If you’re looking to brighten your smile, a pricey trip to the dentist’s office isn’t your only option. Classic whitening strips that can be used at home are a great place to start, but teeth whitening kits that utilize the power of LED light might be even better.
“While LED technology does not directly whiten your teeth, it helps to speed up the whitening process when using an at-home kit,” says Dr. Victoria Veytsman, a premier cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles and New York City. “Most teeth whitening products are formulated with peroxide, whether in the form of hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, etc. This is the active ingredient that works to fizzle stains off the surface of the teeth, leaving behind brighter whiter teeth. When combined with an LED light, a chemical reaction occurs, and the light causes the peroxide to break down at a faster speed, allowing it to work more efficiently at lifting any staining and whitening the teeth.”
To help you choose the best LED teeth whitening kit for you, we put nearly two dozen options to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of eight weeks. We evaluated each one based on its ease of use, comfort, convenience, effectiveness, and value, and ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most.
Best Overall
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Very simple and easy to use
Mess-free
Non-sensitizing
LED light doesn’t require charging
Visibly whitens teeth after 14 treatments
A bit time-consuming to use each day
Let’s be honest—most teeth whitening kits aren’t the most comfortable to use. This one was so easy and comfortable, our tester actually thought she must have been using it incorrectly in the beginning. All you have to do is dry your teeth, apply the whitening serum using the included applicator, let it sit for 30 minutes while you go about your day, and then press the LED light against your teeth for three minutes until it shuts off. We love that the accelerator light comes with batteries, so you won’t have to worry about charging it. The treatment is totally discreet, doesn’t make you talk funny, and causes no irritation—even when used up to four times per day which the brand recommends doing for an accelerated treatment. After the recommended 14 treatments, it worked to make the teeth two shades lighter.
While using this treatment two to four times daily is a bit time-consuming, because it doesn’t prevent you from going about your everyday activities (except eating while you’re using it), it’s absolutely not a dealbreaker for us. It’s effective, simple, and easy to use, non-sensitizing on the teeth or gums, and it’s relatively affordable and totally accessible at drugstores. If you’re looking for an incredibly easy and mess-free teeth whitening option that you can use at home, this is the one we recommend most.
Price at time of publish: $70
Format: Serum | Recommended Use: 14 treatments, apply 2-4 times per day for 30 minutes | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide
Best for Quick Results
Linhart The Whitening Collection
Simple and intuitive to use
Non-sensitizing to gums
Lightens teeth fast
USB charger is magnetic
Not the most comfortable to keep the light in the mouth for an extended period
A lot of at-home whitening kits come with trays that you apply gel to, bite down, and keep in your mouth to allow the active ingredients to work. This system works just like that, except that the trays are attached to an LED light to help speed up the process. You simply apply about one-sixth of a syringe full of gel into the trays, bite down, press the button to turn on the light, and wait 16 minutes until the light automatically shuts off. The brand recommends doing this 2-4 times per whitening session for the best results. While biting down and keeping the trays in your mouth for this period of time isn’t the most comfortable, the system is intuitive to use and it produces impressive results. We saw a serious improvement in teeth whiteness in just one week of consistent use—we’re talking three to four shades lighter. We also appreciate that the LED light charger is a magnetic USB cord and that the kit comes with a whitening toothpaste to use in conjunction with the whitening system.
Price at time of publish: $95
Format: Gel trays | Recommended Use: 16 minutes 2-4 times daily until desired results are achieved | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide gel
Best Convenient
Colgate ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit
Fast and easy to use
Mess-free
LED light fits in the mouth comfortably
LED light plugs into phone to activate and charge
Results could be more dramatic
Some teeth whitening kits are messy and take a lot of time to use, but this one is neither. It features a compact pen that you just click a few times to fill the brush tip with serum, apply to clean and dry teeth, and then insert the LED light into your mouth for 10 minutes. The pen is effortless to use and the LED light is not only small and totally comfortable in the mouth, but it’s also attached to a cord that you conveniently plug into your phone to activate and charge it. Unlike some whitening trays or other LED devices that feel like they’re stretching your lips or are causing discomfort in your mouth, this one is so well-designed that our tester almost forgot she had it in. The light beeps at the halfway mark, and then it beeps once more at the 10-minute mark to let you know your treatment is done. We absolutely love that the entire process takes just 10 minutes per day, and you can move around and get things done while you’re using the device. While we would have loved to see even brighter results, we were impressed that it helped to lighten the teeth a full shade.
