Sometimes fashion meets function and, in the case of belts, that certainly rings true. Belts were initially designed to keep garments—such as a slick pair of trousers—in place. But, in the modern world, they are considered flair in addition to their utilitarian purpose.

“Think of belts like you would a piece of jewelry,” says celebrity stylist Grace Van Cleave. “If you have put together a fabulous outfit but walk out the door with no jewelry, you’ll likely look unfinished,” she explains, adding how, similarly, belts can “bring a look together so much that you feel naked not wearing [one].”

Meet the Expert Grace Van Cleave is a celebrity stylist and the CEO of Amazing Grace Styling.

Belts also come in handy when it comes to styling, not just to complete a look but to accentuate different areas of the body or break up patterns, textures, and colors. Wearing a belt at the waist draws attention to this area, allowing you to further show off your figure whether you’re in a pair of high-waisted mom jeans or a flowing maxi dress.

While they are available in all kinds of materials—including canvas, silk, and even chains—the OG belt material is leather and you really can’t go wrong with investing in a killer leather belt that you’ll wear and love for years to come.

From budget-friendly to vegan leather, we scoured the internet for the best leather belts and put together a detailed collection of our top picks. Browse Byrdie's top picks for leather belts, ahead.