Kitten heels and their history date back to the 19th century, when low heels were a popular style for men. Come the 1950s, the shoe was introduced as a comfortable alternative to high heels (which you can guess became quite popular with women of all ages). Fast forward a few decades to the 1990s and 2000s, we saw the kitten heel soar after the silhouette was seen on celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham. After years of being swapped out for sky-high platforms in the 2010s, the kitten heel has once again appeared on our style radar.

The kitten heel is back and, arguably, better than ever; though it wasn’t long ago that the style (which is known for its miniature one to two-inch pump) reigned supreme on runways and street style looks alike.

Best Overall Vagabond Tilly Pumps Vagabond View On Vagabond.com To be crowned best overall, a pair of kitten heels needs to encompass elements of comfort and style. Vagabond is renowned for offering all that and more. The shop’s Tilly pumps provide a bold statement without straying from the classic style—think of it as a kitten heel with a modern silhouette. The style comes in a bevy of cute colorways, from versatile neutrals to a bright lime hue. The leather shoe features a pointed-toe shape and has an abstract sculpted kitten heel which stands at about 2.6 inches. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Cow leather | Colors: Brown, Black, Light Green, Silver Metallic | Height: 2.6 inches | Size Range: EU36–EU40

Best Budget Billini Honey Sandals Billini View On Us-billini.com You can never go wrong with kitten heels in the form of strappy sandals. Allow us to introduce you to Billini’s Honey Sandal—a stiletto mule that lends itself to nights out with friends or a timeless work-to-drinks look. Plus colors like Ivory and Wasabi Green make the style that much more enticing. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Synthetic upper, lining, and outsole | Colors: Ivory, Wasabi | Height: 3.3 inches | Size Range: 5–10

Best Splurge Gucci Demi leather-trimmed crystal-embellished mesh slingback pumps Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Luxury brands have been making mini pumps for as long as they’ve been around, so it’s no wonder that Gucci has mastered the delicate craft. Gucci’s Resort 2022 collection during Alessandro Michele’s creative reign pays homage to looks to the house’s 100-year history, and these pumps are a part of its tribute to the '90s Tom Ford era. The slingbacks are made from mesh and trimmed with leather, and they're adorned with iridescent crystals spelling out the “GG” monogram. Price at time of publish: $1,150 Material: Not listed | Colors: Neutral, Pink | Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: IT34–IT42

Best Leather Larroude Leandra Sandal Larroude View On Larroude.com Fan-favorite shoe label Larroude made a peep-toe shoe crafted with an antiqued brown leather exterior. The style comes with an adjustable ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel. It’s stylish yet fun and can be worn at any time of the year. Plus, we love the memory foam insole that provides the necessary support, durability, and comfort wherever you go. Price at time of publish: $315 Material: Antiqued kid skin leather | Colors: Brown, Denim, Ivory | Height: 2.5 inches | Size Range: 5–10

Best Suede Brother Vellies Ronstadt Boot Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Kitten heels come in a range of styles beyond the typical pump. Designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James reimagines the popular silhouette via an over-the-knee boot made out of suede, acting as a staple shoe to own all year round but especially in the winter. Price at time of publish: $995 Material: Suede | Colors: Cognac, Flamingo, Tomato, Midnight | Height: Not listed | Size Range: 5–12

Best Ankle Strap Pelle Moda Alicia Low Heel Pelle Moda View On Pellemoda.us The most underrated part of a sandal is a durable ankle strap that doesn’t snap while you’re commuting, and Pelle Moda has sturdy shoes for wherever you’re heading. The shoe is made with a black-white embossed snake print and an adjustable buckle that doesn’t compromise or distract from the overall ‘fit. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Synthetic embossed leather | Colors: Black-White Embossed Snake | Height: 2.1 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Best Pointed Toe Vince Camuto Riveq Slingback Pump Vince Camuto View On Vincecamuto.com Vince Camuto reimagines the pump silhouette in both smooth or textured Saffiano leather (your choice!) and comes with a sculptural stiletto heel and an elasticized slingback strap that ensures a no-slip fit. These gorgeous slingbacks are best worn with just about everything from leggings to denim skirts. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Leather and elastic upper, synthetic, and sole | Colors: Black, Coconut Cream, Passion Red, Dark Blush | Height: 3.25 inches | Size Range: 5–12