Price at time of publish: $65
Format: Brush | Recommended Use: 10 minutes daily for 10 days | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide
Best with Strips
Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light
Non-sensitizing
Visible results in just one week
Lightens teeth multiple shades
LED light is battery-powered
Time-consuming
If you don’t mind having whitening strips on your teeth for an hour at a time (maybe you’re even looking for an excuse to have an hour of quiet time), this whitening system is a great option for you. Though it is time-consuming—the entire process takes an hour and five minutes per day for 19 days—it’s simple and easy to use and we were very impressed with the results.
After drying your teeth, you just apply the strips to your top and bottom teeth, let them sit for one hour, and then hold the LED light against your teeth for five minutes before removing the strips and completing the treatment. In just one week, we saw a noticeable improvement in the whiteness of the teeth. After the 19 days were up, we were pleased that the system worked to lighten teeth almost five full shades. Plus, we also appreciate that the treatment was fairly mess-free and didn’t cause sensitivity.
Price at time of publish: $85
Format: Strips | Recommended Use: 1 hour daily for 19 days | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide
Best Multi-Purpose
Periosciences LED² Teeth Whitening Kit
Significantly whitens teeth
Wireless during use
Non-sensitizing
Simple to use
Utilizes red light for gum health
Charger is a bit finicky
If you’re looking to whiten your teeth while also working to improve your oral health, this is a great option for you. The kit features whitening pens that deposit the carbamide peroxide solution onto your teeth as well as trays with an attached LED light. But what’s special about this one is that it has options to turn on a blue light, a red light, or a combination of both. According to the brand as well as Dr. Veytsman, red light technology can be helpful in supporting both soft tissue and gum health. Dr. Veytsman also adds that red light technology has also been shown to help with tooth sensitivity. “This is because the light prompts a chemical reaction that improves blood circulation in the area,” she explains. “With better blood circulation, inflammation levels within the mouth are reduced overall. Simultaneously, the light decreases the amount of bacteria in your mouth keeping your soft tissue and gums healthy.”
In addition to the multitude of benefits that this kit provides, we love that it’s simple and easy to use, and it doesn’t take much time. We found that it helped visibly lighten teeth nearly 5 full shades after using it 15 minutes a day for 15 days. We absolutely recommend this one for anyone wanting to kill two birds with one stone—brighten your smile and help improve your gum health.
Price at time of publish: $110
Format: Pens | Recommended Use: 15 minutes daily for 10-15 days | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide
Best Value
Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Quick and easy to use
Light automatically shuts off after 10 minutes
Non-sensitizing
Affordable
Tray is a bit big for the mouth
Could produce more dramatic results
If you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to whiten your teeth at home, this is the option we recommend for you. It costs less than $30 and while we saw more dramatic results with other options on this list, we were definitely impressed that this one lightened teeth one to two shades—especially considering how affordable it is and the fact that it’s quick to use. After applying the whitening gel into the trays, popping them into the mouth, turning on the LED light, and letting it sit for just 10 minutes daily for about 10 days, it did create subtle but noticeable results. The brand also states that the system can be used up to three times daily, which could potentially yield more extreme whitening benefits.
We love that the system is intuitive to use, the trays come with a sanitary case, and the light is wireless while in use, but we did find that the tray was a bit big for the mouth, leading to some slight discomfort. But considering that the whitening formula didn’t cause irritation or sensitivity, it was quick to use, and it did work to lighten teeth (all at an affordable price), we still absolutely give this product the Byrdie stamp of approval.
