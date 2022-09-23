The 13 Best Linen Dresses of 2022 That Can Transition Into Fall

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Linen is the ultimate lightweight fabric — it’s breathable, and has a laid-back, relaxed feel. Made from natural fibers, the textile is one of our go-to’s and we especially love it in an easy and breezy dress. When we think of linen dresses, we typically picture a white, flowing dress style made for a casual beach day. But, linen dresses come in all sorts of silhouettes ranging from casual to elegant and everything in between. With that in mind, we spoke to fashion experts and set out to find a collection of linen dresses that suited a range of styles, shapes, as well as had features like spaghetti straps or smocked detailing. And with a bit of a styling tweak — like adding a turtleneck or knee-high boots — the outfit can transition into fall too.

Best Overall: Hill House Home The Laura Dress Hill House View On Hillhousehome.com Hill House gets a ton of deserved attention for its coveted nap dress, but you’ve likely been sleeping on their other incredible styles. For our best overall category, we’re sharing The Laura Dress. The button-down t-shirt dress is an option you can wear multiple ways and never tire of. Constructed from a lightweight, breathable linen, you can rock this Hill House dress buttoned all the way up with the bow sash for a more business casual feel, or ditch the sash, undo the top two buttons, and throw on a pair of white sneakers for a more every day look. As a transition into autumn, this could be styled with a sweater and pair of booties. Material: Linen | Size Range: XXS-2XL | Colors: Lilac stripe, black, pink roses, blue mosaic

Best Budget: ASOS Design ​​Halter Neck Linen Minidress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom We love this budget-friendly dress for several reasons. To state the obvious: It’s a 100 percent linen dress for $32, which is a steal compared to others. On top of that, it has a funky and trendy Y2K-inspired print that you don’t usually see on a linen dress, giving it a unique edge, too. The mini dress can also be worn casually (we love the way it’s styled with chunky sandals and an open button-down) or with high-heeled strappy sandals for a going-out look. Material: Linen | Size Range: 0-14 | Colors: Multi

Best on Amazon: Mordenmiss Women's Cotton Linen Dress Amazon View On Amazon View On Mordenmiss.com Amazon is a great place to find budget-friendly summer dresses, including ones constructed from linen. Our top pick for the best linen dress on Amazon is the Mordenmiss Women’s Cotton Linen Dress. The combination of linen and cotton gives this dress a more affordable price point, but it also makes it much softer than 100 percent linen. Featuring a short-sleeved scoop-neck bodice and a slightly structured skirt silhouette, the linen dress has rave reviews for its comfort, draping, and boho style. Material: Linen, cotton | Size Range: M-XL | Colors: Beige, army green, black, gray, brown

Best Maxi: Cult Gaia Eileen Cutout Sleeveless Linen Blend Maxi Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Off-set the length of a maxi dress with some cut-outs, like this number from Cult Gaia. Made from a super-soft blend of linen, rayon, and spandex, the sleeveless maxi dress features a modern square neckline with a layered halter strap and seriously stylish cut-outs on the waist, giving it more of a two-piece feel. The dress also comes in a classic off-white linen color. Material: Linen, rayon, spandex | Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Off-white

Best Mini: Reformation Sommer Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation Linen dresses have a reputation for being long and flowy, but a shorter and more structured silhouette can feel just as luxe. The Reformation Sommer Linen Dress is a high-neck sleeveless mini dress that, despite its straight cut, feels just as breezy as its billowing maxi counterparts. The dress features a waist-cinching tie to create some shape and comes in a natural oatmeal color. Material: Linen | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Oatmeal

Best Spaghetti Straps: Cultiver Mari Linen Dress Cultiver View On Cultiver.com For a dress with barely-there spaghetti straps, look no further than the Mari Linen Dress from Cultiver. Made from 100 percent European flax linen and semi-lined, the maxi dress features adjustable criss-cross straps and a structured yet flowing non-stretch shape. It’s simple in style yet makes a statement with its modern square neckline and ankle-grazing maxi skirt. Material: Linen | Size Range: S-L | Colors: White, black

Best for Vacation: Faherty Isha Linen Dress Faherty View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Fahertybrand.com Linen was made for the beach. Our favorite dress in this category is the Faherty Isha Linen Dress because it has an effortless design and comes in a few fun patterns, which is a nice change-up from the usual white and natural hues. The mini dress is made from 100 percent linen with pin tuck detailing on the bodice, a collar band, and agoya shell buttons. It also has hidden pockets, which we love for picking up shells and sea glass while walking along the shore. Material: Linen | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Blue mini stripe, pink cinque terre stripe, tropical palm, clay floral

Best Sleeves: Cuyana Linen Flutter Sleeve Dress Cuyana View On Cuyana.com We’ll never say no to a fun set of sleeves — especially when they’re featured on a linen dress. The Cuyana Linen Flutter Sleeve Dress is the perfect linen party dress with its ruffled short sleeves, V-neck line, skirt slip, and waist tie. And, what makes it even better is it’s actually a linen blend, so it is softer than 100 percent linen, and you can machine wash it on cold. Material: Linen, lyocell, elastane | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Honey, black, sand

Best With Tie Straps: Magic Linen Long Linen Dress Andros Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com If you’re looking for a luxe-feeling linen dress with tie straps, the Long Linen Dress Andros from Magic Linen is one of our favorite dresses in our closet. It’s made from a durable 100 percent stonewashed European flax that is soft to the touch yet holds its fit and flare shape. Also available in a dusty blue, the dress is OEKO-TEX certified, making it a great sustainable choice, too. Material: European flax | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: White, dusty blue

Best T-Shirt: Poetry Button-Through Dress Poetry View On Poetryfashion.com Our top pick for the best linen t-shirt dress is the Button-Through Dress from Poetry. Made from a premium 100 percent linen material, the t-shirt dress features semi-fitted sleeves with a neckline that's a cross between round and V-neck. It also has two side slits in the skirt to allow for easier movement, plus stitched-through pockets. On top of that, the dress comes in a bunch of good earth-tone colors, including chambray blue, honey-yellow, and sage green. Material: Linen | Size Range: 2-18 | Colors: Shell brown, sage, honey, chambray, black fawn

Best Formal: DISSH Andrea Chocolate Linen Midi Dress DISSH View On Dissh.com If you’re looking for a linen dress with the right amount of elegance, the DISSH Chocolate Linen Midi Dress is the perfect choice for a formal event. Constructed from 100 percent linen, the midi dress has a high round neckline with an open back and a chic back tie that comes together in a sweet bow or knot. The dress is mostly fitted with a slight flare in the skirt and two side slits for comfortable movement. Material: Linen | Size Range: 2-12 | Colors: Brown, black, white

Best Wrap: Athleta Playa Linen Wrap Dress Athleta View On Gap.com As one of the most iconic dress styles, wrap dresses can be a mix of dressy and casual. For the latter, we love this collared linen wrap dress from Athleta. Made from 100 percent linen and designed for travel, the washable — yes, washable — linen dress has a semi-loose fit and wraps around the waist with a drawstring style tie. Material: Linen | Size Range: 0-26 | Colors: Calla lily, black, passionfruit coral