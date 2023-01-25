There aren’t that many fashion trends that you can make as personalized or meaningful as you want, but layered necklaces are perhaps the best exception to that rule. By combining different charms, necklaces, and materials, you can create a necklace set that reminds you of what’s most important to you through details like engraving and charms. But if you’re not in the mood to handcraft an individualized set of necklaces, it’s even easier to find a pre-made stack of layered necklaces that you can purchase in one set. And, of course, there’s always the option of mixing and matching plain necklaces with more personalized options.
The Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklace Set by Missoma really takes the cake when it comes to style, versatility, and overall value. It's a simple yet chic design that won't go out of style and is worthy of becoming your next signature piece.
For Melissa Clayton, founder of personalized jewelry brand Tiny Tags, layered necklaces and jewelry, in general, are all about the opportunity to add meaning to your accessories.
“I believe jewelry should mean something to you, so I would look for pieces that inspire you or remind you of a person or a place,” Clayton says.
Whether you’re looking for a personalized necklace to commemorate an important person or date in your life, or you just want the best, pre-made set of layered necklaces to accessorize your favorite looks, here are 12 of the best layered necklaces on the market.
Meet the Expert
Melissa Clayton is the founder of Tiny Tags, which sells custom, personalized pieces but also "ready to ship" pieces, including chokers and different lengths for styling and layering.
Best Overall
Missoma Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklace Set
The coin pendant, bright malachite gemstone, and chain link necklace – gah! We can’t think of a better combination for an all-gold necklace trio. Because each necklace is a different length (ranging from 450 mm to 500 mm), we predict this set will not tangle together as easily as others. Go about your day without having to clasp your decolletage every hour – these necklaces will shine on as they comfortably remain in place.
Price at time of publish: $498
Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: 18ct gold-plated on brass; malachite | Chain Lengths: 500 mm with continuous extensions from 460 mm - 500 mm for Roman coin; 450 mm with extensions at 410 mm, 435 mm and 450 mm for malachite; 450 mm with 3.8 mm in thickness for chain link | Chain Style(s): Various chain link sizes with pendants
Best Budget
Bracha Robyn Necklace
Expect nothing but a shower of compliments whenever you wear this set. From the dainty chain link to the square pendant, Bracha’s Robyn Necklace is nearly a dupe for our Best Overall, except with an onyx pendant. Consider it a steal for its affordability and high-end appearance.
Price at time of publish: $55
Metal Color: Gold-plated and onyx pendant | Material Type: N/A | Chain Lengths: 16 in for chain with pendant | Chain Style(s): Chain link, figaro chain with onyx pendant and lobster-claw clasp
Best Designer
Marni Layered Necklace
This is anything other than your run-of-the-mill, everyone-has-it gold-layered necklace. It’s entirely unique and in a big way. This statement piece mixes metals, charms, and more to build a set of layered necklaces that will absolutely turn heads.
Price at time of publish: $850
Metal Color: Silver- and gold-tone | Material Type: Brass, tin | Chain Lengths: 17.75 in | Chain Style(s): Chain link with lobster-claw fastening
Best Beaded
Éliou Cindy Necklace
Colorful, beaded necklaces are still popular these days (along with dozens of other Y2K-inspired accessories and style trends), and this layered Éliou Cindy Necklace is a fun iteration of the trend.
Price at time of publish: $180
Metal Color: Multi, gold-plated | Material Type: Glass millefiori bead accent | Chain Lengths: 13.5 in for shortest length; 14.5 in for longest length; 2 in extender | Chain Style(s): Beaded with lobster-claw clasp
Best Customizable
Tiny Tags Personalizable Necklaces
No matter what meaning you’re hoping to impart with your layered necklaces, Tiny Tags gives you the opportunity to personalize your look. Add the name of a significant other, pet, or any focus words or mantras you’re hoping to remember for a layered necklace set that is entirely yours.
Price at time of publish: $140 for 14 in
Metal Color: Gold-toned (also available in 14k yellow, rose or white gold) | Material Type: Vermeil – sterling silver base with 100+ mls of 24k gold | Chain Lengths: 14 in to 16 in; letter pendants range from 4 to 6 mm | Chain Style(s): Chain links
Best Pearl
Justine Clement Jill Necklace
This isn’t your grandmother’s pearl necklace. This piece is a perfect example of how mixed materials and layering can create an edgy look that looks completely effortless. The gold chain also has crystal embellishments which will catch the light beautifully. This would be a great choice for a more elevated or formal layered necklace.
Price at time of publish: $213
Metal Color: Gold-plated, imitation pearls | Material Type: 24k gold-plated brass, palladium | Chain Lengths: 14.5 in | Chain Style(s): Chain links with pearl accents and ring clasp
Best Gold-Plated Set
Gorjana Venice Layering Set
Perhaps the most simple, effective play on an everyday layered necklace set, this pairing from Gorjana is as classic as it gets. And at $108, the price is right. Gorjana also offers an incredibly helpful sizing guide if you’re not quite sure which jewelry lengths will make the right sense for you and your particular body type.
Price at time of publish: $108
Metal Color: Gold-toned | Material Type: 18k gold-plated brass | Chain Lengths: 16 in for Venice chain; 17 in for Wilder chain | Chain Style(s): Chain link and herringbone with lobster-claw closure
Best with Choker
Cuyana Double Chain Necklace
This double-chain option from Cuyana is a unique interpretation of your standard layered necklace. You can wear it as a single chain, a double chain, an anklet, add a pendant or two, or our personal favorite: shorten the necklace to a choker. The possibilities are endless!