Price at time of publish: $29
Format: Gel with trays | Recommended Use: 10-30 minutes daily for 7-10 days | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide
Final Verdict
Our favorite LED teeth whitening kit is the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light. It’s simple and quick to use, it’s mess-free and non-sensitizing, and it delivers impressive results in just 14 sessions. But if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, we recommend the Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit.
How We Tested
In order to find the best options on the market, we put nearly two dozen to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of eight weeks following the manufacturer's instructions for each kit. We evaluated each one based on its ease of use, comfort, convenience, effectiveness, and value. We tooth before and after photos at the beginning and end of the testing period to determine if the whitening systems made a visible improvement in the whiteness of the teeth. Those that impressed us the most appear on this list.
Meet the Expert
- Dr. Victoria Veytsman is a premier Cosmetic Dentist out of Los Angeles and New York City who has a passion for smile transformations where art and science come together.
- Dr. Lior Tamir is a cosmetic and reconstructive dentist based in Silicon Valley.
What to Look for When Buying an LED Teeth Whitening Kit
Active Ingredients
If you’re considering using an at-home teeth whitening kit, be sure that the one you choose is formulated with peroxide. Dr. Veytsman says that most whitening products contain peroxide in the form of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, which is the active ingredient that works to lift stains off of the surface of the teeth.
Format
While all LED teeth whitening kits will contain an LED light to help speed up the whitening process, the actual format of the kits varies. For example, our best overall pick, the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, is just a serum that you apply directly to the teeth with an applicator, making it simple, easy, and comfortable. There are also options that utilize trays or strips, like the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light which are good options when you have some downtime and don’t need a super fast option for on-the-go.
Do LED teeth whitening kits work?
The simple answer is yes, they do work. “At-home LED whitening kits that are formulated with peroxide work when used correctly and consistently,” says Dr. Veytsman. “This is because of the chemical reaction that occurs when the LED light penetrates the whitening solution, allowing you to whiten your teeth at a faster pace. However, to get the best results, I recommend following the directions on the kit, in terms of use and frequency.”
In terms of how LED kits specifically work versus options that don’t include LED light technology, Dr. Lior Tamir, a cosmetic and reconstructive dentist says, “LED technology in teeth bleaching uses light energy to activate the hydrogen peroxide and speeds up the bleaching process.”
How do at-home LED whitening kits differ from whitening treatments someone can get at the dentist's office?
If you’re toying between the idea of getting a professional whitening treatment done or using an at-home kit, you’ll want to understand how they differ. “If applied correctly [at-home kits] act the same way as in-office LED whitening kits,” says Dr. Tamir. “The difference tends to be the strength of the bleach—at-home kits are seven to 12 percent hydrogen peroxide whereas in-office [treatments] will be upwards of 35 percent. The results at home can be the same as in-office, they typically just require more sessions to get the same results because the bleach is not as strong.”
Dr. Veytsman adds that she loves at-home kits for maintaining a white smile, but does prefer in-office treatments for faster, more long-lasting, and more dramatic results.
Who is a candidate for an at-home LED whitening treatment?
Everyone's dental health and hygiene needs are different, so it’s always best to check with your dentist to see if an at-home LED whitening kit is right for you. However, both Dr. Veytsman and
Dr. Tamir say that pretty much anyone with a healthy smile who is looking to lift staining and generally brighten their smile is a candidate.
“We don't recommend bleaching for people with very sensitive teeth, white spots, or if they have restorations in the front of their mouth,” says Dr. Tamir. “For example, composite bonding does not bleach, so if someone has composite fillings on their teeth, bleaching their teeth might make it more noticeable due to the different colors. White spots would also become more noticeable with bleaching.” Dr. Veytsman adds, “I wouldn’t advise using at-home LED whitening kits if you have any gum issues, gum recession, cavities that haven’t been treated, or extreme teeth sensitivity. If you experience any of these, I would recommend connecting with your dentist to find the best whitening solution for you.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.