These 13 Korean Lip Tints Will Give You a Gorgeous, Just-Bitten Pout

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

South Korea is known for its beauty innovations, and one of the most popular products in the world of K-Beauty is lip tint. “Lip tints belong to a similar category as lip stains,” explains Da Seul Kim, brand manager for Peripera, a Korean cosmetics company. "Tints are richer in color and provide longer-lasting wear with a lightweight finish." Chloe Chung, professional makeup and hair artist in New York City, says the beauty look favored by Koreans has always been a clear, translucent complexion (aka glass skin) and a contrasting lip. “Because we value skincare above all, it’s only fitting that a red, cherry-like lip accompanies the look,” she says. “Lip tints have become popular thanks to the gorgeous pigments, ease of use, and proven longevity.” Kim adds that lip tints have become a particular sensation in K-beauty because they allow you to create a gradient look by adjusting the concentration of coverage. This trend is also known as an ombre lip. “The color starts out bolder and deeper on the inner layers of the lip and fades out to look lighter towards the edge of the lip,” says Kim. “It gives you the illusion of having fuller lips. It’s easy to apply, comfortable, and long-lasting in color. Read on for the best Korean lip tints.