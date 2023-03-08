A classic black style from Lamarque or Deadwood can be the perfect topper for your jeans and T-shirt uniform in the spring and fall, while a punchy color, like the ones in Hosbjerg’s collection, will serve as the perfect statement piece to help you switch things up. Whatever you choose, you can rest assured that the garment is a smart investment. After all, it's endured thirty-some years and counting in fashion.

Along with mom jeans and slip dresses, leather blazers are back in style. And aside from all of the vintage and secondhand options available on the market, there are indeed a plethora of new styles to explore. But rather than figure out what works and what doesn’t all on your own, we’ve already done the research for you to find the absolute best options you can buy right now.

While leather blazers in pops of color can be tricky in terms of styling, the key is finding a hue that’s as versatile as a neutral—think deep jewel tones like emerald green or burgundy. Danish fashion brand Hosbjerg’s Jody blazer is a perfect means of this. We especially love the contrast stitching in white for the way it seems to deepen the leather pigment.

You may recognize the name 16Arlington as the maker of a highly-coveted sequin midi dress seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber. But the brand has an equally impressive selection of suiting separates, too. Its Alden leather blazer has a buttonless, double-breasted design and comes in a rich brown shade that’s softer than black but still classic and versatile.

One of the best parts about leather is that it often looks better with age—so much so that designers have made a habit of feigning a worn-in look for their pieces. The latest brand to nail this look is Copenhagen-based label REMAIN Birger Christensen. Its Kamia blazer is made from textured army green leather that’s faded at the seams. Wear it with a tank top and jeans or embrace the leather look to the fullest with the matching skirt .

Those that prefer vegan leather to the real thing know that Nanushka makes some of the best quality alternatives. So, naturally, we love this waist-cinching blazer for its authentic look. Plus, it’s inherently more durable, so you won’t have to worry about fading if you don’t fancy a worn-in look.

It’s a common misconception that an item can’t be eco-friendly if it’s made from animal hide. But as Deadwood proves with its upcycled pieces that’s not necessarily the case. For this Brooke leather blazer and all of its other styles, the brand uses recycled leather, which decreases the amount of new leather and leather alternatives being made. Plus, its single-button, oversize silhouette is sleek and easy to pair with a jeans and T-shirt uniform or tailored trousers; you’re sure to wear it often. What’s more sustainable than that?

On the short list of designers that have perfected the blazer design, Blazé Milano is somewhere close to the top. The Italian brand’s Everynight double-breasted leather blazer is made from supple leather and features its signature curved pockets at the hips.

Oversize garments are having a major moment right now, and brands like Lamarque are putting their own spin on the borrowed-from-the-boys style. The brand offers a sleek but oversize two-button blazer reminiscent of the one Winona Ryder famously wore with straight-leg jeans, a T-shirt, and combat boots at The Commitments premiere in the early ’90s.

The relaxed and oversized silhouette might be trending, but you can never go wrong with a classic cropped blazer. Theory’s leather one with pockets is a prime choice, as it does well at further accentuating the waist in a pair of high-rise jeans and trousers while keeping the look clean and classic.

Leave it to Banana Republic to create the classic double-breasted leather blazer that your wardrobe was missing. The style is fitted throughout with elongating seams from the chest to the flap pockets, and we love the way the bold shoulders and polished gold buttons offer a subtle ’80s vibe. Go bold and style it with the matching wide-leg trousers , or pare it down with your favorite pair of dark denim pants.

Much like its assortment of plush faux furs and shearling coats, Apparis’s vegan leather options are a means to embrace the leather blazer look without breaking the bank. Its Killian style is priced under $300, which feels like a less serious investment than Rag & Bone’s Charles or several others on this list—the perfect starter piece for those teetering on the idea of leather suiting.

We love Rag & Bone’s Charles leather blazer for its polish, function, and subtle vintage vibe. It’s cut from a smooth and supple leather that looks just a bit weathered and worn in. It’s tailored for an oversize fit, which is great for layering in transitional weather over T-shirts and turtlenecks alike. Go all in on the ’90s with a pair of straight-leg jeans and sleek black booties.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for an entry point and good investment all at once, Rag & Bone’s Charles leather blazer is our recommended place to start. Part of the brand’s core ICONS collection, the classic silhouette is bound to work hard in your wardrobe given its simple polish. Though, you can’t go wrong with Blazé Milano’s double-breasted Everynight blazer if you don’t mind spending the extra money. (Well, double the money.)

Meet the Expert Camilla Hosbjerg is the founder and designer of the Copenhagen-based brand Hosbjerg.

Shakalia Forbes-Bell is a fashion psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy.

Amber Schiffer is the U.S. General Manager of THREADS Styling.

What to Look for in Leather Blazers

Material

There are basic kinds of materials to consider: leather and faux leather. Most on this list are made from leather and lined in a synthetic material, like polyester. Faux leather, like that in Apparis’ Killian Vegan Leather Blazer and Nanushka’s Hathi Single-Breasted Vegan Leather Blazer, is made from polyurethane and sometimes viscose or polyester. This is the go-to choice for those who don’t wear animal hides but want the same glossy look that a classic leather blazer provides. However, the most sustainable option is perhaps one made from recycled leather (e.g., Deadwood’s Brooke Leather Blazer), which decreases the amount of new leather and leather alternatives being made and likely ending up in landfills later on.

Fit

“The fit is absolutely key,” says Camilla Hosbjerg, founder of her eponymous label Hosberg, adding that an oversize blazer is a safe way to ensure a good fit. Though you should decide what’s best based on the look you’re going for and your comfort in the topper. Oversize fits are especially handy for layering in fussy, transitional weather, while a cropped version is perfect under a tank top or T-shirt and does well to create an hourglass shape with high-waisted jeans.

Function

The leather blazer trend is reminiscent of the ’90s, which saw all kinds of leather blazer styles, from shrunken to boxy, teamed with unfussy jeans. The theme, fashion Shakalia Forbes-Bell says, is utilitarianism and pragmatism. “The blazer can be used both as a jacket [in mild weather] and a blazer at the office during winter time,” she says.

FAQ How can you tell if a blazer is made from real leather? If you’re questioning whether or not a leather blazer you’ve set your sights on is made from real leather or an alternative material, the easiest way to get your answer is by first checking the product details section – if you’re shopping online. But for those that are making their selection IRL, look for the item's care labels, either at the neckline or the internal side seam. In both places, you’ll find a complete fabric breakdown.

How do you clean a leather blazer? When it comes to cleaning your leather blazer, there are a few different ways to go about it. The first is to read the care label. More often than not, it will suggest taking it to the dry cleaner or a specialist who works with the material. But there are other places, like New York City’s Leather Spa, that exclusively clean and repair hides. If all you’re looking for is a spot treatment, you can perhaps use an at-home leather cleaner like this one from Coach to spot-clean your blazer when necessary. Just be sure to read the fine print, as not all leathers can be cleaned with the solution.

Why Trust Byrdie?

Byrdie contributor Shelby Ying Hyde considered dozens of leather blazers on the market, specifically focusing on ethical brands with inclusive sizing, for this roundup. Before entering the editorial world, she worked as a product copywriter for luxury e-commerce companies, Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi where she became well-versed in fits, fabrics, and other unique selling points that make an item special. Now, you can find her work in Harper's Bazaar, Refinery29, The Cut Shop, and more.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any leather blazers from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.