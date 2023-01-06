The Best Leather Boots of 2023

As we head into even cooler temperatures and you start planning your winter getaways and outfits, here are 15 leather boots that will be a great addition to any outfit.

Some things just feel right: A warm cup of coffee on a cold morning, snuggling under your favorite blanket for a movie night or wearing the perfect, cozy outfit for your favorite winter-weather activities. And much like these seemingly simple pleasures, there’s something particularly satisfying about putting on a fresh pair of leather boots. When there are what feels like millions of options out there, knowing what to choose can feel overwhelming. Plus, there are other questions to consider: Should you get brown? Black? Splurge on an investment pair? Opt for an affordable, trend-focused style? Again, there is a lot to consider.

Best Overall Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart It doesn’t get much more classic than a pair of Doc Martens. Not only do these boots last for decades when taken care of properly, but they also are continuously in style, so you don’t have to worry about investing in a pair of boots that will be out of style in a year or two. Plus: They’re comfortable. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “These shoes are amazing. They are extremely durable. I am a bartender so I need something to stand in for long periods of time. They withstand all the bar spillage and working on my feet for 12+ hrs. Highly recommend it.” Material: 100% Leather︱Size Range: 5-11︱Colors: Black

Best Budget Marc Fisher Chelsea Boots Marc Fisher View On Marcfisherfootwear.com Marc Fisher is one of the most popular, trend-focused boot makers out there. These are the perfect balance of a classic chelsea silhouette paired with a trendier detail in the chain. The reviews for these are also excellent, with an impressive 4.9 rating on DSW. One customer wrote: “​​Bought it for my birthday! Wore them all day for the first time and they didn't hurt at all.” Material: Leather upper︱Size Range: 5.5-11︱Colors: Black, white

Best Designer Brother Vellies Ronstadt Boot Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Brother Vellies is known for gorgeous, luxury shoes, and these boots certainly match up with those descriptors. While these aren’t everyday boots necessarily, the heel is low enough to be comfortable for all-day wear. They’re also made in Italy, so you know the quality is there. Material: Leather upper︱Size Range: 5-10︱Colors: Cognac



Best Chelsea Thursday Chelsea Boots Thursday View On Thursdayboots.com A quick Google search for “best boots” will almost certainly land you on the Thursday website. Thursday is known for high-quality boots and leather shoes, and these Chelsea boots are an excellent choice if you’re looking to peruse hundreds of customer reviews before buying. As a bonus, they’re made from WeatherSafe™ suede that is suitable for different seasons and weather. Material: WeatherSafe™ Suede︱Size Range: 4-12︱Colors: 11 shades

Best Western Tecovas Handmade Western Bootie Tecovas View On Tecovas.com It doesn’t get much more western than this. These boots are available in a variety of shades and types of leather, so you can get pretty specific when it comes to what type of western boots you’re looking for. They’re also a more subtle option than some calf or knee-high boots on the market right now, so they’re a good entry point to a popular trend. Material: Calfskin, bovine, or goat︱Size Range: 5-12︱Colors: 6 shades



Best Heeled Nisolo Dari Commuter Boots Nisolo View On Nisolo.com With hundreds of positive reviews, these are another pair of leather boots you’ll almost certainly see come up in your ‘best boots’ search. Multiple reviews note that they own multiple different pairs of shoes from Nisolo, which means the quality and design are sure to be on point. As one person writes of the Dari booties, “This is my 5th pair of NISOLO shoes since first discovering them in 2017. Every pair is in great condition and an absolute go-to for its season. I decided to try something new with the white dari boot. I don't have white booties, but wanted to try something new. I was thrilled the second I took them out of the box. I can see them bringing together fall, winter, or spring outfits beautifully. Very comfortable. And with NISOLO you never have to ever question quality” Material: Waterproof leather upper︱Size Range: 5-11︱Colors: Six shades



Best Knee High Seychelle’s Leather Boots Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lordandtaylor.com View On Lyst.com If you’re in search of a knee-high boot that’s comfortable to wear all day while still being stylish enough to pair with virtually any outfit, look no further than these leather boots from Seychelle’s. They’re also the perfect way to easily create a ‘70s-inspired look. One customer review says: “These boots are even more gorgeous in person than pictured. Spectacular quality leather and structure.” Material: 6-10︱Size Range: Leather upper/textile lining/synthetic sole︱Colors: Brown, white



Best Ankle Madewell The Ankle Boot Madewell View On Madewell.com Madewell is known for clothing that is — you guessed it — made well, and according to the reviews, these booties are no different. The elasticized pull-on closer makes them easy to slip on and off as you move about your busy day, and the pointy toe silhouette of the boot gives them a little bit of an edge. Material: Leather upper︱Size Range: 5-11︱Colors: White, black



Best Mid-Calf Vince Camuto Mid-Calf Boot Vince Camuto View On Vincecamuto.com These mid-calf boots have it all: Comfort, style, positive reviews, and an on-trend silhouette. Not to mention they’re affordable at just $169 (what’s even better is that some colors are on sale and priced below that!). As one happy customer writes, “I have terrible feet and was so fortunate to find these comfortable booties. So cute and easy to wear with almost everything.” Material: Leather upper︱Size Range: 5-12︱Colors: 5 shades



Best Lace Up Steve Madden Lace-Up Booties Steve Madden View On Stevemadden.com Lace-up booties are some of the most popular types of boots on the market. With no heel and an easy, lace-up closer, this style of shoe can take you from errands to work to date night to beyond. Still, some lace-up booties are a step above the rest, and these Steve Madden boots fall into that category. With nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, you can find out everything you need to know and more about these fabulous boots in their many reviews. Material: Leather or velvet upper material︱Size Range: 5-11︱Colors: Brown, black



Best Moto Tamara Mellon Perfecto Boots Tamara Mellon View On Tamaramellon.com If you’re searching for a pair of classic, low-heel black boots, it doesn’t get much better than these Tamara Mellon Perfecto boots. With a “cloud cushioning insole” with 6mm of “ultra foam padding,” you just know these are going to be comfortable. Not only that, they’re timelessly chic as well, so you can easily incorporate them into your wardrobe for years to come. Material: Soft Vitello Leather︱Size Range: 5-8.5︱Colors: Black, white



Best for Winter Ariat Women’s Waterproof Boots Ariat View On Ariat.com One word: Waterproof. Nothing can make a dreary winter day worse than having rain or snow or sleet soak through your boots, making your socks and feet damp and leading to a very uncomfortable day. Luckily for all of us, these Ariat Waterproof Boots will prevent that from ever happening. What’s more, they are extremely well-reviewed, with hundreds of positive customer reviews. One person wrote: “This boot is extremely durable and waterproof. I wore this shoe as my everyday work shoe working outside in restaurants and in customer service in the snow in Aspen. Walked through the snow many times, and the boot still looks great! I would recommend this boot to anyone.” Material: Waterproof suede upper︱Size Range: 5.5-11︱Colors: 6 shades