Melissa Clayton is the founder of Tiny Tags, which sells custom, personalized pieces but also "ready to ship" pieces, including chokers and different lengths for styling and layering.

Whether you’re looking for a personalized necklace to commemorate an important person or date in your life, or you just want the best, pre-made set of layered necklaces to accessorize your favorite looks, here are 12 of the best layered necklaces on the market.

“​​I believe jewelry should mean something to you, so I would look for pieces that inspire you or remind you of a person or a place,” Clayton says.

For Melissa Clayton, founder of personalized jewelry brand Tiny Tags, layered necklaces and jewelry, in general, are all about the opportunity to add meaning to your accessories.

The Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklace Set by Missoma really takes the cake when it comes to style, versatility, and overall value. It's a simple yet chic design that won't go out of style and is worthy of becoming your next signature piece.

There aren’t that many fashion trends that you can make as personalized or meaningful as you want, but layered necklaces are perhaps the best exception to that rule. By combining different charms, necklaces, and materials, you can create a necklace set that reminds you of what’s most important to you through details like engraving and charms. But if you’re not in the mood to handcraft an individualized set of necklaces, it’s even easier to find a pre-made stack of layered necklaces that you can purchase in one set. And, of course, there’s always the option of mixing and matching plain necklaces with more personalized options.

What To Look for in Layered Necklaces

Best Overall Missoma Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklace Set Missoma View On Missoma.com The coin pendant, bright malachite gemstone, and chain link necklace – gah! We can’t think of a better combination for an all-gold necklace trio. Because each necklace is a different length (ranging from 450 mm to 500 mm), we predict this set will not tangle together as easily as others. Go about your day without having to clasp your decolletage every hour – these necklaces will shine on as they comfortably remain in place. Price at time of publish: $498 Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: 18ct gold-plated on brass; malachite | Chain Lengths: 500 mm with continuous extensions from 460 mm - 500 mm for Roman coin; 450 mm with extensions at 410 mm, 435 mm and 450 mm for malachite; 450 mm with 3.8 mm in thickness for chain link | Chain Style(s): Various chain link sizes with pendants

Best Budget Bracha Robyn Necklace Bracha View On Revolve Expect nothing but a shower of compliments whenever you wear this set. From the dainty chain link to the square pendant, Bracha’s Robyn Necklace is nearly a dupe for our Best Overall, except with an onyx pendant. Consider it a steal for its affordability and high-end appearance. Price at time of publish: $55 Metal Color: Gold-plated and onyx pendant | Material Type: N/A | Chain Lengths: 16 in for chain with pendant | Chain Style(s): Chain link, figaro chain with onyx pendant and lobster-claw clasp

Best Designer Marni Layered Necklace Farfetch View On Farfetch.com This is anything other than your run-of-the-mill, everyone-has-it gold-layered necklace. It’s entirely unique and in a big way. This statement piece mixes metals, charms, and more to build a set of layered necklaces that will absolutely turn heads. Price at time of publish: $850 Metal Color: Silver- and gold-tone | Material Type: Brass, tin | Chain Lengths: 17.75 in | Chain Style(s): Chain link with lobster-claw fastening

Best Beaded Éliou Cindy Necklace Nordstrom View On Farfetch.com View On Net-a-Porter Colorful, beaded necklaces are still popular these days (along with dozens of other Y2K-inspired accessories and style trends), and this layered Éliou Cindy Necklace is a fun iteration of the trend. Price at time of publish: $180 Metal Color: Multi, gold-plated | Material Type: Glass millefiori bead accent | Chain Lengths: 13.5 in for shortest length; 14.5 in for longest length; 2 in extender | Chain Style(s): Beaded with lobster-claw clasp



