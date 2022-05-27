The 13 Best Linen Pants for Easy, Breezy Summer Outfits

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
As the seasons change, so do some of the textiles in our wardrobe. With warmer weather comes breezier styles in lightweight fabrics, including the iconic linen pant. When we think of linen pants, our minds are often whisked off to a warm, tropical summer vacation, wearing a pair over our bathing suits. And, while a pair of beach-worthy linen pants are a summer wardrobe essential, there are so many other stylish ways to incorporate linen pants into your style.
From office-appropriate wide-leg linen trousers to weekend-approved linen utility pants to linen loungewear, there’s a linen pant for every style. And, we went on a journey through the internet to find the best linen pants so that you can find one that fits your wardrobe needs.
Whether you’re headed on a beach vacation or are looking to elevate your summer work wardrobe, you’ll find the best linen pants, ahead, along with expert style advice from wardrobe stylist Jeni Elizabeth.
Meet the Expert
Jeni Elizabeth is a network and celebrity wardrobe stylist.
Best Overall: Nap Wide-Cut Linen Pants
For our best overall pick, we went on a mission to find a pair of linen pants that are relaxed enough for casual wear, but could also be dressed up for a day at the office. This pair was our clear winner for its style and fit, but also its quality, color options (the baby blue is gorgeous!), and price point, which is more affordable compared to other styles. Not to mention, the looser fit complements an array of body shapes and gives a lot of wiggle room when styling.
Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose | Colors: Link Water, Ecru White, Vanilla, Black | Waist: Mid-rise | Care: Dry clean | Size Range: S-L
Best Budget: Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
When it comes to affordable linen pants, something made of a linen blend is your best bet (it also means the pants feel softer). This pair from Old Navy is our top choice for its price point, but even more so for its inclusive sizing, color variety, and comfortable, relaxed fit.
Material: 55% linen, 45% rayon | Colors: Arugula, Seaborne, Miner’s Gold, Blackjack | Waist: High waisted | Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle and hang dry | Size Range: XS-4X (including petite and tall)
Best for Work: Madewell Cotton-Linen Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Investing in a good pair of linen pants for your spring and summer work wardrobe is a must. If you’re on the hunt for a style that feels comfortable and relaxed but is stylish enough to be worn to the office, we are obsessed with these Madewell pants. They’re made of a cotton-linen blend so they are softer than 100 percent linen, feature a flattering high-rise waist, and come in petite and tall sizes, too.
Material: Cotton and linen | Colors: Lighthouse, Vintage Petal, Deep Indigo | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00-16
Best for the Beach: Urban Outfitters Myla Linen Cargo Pant
Linen pants are made for a day at the beach. We typically gravitate toward low rise and wide leg for the beach, and these are both of those things, but with pockets as a bonus. Unlike traditional linen pants, these breezy ankle cargos are made of linen and rayon, giving them a soft-to-touch feel, too. Plus they're machine washable.
Material: 45% rayon, 55% linen | Colors: Ivory, Lime, Orange | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XXS-XXXL
Best Slim: Eileen Fisher High Waist Tapered Organic Linen Ankle Pants
These slim-fit linen pants are great for anyone who wants a pair of flowy and lightweight pants that still have a bit of structure to them. And, a lot of that is thanks to the fact that they are 100 percent linen, so they have some toughness to them that helps them keeps their shape.
Material: 100% linen | Colors: Eucalyptus, Tarragon | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash and tumble dry | Size Range: XXS-3X
Best Wide Leg: Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Wide Leg Pants
These ultra-wide leg pants are our top pick for their quality, softness, and fit. We love the high-waisted style with flattering front pockets but, most importantly, we are all about the way the hem hits the ankles, giving them a more casual feel.
Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose | Colors: Gray, Cream, Green | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Baggy: IXIMO Casual Cotton Linen Baggy Pants
For a baggier fit, we love these linen blend pants from Amazon, and so do over 2,000 others. These relaxed linen pants are available in tons of fun colors, plus a few style variations, including drawstring, plus have more of a drop crotch for a more laidback appeal.
Material: 80% linen, 20% cotton | Colors: Beige, Blue, Burgundy, Gray, Green, Navy, White | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash with washing bag | Size Range: S-XXL
Best Color Options: Boden Turn Up Linen Pants
Linen pants are traditionally available in lighter or more muter colors, including white, beige, green, and tan—but not these. If you’re looking for linen pants in a more vibrant hue, these linen pants are available in brighter hues of yellow, pink, or green, as well as classics like blue chambray, navy, and white.
