After Hours of Scrolling, We Found the 22 Best Leggings on Amazon

From the viral TikTok leggings to Lululemon dupes, here are the best leggings on Amazon today.

To help you narrow down your search, we conducted hours of independent research and spoke with four industry professionals to gain insight on what exactly makes the perfect pair of leggings.

When shopping for leggings, you’ll want to consider their material, breathability, comfort, and overall fit, as well as which activities you’ll actually be using them for. Beyond that, it comes down to personal preference: Would you prefer solid black leggings, or something a bit funkier? Breathable cotton or a tighter fitting synthetic? “Most regular leggings hug everything in and up well enough,” says yoga instructor Kate Posch. “There are some companies who are using compression leggings for athletic performance, but I keep it simple,” adds pilates instructor Beth Sandlin. “If they feel good, that's a win.”

Whether you’re an avid gym-goer or just want something comfortable to lounge around in, leggings are a wardrobe essential —but not all pairs are created equal. From regular to compression, cropped to full length, you have plenty of options to choose from—and nowhere is this more true than on Amazon.

If you're looking for tummy control leggings with a comfortable fit, look no further.

The high waist is double layered to give you a clean waistline, but is not too night or restricting, and doesn't roll.

Get the support you need and the tummy control you love.

Okay, these aren’t technically leggings—but Kunz loves these for off-the-mat activities. “This isn’t your standard legging and might not be the most ideal to get physical in, but is perfect for a walk where you want to be comfortable but look cute, too,” she says.

Increase your styling options ten-fold with these faux leather leggings from Commando, which have a luxe, figure-forming fabric that will perfectly highlight your curves. While reviewers say they’re a bit hard to get on, once they’re on, they’re on.

Those bored with basic black leggings might want to check out this pair from SATINA, which comes in a whopping 25 colors. They’re also Amazon’s number-one leggings best-seller, so you can trust that they’re soft, comfortable, and opaque.

Available in five extended sizes, these stretch-jersey leggings offer a classic, comfortable fit without excessive compression. Reviewers say they fit well and don’t slip down during exercise.

Whether you’re currently pregnant or post-partum, comfort is an absolute must here. These buttery soft microfiber leggings provide support without being too tight, so you can use them for both working out and everyday wear.

After gaining popularity on TikTok, these ruched leggings have quickly become an Amazon bestseller. Reviewers praise them for their flattering “butt-sculpting” fit and comfortable, high-stretch fit. They’re available in more than 50 different colors, so you’re sure to find a pair that matches your gear.

While most of the options on this list are high-rise, if you want to up the ante, this pair from Dragon Fit is a great pick. At more than 5 inches high, the waistband promises to be snug and secure—giving you, as the product description puts it, a “hugged sensation.” The hidden pockets and four-way stretch don’t hurt, either.

An easy way to spice up your gym look is with a pair of unexpected leggings. This option from JOYSPELS has spiral mesh cutouts that run around your legs, providing both an edgier look and more breathability.

Score a deal on up to five pairs of leggings with this multi-pack from VALANDY. You can opt for a 3-pack or a 5-pack of these buttery soft leggings, which earned nearly 8,000 5-star reviews.

For an all-in-one workout outfit, look no further than this set. While we have some qualms with the limited size range, reviewers rave about the quality for the price.

Each pair of these super stretchy leggings is made with about 15 water bottles, which are shredded, melted, and made into thread. The leggings come with a Control Union Certification and meet the Global Recycled Standard , so you can trust that they’re the real deal.

Designed to hit you at your natural waistline, these cotton leggings have an uber-comfortable stretch that won’t restrict you as much as your typical workout legging. Plus, reviewers say they wear well with time—no pilling or ripping here.

Capri leggings are particularly great for warmer months—or if you just want to show a little more skin. The extra-wide waistband on these leggings from THE GYM PEOPLE is snug enough to double as shapewear, and you’ll appreciate not having to pull it up every few minutes.

Available in two lengths and more than 40 different colors, these do-it-all biker shorts are equally as suitable for yoga and pilates as they are for running errands. Just make sure to size up if you’re looking for a more comfortable fit.

While you might know them for their yoga mats and accessories, Gaiam also makes leggings—and this is one of their most highly rated pairs. Perfect for yoga, the fabric promises to move with and support your body in all sorts of poses. They earn high marks from Sandlin , who says they pass her “stretch test”: “I place my finger inside of the pants and stretch it,” she says. “If I can see my finger through the material, I know they won't last.”

