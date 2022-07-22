Upgrade Your Dirty Canvas Sneakers with These 12 Best Leather Ones

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re into sports or not, there’s no denying that sneakers have made a lasting impact on culture and are now an everyday necessity. Whether you’re a sneakerhead who has a collection of kicks or you’re like me and appreciate a good sneaker to wear around town, there’s a sneaker for you out there. And let’s face it, sneakers are a booming aspect of the fashion industry and are expected to grow to a $102 billion valuation by 2025, so they won’t be going anywhere for a long while.

But it can be overwhelming when you’re shopping for leather sneakers and you see the multitude of options available. That’s why we’ve consulted stylist Marissa Pelly for advice on how to find the perfect leather sneaker. Pelly has worked with celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Bailey Bryan, and her work can be seen in publications such as Hypebeast, Cake Magazine, and Complex. She knows her way around streetwear style and always has the most interesting takes on styling sneakers on Instagram. Pelly even understands that the sneaker market can be overwhelming for anyone.

Meet the Expert Marissa Pelly is a stylist, fashion editor, consultant, and the Creative Director at Ricco Noir Studios.

“Sneakers are more in demand than ever right now, and like anything else in fashion, there's a ton of excess…fine-tuning your purchases is so important,” she tells Byrdie. “Thinking like an editor will always elevate your closet and help the environment.”

Given that there’s so much product on the market, the stylish has her tips to help navigate sneaker shopping and what you should consider in a pair. “Definitely comfort first—sneakers are likely to be worn all day,” Pelly continues. “Consider a sleek silhouette that can be dressed up or down and a colorway that will add to your closet.” And don’t forget that there are so many ways to express your style while wearing kicks.

“I love sneakers and tailoring all year–I'd say a relaxed fit suit and a pair of kicks is my go-to set look when I'm working with clients,” she says. “In the winter, I'm almost always in a cozy sweat set that illuminates the colors in my sneakers. Using sneakers to round out a color palette is an easy way to elevate any look.”

With a stylist’s expertise in mind, keep reading Byrdie's picks for the best leather sneakers—for all your style (and practicality) needs.