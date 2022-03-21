The 16 Best Jumpsuits for an "Instapot" Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With no time to waste, we waded through different designs, materials, and price ranges to find the best jumpsuits.

“Jumpsuits are the Instapot of your closet,” says style expert Lynsey Dear . “Think of it as an instant outfit, comfortable, and easy to change up with the right layers and shoes.”

There’s something about wearing a jumpsuit that makes you feel sexy and powerful. Growing up as a lover of 1970s fashion , I always dreamed of wearing a getup worthy of the disco. And as I’ve gotten older and jumpsuits have come back in style, I’ve realized that the one-piece is not just reserved for a night out. From weddings to the farmer's market to yoga classes, jumpsuits are the go-to outfit builder for a variety of occasions.

Make sure to put the Brooklyn jumpsuit by Athleta on your packing list. The simple sleeveless design can easily go from flight to hike to dinner. Simply toss on a jacket and accessories to dress up or down. Made from recycled polyester, the fabric is stretchy, breathable, and offers UPF 50+ sun protection, which is a lifesaver when spending hours sightseeing. A concealed zip pocket keeps your travel essentials close by. Breezy and easy, this jumpsuit will streamline your suitcase, so you can spend more time exploring.

In the summer, you want a jumpsuit that’s light and breezy. Made from airy linen and featuring low-cut sides, the Bailey Linen Overall fits the bill. Whether you choose the white or nautical stripe colorway, it’s the picturesque coverup for your swimsuit or tank top on cooler days. Yup, we already can see you donning this overall to the beach and farmers' market.

Little black dress? How about a little black jumpsuit? We know that once you get your hands on this chic jumpsuit, you’ll be wearing it to everything from date nights to art shows. Not only does this design specifically come in petite sizing, but it also has adjustable straps and a cropped leg, both of which Dear recommends for petite figures . The textured jersey has a lightweight feel, so it's the perfect pick for hot summer nights.

If you've been to any workout classes lately or simply scrolled through Instagram, you’ve probably noticed bodysuits are making a comeback. No, these aren’t the neon leotards of the 1980s. This time around, they come in subdued colors and designs, sort of like if you stitched your black yoga pants and sports bra together. For the easiest workout outfit, check out Girlfriend’s Collective cami unitard. It’s supportive enough to wear through yoga yet chic enough to run errands afterward. We can’t help but feel futuristic knowing we’re wearing a design made from 36 recycled water bottles.

From weddings to graduations to NYEs, this wide-leg jumpsuit has accompanied customers on some of their biggest moments without any disappointment. The plunging neckline and backless design balance the wide-leg as well as add much-loved drama. A quick tip: consider investing in boob tape for this number.

There are many reasons to choose a jumpsuit over a dress for a wedding. They are easier to walk in, usually less expensive, and rare. Yet you don’t have to feel like you are missing out on anything by skipping the dress. The Genevieve Jumpsuit offers all that bridal magic anyway. We love how the delicate straps and exposed boning transition into wide-leg flare pants. The geometric appliques add a Victorian flair to the otherwise modern look. You have all the lace and daintiness of a traditional gown with the sass of flare pants.

Think of this jumpsuit like your favorite wrap dress but cooler. A surplice neckline reveals as little or as much as you want while short flutter sleeves keep it fun and flirty. Pleated details add polish, making this jumpsuit a contender for the office as much as a dinner party .

If there’s anyone that knows how to design a jumpsuit, it’s Norma Kamali, the 1970s designer behind some of the decade's most iconic looks . No wonder she had the genius to incorporate a turtleneck in this jumpsuit that’s perfect for winter. Add accessories like a belt, gold hoops, and/or chain necklace for a cozy chic look. The cropped ankle cuffs make this the perfect length to pair with ankle booties. Toss on your favorite coat, and you’ll be ready to take on the chilly weather in style.

