If you’re a last minute shopper, listen up: The holidays are quickly approaching and now’s the time to grab gifts for anyone else left on your list. Why? If you wait any longer, there’s no guarantee it’ll make it under your tree in time. Though two- and next-day shipping come in handy during crunch time, we highly recommend you play it safe and make your selections ASAP.

In case you’re having trouble narrowing down your list, our editors—who have tried almost everything when it comes to beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness—are sharing their favorite gifts that will make it (fingers crossed) to your doorstep in time for December 25. Keep reading to find their favorites, including a beloved PJ set from Eberjay, a splurge-worthy face mask from Augustinus Bader, and a puzzle activity worth framing.

Gifts Under $50

Little Words Project

Although simple, Little Words Project bracelets are like giving someone you love the gift of encouragement. I was given this bracelet during a time when I needed support and it honestly made all the difference. The unassuming beaded bracelet isn’t very big or showy, but every time I glance down at my hands (which was a lot), I find solace in the little matra on my wrist. Buy one or a bunch, either way, your giftee will love the way the dainty bracelet looks—and makes them feel. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Price at time of publish: $25

Sephora

There are products that you try, love, then recommend, but are still willing to add new options into the rotation, and there are products that reach GOAT status. This body butter falls into the latter. The brand picked the perfect name for this as it literally is a tub of luscious whipped oil. It sinks in quickly and gives legs a gorgeous moisturized sheen. I love scented lotions, Vanilla Apricot or Sweet Citrus are my go-tos, but it also comes in an unscented version for those who are more sensitive. I would be ecstatic to find this in my stocking, and it also makes a great gift—who doesn’t want soft, glistening skin this time of year?? — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

Price at time of publish: $38

Jiggy Puzzles

I love a good puzzle as a gift, especially when I’m not sure what to buy (it’s also a big 2023 wellness trend!). There’s opportunities to complete it as a group during all the holiday bonding time and it’s also nice to keep on the shelf waiting for a snowy weekend. These Jiggy Puzzles are not your average landscape. They showcase the artwork of female artists that are the type you’ll want to mount and hang when you’re done. The Christmas-themed ones are seasonally appropriate or if you’re looking for a totally frame-worthy one, I’m partial to Lazy Girl Book Club or Bathing with Flowers. — Shannon Bauer

Price at time of publish: $49 for an 800 piece puzzle

Gifts Under $100

BÃIS

Fun fact about me: I don’t travel anywhere without this bag, even if it’s just for one night. I’ve tried tons of makeup bags and skincare organizers, but nothing holds my non-negotiables as stylishly and as efficiently as this one from Shay Mitchell’s brand BÉIS. It’s deceivingly roomy; it provides just enough space to stash my endless supply of makeup (with a little extra wiggle room for my skincare tubes and retainer case) and comes with a hidden mirror and a flap that holds makeup brushes. Made of faux leather and a polyester water-resistant finish, this cream-colored cosmetic organizer has withstood foundation spillage and a leaking Tretinoin tube fiasco—staking its claim as the perfect travel companion. It’s a great size, too. It slightly resembles a packing cube and, thus, fits nicely in a tote, backpack, or carry-on roller. — Caitlyn Martyn

Price at time of publish: $68

Find Me Now

Is there anything better during the winter than the coziest scarf? It’s a no from me! Gift this oversized one from Find Me Now, a New York-based label helmed by an AAPI mother-daughter team, to a loved one who’s in need of something merry, warm, and bright (literally!). Though we love this rainbow pattern, it also comes in a darker version with rich greens and browns, too. — Avery Stone, Associate Editorial Director

Price at the time of publish: $84

Saks Fifth Avenue

I know, this gift is incredibly extra and possibly borderline ridiculous—but isn’t the whole point of gift-giving to spoil someone who wouldn’t otherwise purchase such a thing on their own? Plus, air fresheners are such a lovely touch. It’s nearly impossible to find one that isn’t nauseating, so the fact that this Diptyque version is utterly delightful means everyone on my list who spends any amount of time in the car is getting one. It’s simply a bonus that I’ll get to be driven around in a Diptyque-scented vehicle while I’m home for the holidays. — Kaitlin Clark, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Price at time of publish: $93

