effortlessly chic," says expert Chelsea Titzer. "They are a great addition to any closet and can be styled for the office, beach, and even a night out."

If you’ve never dabbled in the world of linen shirts, then you might feel a bit overwhelmed with anything new. With that in mind, we’ve tapped some of the industry’s top stylists to get the low down on this closet must-have.

Keep on reading to discover Byrdie's edit of the best linen shirts, as well as styling advice from Titzer and other experts.