Be the dancing queen with this fabulous metallic jumpsuit. It’s simple enough to be worn again and again for a variety of locations (club, bar, party) but unique enough to always catch someone’s eye. The wide leg and cowl neck halter top capture disco glam without looking like a Halloween costume. And for less than $100, you can wear this out without being paralyzed over the fear of spills.

Taylor Jay creates elevated basics for all body types, and the London Jumpsuit strikes the right balance of elegance and ease. Made from a comfortable modal, it features a draped v-neckline, contouring waistband, and an adjustable sash. The unique pastels add a sense of cheer, whether you lean towards yellow or blue. The Black and female-founded brand partners with an ethically sourced, fair labor practicing factory in Oakland. You can’t help feeling happy in this jumpsuit.

These Are the Best Flat Shoes for Your Work Wardrobe

For an office-appropriate jumpsuit , you can’t go wrong with this elegant design. The v-neck collar keeps it crisp and you can adjust how loose or tight the silhouette is with the tie waist. Coming in neutrals and jewel tones, this jumpsuit will be a breeze to incorporate into your workwear. The elastic cuffs can show off your footwear, whether you prefer flats or heels to the office. After work, you can dress this jumpsuit up for a happy hour with a nice coat and jewelry.

Know how your favorite jeans hug your body in all the right places? Well, this denim boilersuit will do the same thing. The fabric is made to keep its shape all day long and comes in more than just indigo. Choose from green, red, and all the shades of blue you could desire. The slim fit is accented with four pockets in the front, two in the back, and a zipper down the middle. Choose from tall, petite, and regular sizing for a number that fits like a glove.

Simple yet sophisticated, this jumpsuit is unsurprisingly one of the best-selling designs on Amazon. A boat neckline, tie waist, and wide-leg pants keep it classy. Jewelry and heels can dress it up for a formal event or toss on a hat and sandals for the weekend. With seven different colors, this affordable jumpsuit is a no-brainer to stock up on.

Be ready for this jumpsuit to become the new MVP of your closet. Not too tight nor too loose, this piece can be easily dressed up or down with a belt or jacket. The lightweight material makes it great for active days, whether that’s for a party or running errands. Plus, it has pockets. Sold.

For a true work of art that will leave jaws dropping, behold Semsem’s strapless red jumpsuit. You’ll feel like a greek goddess swaddled in silk with design’s empire waist and signature pleats. The rich hue is unforgettable and works for both the summer and winter seasons. If you thought jumpsuits couldn’t outdo a gown, think again.

Universal Standard's Cinched Stretch Twill Jumpsuit lands the best overall spot due to its versatility and size inclusivity. The three neutral hues allow you to wear this jumpsuit with practically anything and everything in your closet: baseball hats, sneakers, strappy high heels, loafers, Birkenstocks—you just need one accessory to complete whatever look you're going for.

What to Look for in a Jumpsuit

Material

Different materials will likely change when and where you will wear your jumpsuit. Look for light, breathable fabrics like linen when shopping for a jumpsuit to wear during summer days. Thicker denim or fabrics like corduroy and velvet work better for colder months.

For exercise or travel, nylon and spandex will move with you and support you as you stretch and squat. And if you want to invest in a jumpsuit that can take you from work to drinks, look for synthetic, wrinkle-resistant fabrics like lyocell or polyester.

For a dressier occasion, luxurious fabrics like silk, velvet, leather, and/or sequins up the ante.

Leg Shape/Silhouette

Jumpsuits generally come in three different silhouettes; fitted, fit, flare (the top portion is more fitted while the bottom features a wide leg), and more relaxed overall. Choosing the best silhouette comes down to what you feel most comfortable in and the occasion. For a casual jumpsuit you can wear during the day, you may opt for a looser coverall. Whereas for a night out, a sleek fitted jumpsuit would be more appropriate—or you can have the best of both worlds with a fitted top and flared bottom.

Also, keep footwear in mind. Cropped or cuff pants go with just about any type of shoe and can show off ankle boots. Pointed-toe heels or boots look polished when peeking out from under a wide leg.