Gifts $100-$150

Shopbop

If you’re shopping for someone who loves home decor or hosting get-togethers, this gorgeous wine glass set is an amazing gift for them. It’s one of those things that someone might not justify purchasing for themselves, but would be absolutely thrilled to receive. The colored stems and bases are so unique, making these glasses a beautiful addition to any cocktail party. You can also take it one step further by mixing and matching with the Golden Hour colorway. And if you’re down to the wire on time, you’re in luck because Shopbop has free two day shipping for all Amazon Prime members. — Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Price at time of publish: $100

Amazon

Years ago, I received a pair of UGG slippers for Christmas, and to this day, they’re one of my most used gifts ever. These slippers are made with the same insulated material as any pair of classic UGG shoes or boots but offer an easy-on, easy-off convenience with their slip-on design. I tend to wear mine around the house and occasionally step out in them to get the mail on a lazy weekend, but the platform heel on the Disquette style feels more in line with the latest shoe trends and would perhaps work well with loungewear looks for a run to the grocery store or on a long-haul flight. — Hayley Prokos, Associate Fashion Commerce Editor

Price at time of publish: $100

Nordstrom

The platform loafer trend is still going strong—and if you swoon over but can’t afford the Prada ones—these from Sam Edelman are a great alternative. The lines are clean, the craftsmanship is quality, and the sole is just platform enough to elevate without looking clunky. It’s a risk buying shoes online without trying them on, but I’m telling you these are incredibly comfortable for all-day wear, and they fit true to size. I love them for winter, but they also transition nicely to spring whether paired with jeans, minis, or dresses. If you order from Nordstrom, they’ll arrive before Christmas but you can also opt to do curb-side pickup. — Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Price at time of publish: $104

Gifts $150 and Under

Amazon

In my opinion, you can’t go wrong with gifting someone an ultra-soft, high-quality pair of pajamas—you can pretty much guarantee they’ll get tons of use out of them. After finally getting my own pair as a bridesmaid's gift in a friend's wedding recently, I understand why these pajamas are so well-loved. They have a simple, classic design, they come in tons of colors and patterns, and the fabric is buttery soft. Seriously, I’ve never felt a softer, more lightweight material for pajamas before. If you have a loved one that appreciates a good cozy night in, I highly recommend purchasing them a pair. — Alyssa Kaplan

Price at time of publish: $138

Everlane

I swore off ballet flats after wearing them for the entirety of my elementary and high school career. When they made a resurgence this year, I was skeptical—until I found the Italian Leather Day Ballet Flats from Everlane. The timeless, buttery soft shoe made from genuine leather hugs each foot like a glove and doesn’t require a painful breaking-in period. In fact, when I wear them, I often forget I have shoes on because of how comfortable they are. They’re elegant and classic, but thanks to a variety of gem tones and a ballerina core-friendly pale pink (my personal favorite), they look fresh and modern. — Caitlyn Martyn

Price at time of publish: $140

Saks Fifth Avenue

Candles in general make great gifts, but this one (and all of the others by Baobab Collection) are special. Aside from smelling fantastic, the brand creates candles that truly double as home decor pieces. Inspired by African landscapes, each one is housed in a glass vessel with a stunning design. They also come in a variety of sizes, some being large enough to make standout decorations in the home. If you’re interested in gifting someone a statement candle for the holidays, I recommend this one (or one of the larger sizes)—it features notes of amber, cinnamon, and amber woods, making it warm, cozy, and just a bit spicy. — Alyssa Kaplan

Price at time of publish: $140

New York or Nowhere

If there’s a die hard New Yorker in your life, NYON (New York or Nowhere) is the perfect brand to grab them a thoughtful gift that they’ll feel good about wearing over and over. I live in this sweatshirt, (no seriously, I wear it all the time). It’s soft, oversized and cozy enough to wear all day in the house yet stylish enough to run errands or even head to the airport in. My favorite part though, is that it lets me showcase my love for one of the greatest cities in the world. They also have everything from totes to candles to beanies so if you’re looking for cute trinkets for friends, there’s something for everyone. - Dominique Hobdy

Price at time of publish: $125

Hai

You can’t go wrong with gifting elevated basics, like this black shoulder bag from London-based brand Hai, which is basically the accessory version of the LBD. Made from 100 percent silk and featuring a magnetic clasp and zippered closure, it’s both chic and practical enough to take you from day to night. If you’re looking for more of a pop of color, the brand also offers this bag in gorgeous lilac and pale blue hues. — Avery Stone