Best Customizable Tiny Tags Personalizable Necklaces Tiny Tags View On Tinytags.com No matter what meaning you’re hoping to impart with your layered necklaces, Tiny Tags gives you the opportunity to personalize your look. Add the name of a significant other, pet, or any focus words or mantras you’re hoping to remember for a layered necklace set that is entirely yours. Price at time of publish: $140 for 14 in Metal Color: Gold-toned (also available in 14k yellow, rose or white gold) | Material Type: Vermeil – sterling silver base with 100+ mls of 24k gold | Chain Lengths: 14 in to 16 in; letter pendants range from 4 to 6 mm | Chain Style(s): Chain links

Best Pearl Justine Clement Jill Necklace Shopbop View On Shopbop.com View On Ssense.com This isn’t your grandmother’s pearl necklace. This piece is a perfect example of how mixed materials and layering can create an edgy look that looks completely effortless. The gold chain also has crystal embellishments which will catch the light beautifully. This would be a great choice for a more elevated or formal layered necklace. Price at time of publish: $213 Metal Color: Gold-plated, imitation pearls | Material Type: 24k gold-plated brass, palladium | Chain Lengths: 14.5 in | Chain Style(s): Chain links with pearl accents and ring clasp

Best Gold-Plated Set Gorjana Venice Layering Set Gorjana View On Gorjana.com Perhaps the most simple, effective play on an everyday layered necklace set, this pairing from Gorjana is as classic as it gets. And at $108, the price is right. Gorjana also offers an incredibly helpful sizing guide if you’re not quite sure which jewelry lengths will make the right sense for you and your particular body type. Price at time of publish: $108 Metal Color: Gold-toned | Material Type: 18k gold-plated brass | Chain Lengths: 16 in for Venice chain; 17 in for Wilder chain | Chain Style(s): Chain link and herringbone with lobster-claw closure

Best with Choker Cuyana Double Chain Necklace Cuyana View On Cuyana.com This double-chain option from Cuyana is a unique interpretation of your standard layered necklace. You can wear it as a single chain, a double chain, an anklet, add a pendant or two, or our personal favorite: shorten the necklace to a choker. The possibilities are endless! Price at time of publish: $228 Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: 14k gold plated recycled brass | Chain Lengths: 15.4 in | Chain Style(s): Chain link

Best Silver OmiWoods THE QUEENDOM Coin Necklace Stack OmiWoods View On Etsy View On Omiwoods.com Just as it says in the name, OmniWoods’ THE QUEENDOM necklace stack is full of girl power. The coin pendants feature the ultimate duo – the Queen of Sheba and Cleopatra – that are paired with sleek sterling silver rolo chain and chain link necklaces. To tie it all together, the stack comes with a 50-inch infinity rolo chain that you can wrap and wear in various ways. Price at time of publish: $267 for sterling silver Metal Color: Silver; gold vermeil and custom metals available | Material Type: Sterling silver | Chain Lengths: 16 in for Cleopatra necklace; 18 in for the Queen of Sheba necklace, and 50 in for the rolo chain.| Chain Style(s): Chain link and rolo chain

Best Long Chain SHASHI Laila Lariat Necklace Revolve View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Don’t let it fool you – this isn’t a simple, dainty necklace. Reviews say this glimmering piece “looks more expensive” than it actually is and truly sparkles and stands out against the skin. We picture a low-cut and/or v-neck blouse paired with it to give room for the long drop chain. Price at time of publish: $88 Metal Color: Gold-toned | Material Type: N/A | Chain Lengths: 15.25 in to 17 in with a 2.25 in extender | Chain Style(s): Chain link with lobster claw closure

Best with An Initial Abbott Lyon Crystal & Gemstone Initial Layered Set Abbott Lyon View On Abbottlyon.com Want to show off your initial? Here is your opportunity. The Abbott Lyon layered necklace set comes with three chains, which include a crystal chain link necklace, a luxe paperclip chain necklace, and a bold initial pendant necklace. All of which have an anti-tarnish coating for extra protection and shine. Plus, the necklace is water, sweat, and heat-resistant, so we are confident it will wear the same for years to come. Price at time of publish: $235 Metal Color: Gold-plated | Material Type: Gold-plated with recycled brass | Chain Lengths: N/A | Chain Style(s): Chain link and paperclip chain