Material: 100% linen | Colors: Grey Blue Chambray, Navy, Pea Green, Radish Pink, White, Zinnia Yellow, Ivory/Poppy Bloom | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine washable | Size Range: 2-22 (including petite, regular, and long)
Best Low-Rise: Roxy Oceanside Flared Pants
With the resurgence of Y2K trends comes the return of low-rise pants, which is a great fit for linen flared pants. These ones from Roxy are made of a soft linen blend featuring a soft elastic drawstring waistband. The pants are perfect for a warm summer day, or as a cover-up on your way to the pool or beach. Plus, they are available in tons of fun colors.
Material: Flax linen viscose | Colors: Sea Salt, True Black, Stone, Mood Indigo, Olive, Fig | Waist: Low-rise | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Casual: Gap High Rise Linen-Cotton Utility Jogger
For a casual pair of linen pants, it’s best to go with a casual fit, such as joggers. These from Gap are designed with ultra-comfortable linen and cotton blends and are available in over six different colors, so you can find the pair that best suits your style. On top of that, these pants are available in a wide range of sizes and lengths, including petite and tall.
Material: 55% linen, 45% cotton | Colors: New Off White, Mesclun Green, Pale Plum Purple, Navy Blue, Sand Beige, Black | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XXS-XXL (including petite, tall, and regular)
Best Printed: American Eagle AE Linen Flare Pant
Linen pants are the perfect pants for spring—and gingham is the perfect print. The combination of the two in these flare pants is *chef’s kiss*. Available in both black and green, these relaxed flare pants are the perfect look for summer farmer’s markets and weekend brunch.
Material: 88% cotton, 12% linen | Color: Black, Green | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Utility: Free People Feelin’ Good Linen Blend Utility Pants
We love a mix of trends, especially when it’s a mashup of comfortable styles like these linen utility pants from Free People. The relaxed bottoms are the perfect pair of summer utility pants with their breathable cotton and linen blend, effortless high-waisted style, and pocket details.
Material: 55% linen, 45% cotton | Color: Black, Eden, Shroomy, Natural, Flowers for 2, Sea Spray | Waist: High-waisted | Care: Machine wash and tumble dry | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Joggers: Caslon Linen Joggers
For a straighter style, a pair of linen joggers still feels just as effortless as the traditional wide-leg linen pants but with a little more structure. We love these from Caslon thanks to their added drawstring, darker color options, and high-quality, 100 percent linen fabrication.
Material: 100% linen | Color: Black, Navy Peacoat, Green Beetle, Grey Ebony | Waist: High waisted | Care: Machine wash and line dry | Size Range: XXS-XXL (including regular and petite)
What to Look for in Linen Pants
Price
Because linen is a more seasonal fabric, Elizabeth says price matters. “I am not one to jump to break the bank on it for my clients,” she says, adding the linen can naturally run more expensive thanks to its durability, which has its upsides since it can last for several years.
Color
Since linen is typically worn in the spring and summer, Elizabeth says many (herself included) tend to gravitate toward lighter-colored linen. That being said, if lighter linen is more your style, she recommends “always spray with a safeguard or satin guard, knowing they will most likely get worn a lot and pick up more dirt."
-
What is the difference between linen and cotton?
“The difference between linen and cotton is most often felt by touch,” Elizabeth explains. “Linen is a much more course fabric and woven much tighter,” she adds, noting how it is strong but also not very soft to the touch and “can feel rougher,” which also gives it more durability. Cotton, on the other hand, is “soft, more flexible, and not spun as tightly as linen,” she says. If soft linen pants are your desire, a cotton-linen blend might be a better option.
-
How long will linen pants last?
“Linen pants have a much longer life span than cotton,” says Elizabeth. This is largely due to the way the fabric is spun, which is very tight, making linen “much more durable than [most] other fabric.” However, linen isn’t exactly the warmest material so, while it might last many years, it’s not a go-to year-round (which also helps with the garment's longevity).
-
What shoes do you wear with linen pants?
According to Elizabeth, a summer or spring shoe is best—think strappy sandals, wedged espadrilles, and even slides. “Flip flops are also a very cute and fun look with linen,” Elizabeth adds.
-
Do linen pants shrink?
“Yes, linen can shrink,” Elizabeth confirms. With that in mind, she recommends always machine-washing linen pants on a cold cycle or having them dry cleaned. It’s also important not to dry linen pants in a dryer as doing so can impact the pants’ shape and form, so air drying is best. “The good news is that linen dries very fast,” she says.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. Jessie’s style is rooted in effortlessness—and, what’s more effortless than a pair of linen pants? When searching for the best linen pants, Jessie used her research experience as a journalist and personal love for comfy clothing to help curate a list of top picks.