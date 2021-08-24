The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop for 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Labor Day is almost upon us! And while the much anticipated three-day weekend around the corner, we can't wait to relax, unwind, and soak up the last licks of summer. So, as you get ready to fire up the grill, take that much-needed summer vacation, or just relax and enjoy a bit of self-care at home—why not indulge in some shopping too? Labor Day weekend is the perfect chance to score some great deals on beauty essentials, clothing, skincare, and more.

Read on to get the scoop on this year's Labor Day sales.

When is Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September every year. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021.

What is Labor Day?

Widely known as the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day began in September 1882 when unionized New Yorkers threw a parade to celebrate their hard work and labor. Now, we celebrate Labor Day as an official federal holiday to recognize and honor the contributions of laborers and the American labor movement.

When Do Labor Day Sales Start?

Labor Day sales typically begin a few days to a week before the start of September and run up until the holiday. Some brands begin sales as early as August to give shoppers more chances to save big, since Labor Day is one of the last major saving events until the holiday season.



What Will Be on Sale for Labor Day?

Expect to find all your back-to-school needs like beauty, clothing, accessories, home décor, and more on sale this Labor Day. Stores like Macy’s, Wayfair, and ThirdLove will offer some of the best deals for the holiday, so keep a lookout.

What Can I Shop for Now on Sale?

While Labor Day isn't here yet, some brands have started the celebration early. Bookmark this page and check back as the holiday grows closer. In the meantime, here's what you can shop for now on sale.

