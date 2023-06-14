To help you choose the best LED teeth whitening kit for you, we put nearly two dozen options to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of eight weeks. We evaluated each one based on its ease of use, comfort, convenience, effectiveness, and value, and ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most.

“While LED technology does not directly whiten your teeth, it helps to speed up the whitening process when using an at-home kit,” says Dr. Victoria Veytsman, a premier cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles and New York City. “Most teeth whitening products are formulated with peroxide, whether in the form of hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, etc. This is the active ingredient that works to fizzle stains off the surface of the teeth, leaving behind brighter whiter teeth. When combined with an LED light, a chemical reaction occurs, and the light causes the peroxide to break down at a faster speed, allowing it to work more efficiently at lifting any staining and whitening the teeth.”

If you’re looking to brighten your smile, a pricey trip to the dentist’s office isn’t your only option. Classic whitening strips that can be used at home are a great place to start, but teeth whitening kits that utilize the power of LED light might be even better.

Best Overall Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light 5 Crest View On Crest.com What We Like Very simple and easy to use

Mess-free

Non-sensitizing

LED light doesn’t require charging

Visibly whitens teeth after 14 treatments What We Don't Like A bit time-consuming to use each day Let’s be honest—most teeth whitening kits aren’t the most comfortable to use. This one was so easy and comfortable, our tester actually thought she must have been using it incorrectly in the beginning. All you have to do is dry your teeth, apply the whitening serum using the included applicator, let it sit for 30 minutes while you go about your day, and then press the LED light against your teeth for three minutes until it shuts off. We love that the accelerator light comes with batteries, so you won’t have to worry about charging it. The treatment is totally discreet, doesn’t make you talk funny, and causes no irritation—even when used up to four times per day which the brand recommends doing for an accelerated treatment. After the recommended 14 treatments, it worked to make the teeth two shades lighter. While using this treatment two to four times daily is a bit time-consuming, because it doesn’t prevent you from going about your everyday activities (except eating while you’re using it), it’s absolutely not a dealbreaker for us. It’s effective, simple, and easy to use, non-sensitizing on the teeth or gums, and it’s relatively affordable and totally accessible at drugstores. If you’re looking for an incredibly easy and mess-free teeth whitening option that you can use at home, this is the one we recommend most. Price at time of publish: $70 Format: Serum | Recommended Use: 14 treatments, apply 2-4 times per day for 30 minutes | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide

Best for Quick Results Linhart The Whitening Collection 4.8 Linhart View On Linhart.nyc What We Like Simple and intuitive to use

Non-sensitizing to gums

Lightens teeth fast

USB charger is magnetic What We Don't Like Not the most comfortable to keep the light in the mouth for an extended period A lot of at-home whitening kits come with trays that you apply gel to, bite down, and keep in your mouth to allow the active ingredients to work. This system works just like that, except that the trays are attached to an LED light to help speed up the process. You simply apply about one-sixth of a syringe full of gel into the trays, bite down, press the button to turn on the light, and wait 16 minutes until the light automatically shuts off. The brand recommends doing this 2-4 times per whitening session for the best results. While biting down and keeping the trays in your mouth for this period of time isn’t the most comfortable, the system is intuitive to use and it produces impressive results. We saw a serious improvement in teeth whiteness in just one week of consistent use—we’re talking three to four shades lighter. We also appreciate that the LED light charger is a magnetic USB cord and that the kit comes with a whitening toothpaste to use in conjunction with the whitening system. Price at time of publish: $95 Format: Gel trays | Recommended Use: 16 minutes 2-4 times daily until desired results are achieved | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide gel

Best Convenient Colgate ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Colgate.com What We Like Fast and easy to use

Mess-free

LED light fits in the mouth comfortably

LED light plugs into phone to activate and charge What We Don't Like Results could be more dramatic Some teeth whitening kits are messy and take a lot of time to use, but this one is neither. It features a compact pen that you just click a few times to fill the brush tip with serum, apply to clean and dry teeth, and then insert the LED light into your mouth for 10 minutes. The pen is effortless to use and the LED light is not only small and totally comfortable in the mouth, but it’s also attached to a cord that you conveniently plug into your phone to activate and charge it. Unlike some whitening trays or other LED devices that feel like they’re stretching your lips or are causing discomfort in your mouth, this one is so well-designed that our tester almost forgot she had it in. The light beeps at the halfway mark, and then it beeps once more at the 10-minute mark to let you know your treatment is done. We absolutely love that the entire process takes just 10 minutes per day, and you can move around and get things done while you’re using the device. While we would have loved to see even brighter results, we were impressed that it helped to lighten the teeth a full shade. Price at time of publish: $65 Format: Brush | Recommended Use: 10 minutes daily for 10 days | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide

Best with Strips Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light 4.6 Walmart View On Walmart View On Crest.com What We Like Non-sensitizing

Visible results in just one week

Lightens teeth multiple shades

LED light is battery-powered What We Don't Like Time-consuming If you don’t mind having whitening strips on your teeth for an hour at a time (maybe you’re even looking for an excuse to have an hour of quiet time), this whitening system is a great option for you. Though it is time-consuming—the entire process takes an hour and five minutes per day for 19 days—it’s simple and easy to use and we were very impressed with the results. After drying your teeth, you just apply the strips to your top and bottom teeth, let them sit for one hour, and then hold the LED light against your teeth for five minutes before removing the strips and completing the treatment. In just one week, we saw a noticeable improvement in the whiteness of the teeth. After the 19 days were up, we were pleased that the system worked to lighten teeth almost five full shades. Plus, we also appreciate that the treatment was fairly mess-free and didn’t cause sensitivity. Price at time of publish: $85 Format: Strips | Recommended Use: 1 hour daily for 19 days | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide

Best Multi-Purpose Periosciences LED² Teeth Whitening Kit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Periosciences.com What We Like Significantly whitens teeth

Wireless during use

Non-sensitizing

Simple to use

Utilizes red light for gum health What We Don't Like Charger is a bit finicky If you’re looking to whiten your teeth while also working to improve your oral health, this is a great option for you. The kit features whitening pens that deposit the carbamide peroxide solution onto your teeth as well as trays with an attached LED light. But what’s special about this one is that it has options to turn on a blue light, a red light, or a combination of both. According to the brand as well as Dr. Veytsman, red light technology can be helpful in supporting both soft tissue and gum health. Dr. Veytsman also adds that red light technology has also been shown to help with tooth sensitivity. “This is because the light prompts a chemical reaction that improves blood circulation in the area,” she explains. “With better blood circulation, inflammation levels within the mouth are reduced overall. Simultaneously, the light decreases the amount of bacteria in your mouth keeping your soft tissue and gums healthy.” In addition to the multitude of benefits that this kit provides, we love that it’s simple and easy to use, and it doesn’t take much time. We found that it helped visibly lighten teeth nearly 5 full shades after using it 15 minutes a day for 15 days. We absolutely recommend this one for anyone wanting to kill two birds with one stone—brighten your smile and help improve your gum health. Price at time of publish: $110 Format: Pens | Recommended Use: 15 minutes daily for 10-15 days | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide