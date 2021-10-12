Everything Is Better With Pockets—Including These 11 Leggings

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

With sizes up to 4X in this line, Old Navy really delivers an affordable, comfortable design for everyone.

Dress them up and head to the bar, or pull on a pair of sneakers and you're off to the gym.

Not only are these affordable, but they'll suit any and all exercise needs.

Whether you are heading to a yoga class , pumping iron at the gym, or just roaming around the city, finding a great pair of leggings with pockets can be the ultimate game-changer. Forget lugging the extra weight of a duffel or tote bag around, and just slip into a great pair of leggings for your next sweaty workout (no baggage required). Byrdie has sourced out the best of the bunch for every body type, budget, and purpose. Below, the 11 best leggings with pockets.

Jeans, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and even dresses—everything is better with pockets. So why would you settle for leggings without at least one handy pouch to stash everything from your keys and cash to your smartphone?

The fact that these are the best-selling women’s leggings on Amazon should say enough. Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants have amassed a cult following during the pandemic as they are just as buttery soft as your favorite pair of premium pants, but are available in 37 gorgeous hues and sizes XS to XL.

Bandier makes shopping for shorts and leggings pretty simple. Their silky-soft Center Stage collection is available in a bunch of styles, but the standout is their pocket short, the perfect bike short equipped with functional pockets. Tough enough for the gym but so painfully chic you will want them with heels, they are available in a few color schemes, including a leopard print.

Old Navy recently launched their Elevate Powersoft collection, which is basically dupes of your favorite buttery soft yoga leggings at a price point that seems too good to be true. This particular style features side seam pockets for all of your belongings. They are available in a variety of colors and patterns, accommodating women up to size 4X.

Athleta’s Delancey leggings are just as comfy as your favorite workout pants but chic enough with moto details to wear with thigh-high boots for a night on the town, sneakers for an afternoon around town, or even with a pair of ballet flats to the office. And, the two zip pockets in the back are perfect for protecting your essentials.

Run all winter long in these training tights constructed out of yak wool and tech fibers for advanced heat regulation, keeping you warm while wicking moisture away. They feature a zip pocket—so no worries about your cash or cards flying away during a run or sweat session —heathered panels, and an adjustable waistband.

Roam Loud is a Black-owned athleisure and athletic brand offering premium gear that performs just as well as it looks. Their Vai legging offers a slip-resistant high waist, squat-proof security, and dual smartphone-sized pockets. Available in small to XXL.

Athleta's Salutation leggings have amassed a cult following because they are so darn comfortable that you might forget you have pants on. Their trademark Powervita fabric is seriously one of the softest fabrics on the planet and is sweat-wicking and quick-drying for the hottest of yoga sessions. And, while its pockets are spacious, they don’t stick out or bunch up. Another great thing about the Salutation Stash Pocket II as well as many of the brand’s other styles is that it is available in an extensive size range—XXS to 3X—and in lengths accommodating petite to tall women.

Leave it Everlane to construct the perfect minimalist but multitasking legging. The Perform is a do-it-all legging available in six core colors and sizes XXS to XXL, featuring an extra-high waist, minimal seams, light compression, and an interior pocket to accommodate keys or cards. Like all of their products, you are getting the highest quality at a solid price.

This budget-friendly, Black-owned brand has constructed an incredibly comfortable, buttery soft pair of everyday leggings with a hidden pocket inside of the waistband perfect to stash your cash or credit card as you grab latte. They come in a bunch of different colors and sizes, ranging from XS to XXXL.

These Amazon favorites are another premium dupe priced to buy in bulk. They are constructed for everything from cycling and lifting to yoga, and their butt-hugging cut is so incredibly flattering you won’t want to take them off. They also come in so many on-trend colors it is impossible to pick just one.

These figure-flattering compression leggings from Lululemon will seriously hold everything in, while also giving you ample pocket space to carry it all with you. Designed for strength training, they are constructed out of Lululemon’s Everlux fast-drying fabric, offering a breathable but sweat-wicking experience. Available in sizes 0-20 in a bunch of fun colors.

Final Verdict

When it comes to flattering leggings that’ll hold both our phone and keys, we’re looking to Lululemon’s Invigorate High-Rise Tights. Sure, they’re on the pricier side, but the compression fit flatters all body types while the fast-drying fabric breathes and wicks sweat like a pro. Athleta’s Salutation Stash Pocket II is a must when you’re looking for comfort—they’re made of the brand’s famed Powervita fabric which is beyond soft. Plus, we’re big fans of this style’s extensive size range. And because we like to match our workout ‘fit to our mood, we’re all about Along Fit’s High Waist Women’s Leggings. The cut and fit are not only super flattering but they’re offered in 18 different colors. Since they’re so affordable, we can stock up on a bunch, guilt-free.

What to Look For in Leggings With Pockets

Pocket Placement

When shopping for the perfect pocketed leggings, fitness expert Christine Bullock suggests shopping based on your own personal workout needs. “For weightlifting, it’s nice to have pockets on the hips, but for running, it’s better to have them securely on the back of the waist,” she says. However, keep in mind that while pockets are great, they’re not necessarily suited for all workouts. “I don’t prefer pockets for yoga or pilates, as the extra material can get in the way of floor work,” she adds. Yogis, take note!



Material

With any leggings, pockets or not, finding the right material is crucial. According to Bullock, you’ll want a material that’s both comfortable to move in but offers the support you need. “I love a mixture of 80 to 90% nylon and 10 to 20% spandex with moderate compression for the perfect balance of comfort and support,” she says.



Fit and Cut

The fit and cut of your leggings will not only affect how comfortable you are during a workout but also how good you feel wearing them. “When shopping for leggings, I would focus on fit based on your body type,” she says. For example, a cropped style with a slim fit will flatter petite body types and prevent them from being too long at the ankle while styles that offer compression will lift in all the right places for curvier types.

Meet the Expert Christine Bullock is a fitness trainer and lifestyle expert. She’s the brains behind the Evolution 20 fitness series and is the co-founder of Kayo Body Care, a clean skincare and personal care brand. Currently, she serves on Byrdie’s Beauty & Wellness Board.

Why Trust Byrdie?

Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness, and fitness. She knows what to look for when it comes to the best workout products, whether its for spin, pilates, boxing, and everything in between.

