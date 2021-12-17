Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

For those that grew up in the 1990s, no piece of clothing was more aspirational than Buffy’s red leather pants. Both tough yet sexy, they encapsulated her badass vampire-slaying abilities. Though I always dreamed of owning a pair of my own, leather pants seemed larger than life, only fit for special occasions or a fantasy universe. Today, owning and wearing leather pants has never been easier. There are so many styles, colors, and materials available across different price points. If you get tired of constantly cycling through jeans or leggings, adding a little leather can revive your wardrobe. Meet the Expert Solange Franklin is a stylist who's worked with celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, and Solange Knowles, and clients like Glossier, Elle UK, and Saks Fifth Avenue. “You can’t go wrong with a classic jean or trouser, but there is just something so show-stopping about a pair of leather pants,” says stylist Solange Franklin. “They are the perfect way to elevate any look, no matter what your personal style is.” Whether you want to upgrade your legging game or go all out with a bold flare leg, we found the best leather pants available—keep reading to discover them.