Price at time of publish: $228
Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: 14k gold plated recycled brass | Chain Lengths: 15.4 in | Chain Style(s): Chain link
Best Silver
OmiWoods THE QUEENDOM Coin Necklace Stack
Just as it says in the name, OmniWoods’ THE QUEENDOM necklace stack is full of girl power. The coin pendants feature the ultimate duo – the Queen of Sheba and Cleopatra – that are paired with sleek sterling silver rolo chain and chain link necklaces. To tie it all together, the stack comes with a 50-inch infinity rolo chain that you can wrap and wear in various ways.
Price at time of publish: $267 for sterling silver
Metal Color: Silver; gold vermeil and custom metals available | Material Type: Sterling silver | Chain Lengths: 16 in for Cleopatra necklace; 18 in for the Queen of Sheba necklace, and 50 in for the rolo chain.| Chain Style(s): Chain link and rolo chain
Best Long Chain
SHASHI Laila Lariat Necklace
Don’t let it fool you – this isn’t a simple, dainty necklace. Reviews say this glimmering piece “looks more expensive” than it actually is and truly sparkles and stands out against the skin. We picture a low-cut and/or v-neck blouse paired with it to give room for the long drop chain.
Price at time of publish: $88
Metal Color: Gold-toned | Material Type: N/A | Chain Lengths: 15.25 in to 17 in with a 2.25 in extender | Chain Style(s): Chain link with lobster claw closure
Best with An Initial
Abbott Lyon Crystal & Gemstone Initial Layered Set
Want to show off your initial? Here is your opportunity. The Abbott Lyon layered necklace set comes with three chains, which include a crystal chain link necklace, a luxe paperclip chain necklace, and a bold initial pendant necklace. All of which have an anti-tarnish coating for extra protection and shine. Plus, the necklace is water, sweat, and heat-resistant, so we are confident it will wear the same for years to come.
Price at time of publish: $235
Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: Gold-plated with recycled brass | Chain Lengths: N/A | Chain Style(s): Chain link and paperclip chain
Best on Amazon
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Consider this Amazon find another option that’ll be kind to your wallet. For only $15, you receive three necklaces with different pendant designs – a pearl, hammered disk, and bar – that can either be worn separately or together. The label also offers other styles, ranging from trios with a butterfly pendant to four-piece sets with a long bar chain. Whatever you decide, this is a deal you want to take advantage of.
Price at time of publish: $15 for three-piece set
Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: 14k gold-plated | Chain Lengths: N/A | Chain Style(s): Chain link
What To Look for in Layered Necklaces
Shape and Size
The best part of layered necklaces is that they can be as style-focused or as personal as you want them to be. You can wear a complete set of layered necklaces, AKA sets that come with more than one chain, different metals, and varying lengths based on what feels best to you. For Clayton, layering necklaces is all about making the experience as meaningful as possible. An everyday set should be anywhere between 14 to 20 inches. Add a pendant (around a quarter size) in the mix, or find a set that has a variety of chains so you can mix and match and have the opportunity to wear the necklaces on their own.
Color
We suggest opting for whatever metal you desire. But if you’re basing your decision on what will enhance your skin tone, first look at your undertone (e.g. look at your wrist to see if you have blue veins for a cool undertone, green for warm, and blue-green for neutral). Those with cool tones should consider white metals, such as platinum, white gold, and silver. For warmer tones, yellow, copper, and rose gold are your best options. Any of these metal colors will work for neutral skin.
Material
Platinum, stainless steel, and gold (at its purest form, 18k or higher) are the few metals that won’t tarnish even if exposed to heat and sweat. They’re also the strongest and most durable options to have and shouldn’t chip or scratch with use. The more common metals, which include copper, bronze, silver, and brass (this also includes silver- and gold-plated), have the tendency to turn the skin green or cause other reactions (e.g., those with sensitive skin), depending on how well you’re practicing proper jewelry care.
How many necklaces can you layer at one time?
When it comes to how many layered necklaces to wear at once, it’s completely a matter of personal preference. Of course, it’s good to keep in mind that the more necklaces you wear that aren’t part of a layered set with a single clasp, the more likely they are to tangle (more on that layer). If you’re looking for an expert’s suggestion on the matter, though, Clayton recommends wearing three at a time.
“For me, three is the magic number for layering, but if you want to layer more than three — you be you.” Clayton says.
How do you keep layered necklaces from tangling?
Assembling the perfect necklace stack is a matter of personal preference, but there are some ways to make the process easier. Clayton suggests using her go-to method for stacking necklaces for an easy, everyday set.
“Start with a simple choker (length between 14-15.5”), add a classic 18” nameplate necklace or bar necklace — I like a horizontal piece,” Clayton says. “Finish the look with a bigger, statement necklace on a 20-24” chain; I love a circle or coin pendant.”
An easy tip from Clayton to keep necklaces from tangling? Using a necklet, which she says is a must-have for avoiding tangled necklaces.
“You connect up to three necklaces to it, and then it has one magnetic closure so you can take all three necklaces off and on in one easy motion,” Clayton explains.
