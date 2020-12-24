19 Amazing Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Snag on Amazon Prime

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
We’re all for shopping small and local—but when time is of the essence, nothing beats the convenience of a quick Amazon shopping sesh. For last-minute holiday gifting, it’s the way to go. Best of all? It’s a veritable treasure trove of amazing beauty and wellness finds, many of which you can have delivered to your doorstep in two days or less. (Thank you, Prime Gods.)
Ahead, the best last-minute Amazon Prime gifts that are sure to please.
A perfect (and practical) stocking stuffer, there’s no shortage of ways to use this multi-tasking, deeply hydrating ointment. Made with lanolin, manuka honey, and beeswax, it works just as well on chapped lips as it does on cracked knuckles as it does on wind-burned cheeks. You get the picture.
This hot tool is a veritable cult-classic, repeatedly turning even the most cynical skeptics into devoted fans. Delivering plenty of bounce and volume, it’s the easiest way—truly—to score a salon-worthy blowout at home.
Nothing against fancy jade rollers and gua sha tools (because trust us, we love those) but this no-frills ice roller can’t be beaten when it comes to de-puffing and relieving muscle tension. It may not seem particularly gifty, but we promise, we have yet to meet someone who isn’t obsessed.
Transform a mundane daily shower into a totally spa-like experience. Just leave one of these tablets, handcrafted and infused with essential oils, on the shower floor to reap the energizing aromatherapy benefits. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who claims they’re too busy for self-care…because everyone has to shower, right?
Everyone loves a good sheet mask. This set comes with five options for all kinds of complexion concerns. Give the whole thing is a gift or split them up individually.
If ever there were a year where hand cream was a more on-brand gift than ever, it’s 2020. Repair the toll all that hand washing and sanitizing has taken with this luxe cream. Ultra-nourishing, it’s still light enough that it’s not greasy, and boasts a crowd-pleasing vanilla-citrus scent. The minimalist black packaging is just an added bonus.
Makeup brushes are always a foolproof present, especially when they’re as high-quality as these. This comes with seven different brushes (some of the brand’s best-sellers), everything you need to create a full face of makeup. It’s a steal of a deal too, ringing it at more than a $120 value.
You also can’t go wrong with a good eye shadow palette, and this one certainly fits the bill. It comes with 10 shades in an array of wearable colors (key emphasis on the wearable, since that’s not always the case with palettes) in matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes. Your giftee is guaranteed to go gaga for it. (Sorry, couldn’t help ourselves.)
Few skincare brands are as beloved at Byrdie HQ as Sunday Riley. Here, you get four of the most iconic SKUs, including three highly-effective serums plus the cult-fave eye cream.
Another option that falls under the practical category, these magical pads take off even the most stubborn makeup—all you need to do is add water. They’re washable and reusable, too—a great gift for the beauty junkie who’s also trying to be more eco-friendly.
Sure, you could bake someone cookies, but giving them this delectable-smelling body butter is so much easier. Inspired by—you guessed it—almond cookies, this luscious cream imparts heavenly hydration (with no greasy residue) and a gourmand scent.
Tiny but mighty, this is one of those at-home skincare tools that we think *actually* does something. Namely, it helps to lift, tone, and contour the face, especially when used regularly (think a few times per week).
Bring on the good vibes for 2021. This candle, sure to delight anyone who’s into crystals and moon cycles, is infused with cleansing sage, making it easier than ever to rid any space of negative energy whenever the desire strikes. (And let’s be real, who doesn’t want to go into the new year with some extra positivity on their side?)
This brand makes some of our favorite cruelty-free, vegan lippies, including this formula, which has a perfect, semi-matte finish. It comes in nine hues, making it easy to find a good option for everyone on your list, all of which are truly universally flattering and supremely hydrating to boot.
Give the gift of good hair days with this ultra-absorbent towel, specially made to sop up excess moisture without damaging your strands or roughing them up so that they immediately frizz. Available in eight colors, there’s an option for everyone.
Ten of the brand’s iconic bath and shower gel scents come housed in this ready-to-gift box (it’s so pretty you don’t even need to wrap it). Give it as one set, or split it up for 10 individual stocking stuffers—or maybe nine, since you’ll definitely want to keep one for yourself.
Silk pillowcases may get all the love, but we’re all about a silk scrunchie. Think of them as a major (and totally giftable) upgrade on the basic hair tie—very practical, yes, but also much less damaging on your hair since there’s no worrying about snagging or creasing. This comes with a set of six, all made of ultra-high quality silk.
We can’t forget the guys on your list. Complete with a chic razor, shaving brush, shave cream, priming oil, and post-shave balm, this offers everything he needs to get a super smooth shave, sans unsightly irritation or razor bumps.
Sure, it may be kind of extra to have a skincare fridge—which is precisely what makes it such a fun gift. This portable mini comes in three colors and is the perfect size to stash eye cream and face rollers.