Price at the time of publish: $136

Gifts $150-250

Shopbop

I happen to have quite a few people in my life that are top tier hostesses and interior design goddesses, so I'm always on the lookout for gorgeous home decor gifts. I don't think you can ever really go wrong with a nice stand-out vase. It's something that people don't always buy for themselves but if you have a good idea of their particular style, it's an easy way to help them add a nice touch to their space. I love this ultra modern yet fun vase by Maison Balzac via Shopbop. It's simple enough to blend in with several styles but is still conversation-worthy. Plus, Shopbop is an Amazon company so your shipment will be at your (or their) door before you know it. — Dominique Hobdy

Price at time of publish: $169

Dagne Dover

One of the best gifts that’s come my way this month has been the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag. Its design is so chic; I especially like the overlay of the straps which really elevates its style. But what I love best about it (and why I’ll be gifting it to everyone on my list) is the handy compartments—one for your phone, water bottle, plus a mesh pouch to stow keys and small things that always get lost like lip balm and whatnot. For people like me who like to stuff everything in their bag, dedicated compartments really make life easier—it’s like you’re giving the gift of organization. Designed for travel, this bag is the perfect carry-on, but I’ve been using it as an everyday bag, simply because of the organization factor. It’s also made of Neoprene which makes it water-resistant so it works on rainy days. It comes in five sizes, so you can find one that’s right for the recipient, and your budget. This gift is gender-neutral and will work for anyone on your list when you’re looking for something last minute. — Jill Di Donato

Price at time of publish: $215 for Large

Augustinus Bader

Nothing about a luxury cream says last minute gift. I love to give this brand to all beauty lovers, especially my friends who are moms, and are less likely to buy something this indulgent (and pricey) for themselves. This is the latest drop from the brand, just in time for winter. What I love about it is the texture, so rich and creamy without feeling heavy on your skin. You can use it as a mask, but I rather use it sparingly as an overnight treatment.You wake up without grease, only the most cushiony skin. Pro tip: dab a little above the lip line—not only is this part of the face sometimes neglected during our moisturizing routine, it can also get irritated from frequent nose blows. A little of this goes a long way to soothe any redness or dryness that can result this time of year. — Jill Di Donato

Price at time of publish: $215

Naturalizer

I love high heels and as someone who often sacrifices comfort for a killer pair, I’m telling you it’s not necessary with Natualizer. I own two pairs of their boots and they are quickly becoming my favorite brand. I regularly wear the Callie Boot with its 3.5” heel, on my commute or for a full day of exploring New York City without a blister or stumble in sight. I’ve had my eye on the Gen N Knee High Boots in the gorgeous Cabernet red color for months as a comfortable high heel for winter. If you’re looking for high quality, ultra comfortable leather boots, Naturalizer is well worth the price. — Shannon Bauer

Price at time of publish: $220

Backcountry

I’m really not the best gift-giver because I only give my sister and friends things that I want myself. Example: this bright Goldbergh zip-up that I dream of skiing in before unzipping my jacket for apres ski drinks, letting the world see this superfun, bold pattern. I own this Goldbergh pully in a few different styles and I don’t think one could ever have enough because of how versatile it is. Skiing aside, it’s a fab option for any kind of outdoor winter activity, as the fabric is sweat-wicking to keep moisture on the outside and warmth on the inside. If you have anyone outdoorsy on your list, I highly recommend this pullover (and the colors look just as striking IRL as they do in the photos).” — Kaitlin Clark

Price at time of publish: $249

Gifts $300+

Therabody

For those looking to splurge on a gift, the TheraFace PRO is an excellent choice. Created by the brilliant minds behind the award-winning therapy tool Theragun, this device is specifically designed to pamper your face. With a percussive therapy attachment that relieves tension in the face, jaw, and neck; a microcurrent ring that firms and tightens skin; a cleansing ring that helps up your skincare game; and an array of LED light therapy rings that target acne, redness, and signs of aging, giftees get access to all of the facial treatments imaginable in one compact device. Ever since I was given this tool a few months ago, I’ve used it several nights a week and even my dermatologist says my skin has improved tenfold. — Caitlyn Martyn

Price at time of publish: $399

Shopbop

Everyone loves a snuggly boot in the wintertime, and if you’re looking for something a little more elevated than your standard Ugg, but you still want that Ugg-feeling, these slipper-esque booties are magic. Its sheep shearling is as plush as could be while the mini platform rubber sole keeps water from seeping into the fabric and onto your feet. I also love the design details, like the natural-toned color block pattern, gold stud detailing and thick black laces that really set the bootie apart. — Kaitlin Clark

Price at the time of publish: $439