Best Mule Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule Reformation View On Reformation Mules are our favorite style for sure, and Reformation’s shoe game never disappoints. The Wilda silhouette is the cutest black slide-on mule you’ll find on the market, made with a closed pointed toe and a 2-inch heel. Take your pick between seven (yes, seven) different colors, from a classic Black Suede to Purple, Gold Mirror Metallic, and more. Price at time of publish: $278 Material: Satin-like fine nap kid suede | Colors: Black, Gold Mirror Metallic, Serenade Suede +more | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Best Y2K Jeffrey Campbell Eclectica Heel Jeffrey Campbell View On Jeffreycampbellshoes.com Leave it to Jeffrey Campbell to create a kitten heel that looks as if it came straight off a Y2K runway. The Eclectica heel is a 2000s-inspired shoe with multi-strap buckles up to the ankle and a zipper on the back. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Synthetic upper, lining, and sole | Colors: White Silver, Black Silver | Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Best Low Boot Vicson Jane Boot Vicson View On Shopvicson.com Aside from style, we prioritize support, especially when it comes to heels. Rather than giving up comfort for the sake of an outfit, Vicson’s Jane boot is a low-top, flared-out mini pump that’s flattering and beyond comfortable thanks to the neoprene linen insoles. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Leather | Colors: Black | Height: 2.56 inches | Size Range: 5–12

Best Day-to-Night Maile Kitty Heel Maile View On Maileworld.com Kitten heels don’t have to be so prim and proper (although we love that, too). Maile makes summer’s sexiest sandal that’s reminiscent of the ‘90s-era, and it can be worn seamlessly from day to night. Price at time of publish: $380 Material: Nappa leather upper | Colors: Red, Black | Height: 3.35 inches | Size Range: IT36–IT42

Best Sandal Dolce Vita Daizy Heels Dolce Vita View On Dolcevita.com Dolce Vita and Love & Lemons recently teamed up for the brightest shoe of the summer. The collaboration springs to life with delicate crisscrossing ankle ties and comes adorned with statement-making florals just in time for summer. Price at time of publish: $380 Material: Synthetic upper, outsole, and lining | Colors: Black, Lilac, Yellow | Height: 2.9 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Best Bridal Neous Electra Heel Neous View On Co.uk Bridal footwear doesn’t have to be so standard. Whether you’re walking down the aisle or attending as a beloved guest, Neous offers a range of chic styles. Our favorite is the Electra mule made from a transparent cream mesh and zebra-flocked fabrication that’s elevated on a 2.5-inch plexiglass sculptural heel. Price at time of publish: $735 Material: Mesh | Colors: Black and Cream | Height: 2.5 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Most Comfortable Vionic Shoes Brookell Heeled Sandal Vionic Shoes View On Vionicshoes.com Though there are many comfortable selections on the list, Vionic is known for its ultra-supportive styles. The brand’s Brookell sandal has an adjustable, statement buckle, modern square toe, and a rounded stack for hours of walkable wear. You can go anywhere in these bad boys for hours as it has cushion and arch support. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Leather or suede, rubber outsole | Colors: Black Suede, Black Leather, Cream Leather +more | Height: 3.25 inches | Size Range: 5–11

Best Knee-High Boot Sam Edelman Women's Leigh Knee High Boot Amazon View On Amazon Sam Edelman offers budget-friendly footwear for all of us on the go. We’re particularly loving the label’s Leigh boots, designed in a knee-high silhouette that best pairs with mini dresses or itty bitty skirts. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: Not listed | Colors: Black, Caramel, Goldmine +more | Height: Not listed | Size Range: 5–12

Best for Travel E’Mar Narya Heels EâMar View On Shopemar.com E’Mar’s two-toned kitten heel is a modern take on the classic closed-toe slingback with a 2-inch heel and an elongated square toe for extra comfort. What makes these shoes best for travel is their multi-layered foam padding throughout and it’s also built on a 45-degree incline that evenly distributes the pressure throughout the foot instead of the ball. “The E'MAR Narya heels are my favorite for sure. Not only because they feel like a flat but are chic as well,” says founder Dr. Najwa Javed. Price at time of publish: $376 Material: Napa Leather | Colors: Brown and Black | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: IT34–IT41

Most Versatile Frankie4 Juliett II Heel Frankie4 View On Frankie4.com If you’re looking to venture out of black or white shoes, any kind of brown is the next best option. We love these Frankie4 Juliett II heels, a pair of timeless slingbacks that are comfy and sleek. The cushioned support offers a practical finish. Price at time of publish: $285 Material: Leather, Sole Hero™ support footbed | Colors: Tan | Height: 1 inch | Size Range: 6–13

Best for Wide Feet Easy Street Emerin Slingback Pumps Macy's View On Beallsflorida.com View On Boscovs.com View On Jcpenney.com Options for wide-width feet, unfortunately, run so few, but Easy Street’s Emerin pumps are best suited for just that. This classic, faux leather slingback pump has a dainty coquette bow detailing at the front for a touch of elegance. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Faux leather | Colors: White, Navy, Soft Gold Metallic +more | Height: 1.75 inches | Size Range: 6–9

Best Slip On Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel Everlane View On Everlane.com Other than mules, Everlane introduces its Leather Day heel that’s easy to slip in and out of for the everyday. It’s a ballet-inspired silhouette designed with a rounded toe, a walkable two-inch block heel, and an elasticized back for extra comfort. Price at time of publish: $175 Material: Nappa leather, suede | Colors: Black, Bone Stacked, Light Taupe +more | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: 5–11