Reviewers call these über-soft leggings both “squat proof and nap proof,” making them perfect for, well, just that. And if you’re really looking to score a deal, opt for the two- or three-packs.

Made of a breathable cotton blend, these shaping leggings offer a versatile fit that can take you everywhere from the grocery store to barre class . Reviewers say they’re sturdy, opaque, and overall good quality for the price.

Specifically designed for high-impact cardio like HIIT training and running, this pair is a favorite of fitness instructor Nat Kunz . “I love P.E Nation,” she says. “They’re definitely high quality and you can tell when they’re on.”

Melanie Kotcher is an AFAA-certified fitness instructor and wellness coach. She has also earned the Equinox Pilates Mat Certificate.

These super high-waisted compression leggings follow through on that promise, giving you the support and lift you crave without restricting movement (hello, four-way stretch!). Extra points for the surprisingly wide size range, which goes all the way up to 6X.

“High-compression, high-waisted leggings are great for high-intensity interval training,” says Melanie Kotcher , a New York-based trainer. “[The compression] ensures they don't slide down, especially during those high-impact cardio moves.”

Multiple fitness instructors that we spoke to rave about Splits59, which comes in at a slightly higher price point but delivers on quality and comfort. This particular pair is designed for low-impact workouts like yoga and cycling and is made of a buttery-soft, pill-resistant jersey. “The fit is incredible,” says Posch. “I’m never pulling anything up or down. I also fly in them because of how cozy they feel. Like, I need 20 more pairs.”

At less than $20, these leggings are some of the least expensive on the list—but that doesn’t mean they look cheap. Reviewers say the fabric is soft and silky, and thin enough to be comfortable without being sheer. “Sometimes you receive things you order online and wonder how they can charge so much for such poor quality,” writes one person. “These leggings are the total opposite!”

With over 32,000 five-star reviews, these Colorfulkoala leggings are a clear winner. Reviewers describe them as comparable to pricier Lululemon options, with high-quality construction and a comfortable fit. Plus, they come in dozens of trendy colors that you can mix and match with your existing workout clothes.

What to Look for When Buying Leggings on Amazon

Material

From stretch to breathability, a pair of leggings’ material will likely determine how comfortable it is. “The fabric is important, especially while teaching The Class and working out,” says Kunz. “I need them to wick away [enough] sweat so I don’t feel weighed down.”

Many options on the market today are made of a combination of polyester, nylon, or cotton, and spandex—the stretchy material that gives you that flattering, body-hugging fit. Higher amounts of spandex start to affect the breathability, though, so be sure to watch out for that.

Style

Whether you’re looking for the latest trend or a pair that is neutral enough to last you more than a season, style is another important factor to consider. Stylish elements like mesh cutouts or a super-high waist can enhance your confidence—and, as a result, your workout. “I do love a black legging, but I think vertical stripes on the inner or outer sides can be very flattering,” says Kunz. “Some color is always fun to spice up a workout—with a matching sports bra, of course.”

However, depending on the workout, you might want to proceed with caution. “There was a trend years ago for zippers on leggings. I tried one pair, one time. And after bruising my back from where the zipper was placed, I became much wiser...function over fashion,” says Sandlin. “I'd rather have a neutral pair of leggings compared to the latest trend.”

Fit

When assessing the fit, you’ll want to pay attention to how snug the leggings are; ideally, they should feel like a second skin. If there’s a gap in the waistband, you’ll have to keep pulling them up throughout your workout—but if they’re too tight, they might create a muffin top effect. Generally, our experts recommend prioritizing fit and comfort over the size label.

And when it comes down to it, the key to finding a pair of leggings that fits well is to try them on in person. “I always try on leggings before I buy,” says Kunz. “Brands all have a different cut and I want to make sure they fit well.” While this might seem like counterintuitive advice for an online shopping article, Amazon’s free return policy and new Try Before You Buy program makes it possible.

FAQ What Are Compression Leggings? Unlike your typical leggings, compression leggings offer more support during high-intensity workouts, making them great for athletes or those with poor circulation or muscle weakness. “[They] help with blood flow, increasing endurance and supporting and stabilizing your muscles while you exercise,” says Kotcher. “They also help reduce inflammation and muscle fatigue following a strenuous workout.” For lower intensity workouts like yoga and pilates, however, our experts recommend sticking to regular leggings.

What Kind of Underwear Do You Wear with Leggings? This largely comes down to personal preference, but all of the experts we spoke to recommend something breathable and moisture-wicking—think cotton or bamboo. And while your first thought might be to reach for a thong, Kotcher recommends a fuller coverage option “so that your underwear doesn't ride up while working out.”