Inseam

Just like when shopping for pants, inseams are a valuable indicator of where a jumpsuit will hit your leg depending on your height. Just to clarify, the inseam is the measurement from the base of your zipper to the bottom of your leg opening.

As you can see on this list, most inseams hover between 27 to 39 inches. If you are shorter, 5-foot-4 or under, try to look for an inseam that’s a couple of inches shorter like 24 to 26 inches. Alternatively, if you are tall, you can look for a longer inseam.

Adjustable Features

Because you can’t customize a jumpsuit to be different sizes on the top and bottom—let’s say you are usually a medium on top and small on the bottom—looking for adjustable features is key. Dear says details like adjustable straps and tie belts can be game-changers for both those who are tall or petite.

As a petite person myself, I’ve been able to rock looser coveralls by looking for designs that have a belt as well as easy to roll up sleeves. As they say, if there’s a will, there’s a way.

FAQ What are the best shoes to wear with jumpsuits? Choosing the right shoes to go with your jumpsuit truly sets the tone of your outfit, whether it's for a fancy dinner or a casual brunch date. While Dear says most footwear styles work with cropped or ankle-length jumpsuits, she breaks down the perfect pairings for specific shoes: Sneakers: “Sporty or street-style sneakers will look great with a coverall or a wide leg flowy fabric and work best when you can catch a glimpse of the ankle. This helps to elongate your frame,” says Dear. “For a true cropped leg, high-tops are a great look.” Boots/heels: “Boots work best with slim or straight leg styles in heavier denim and cotton twill fabrics. This winter, we’re seeing hiking, Chelsea, and combat boots rise in popularity,” says Dear. “To add a little edge to your look, don’t be afraid to show off your socks! For a full-length, wide-leg jumpsuit, balance it out and elongate your legs, wear a heel: platform, wedge, or mule.”

How do you wear a jumpsuit in winter? Layers, layers, layers. That’s the key to rocking your favorite jumpsuit in the winter. “A looser fitting jumpsuit can handle a sweater underneath to keep you warm. Whether you’re layering your sweater under a strappy jersey wide-leg style or a utilitarian coverall, opt for a contrasting color or a pop of print,” says Dear. “If you’re worried about overheating, try a thinner layer, like a t-shirt, and add a cardigan or open flannel shirt on top to keep you warm. As a subtle nod to the 90s, try wrapping your flannel around your waist as you head inside.” And don’t forget to layer on a trendy coat. Footwear also plays an important role in adapting your jumpsuit for colder conditions, especially if it’s ankle-length. “When styling an ankle-length jumpsuit, step up your sock game to add texture and color,” says Dear. “Colorful wool socks with some chunky sole boots will keep you warm and trend-forward.”

How can you wear a jumpsuit casually? Just as jumpsuits can transition between seasons, they also can easily be dressed up or down. Shoes can instantly make your getup more casual. “Your footwear choice transforms a jumpsuit and some sneakers are going to instantly play down the outfit you wore to dinner last week,” says Dear. “Some hightops will work well with a cropped style and with a boiler suit or denim jumpsuit, you can get away with chunkier street-style sneakers. A simple pair of Birkenstock-style slides in the summer makes for a laid back, get-up-and-go look.” Besides swapping heels for sneakers, you can tone down a revealing jumpsuit by layering a T-shirt or sweater underneath or adding a cardigan on top. Now you have two outfits in one.

How do you make sure a jumpsuit fits right, especially for those who are petite or extra tall? While I love jumpsuits, I know firsthand that finding one that fits right can be tricky, especially when shopping online. You have to choose one size rather than mixing and matching different sizes for the top and bottom, and for those that are especially tall or petite (me), that can make it extra challenging. Thankfully, a lot of brands offer tall and petite sizing. If that’s not the case for the jumpsuit you are eyeing, Dear has some extra tips:

Tall: “When taller sizes or longer inseams are not available, opt for a knit fabric with more movement and stretch and look for adjustable straps (like overalls) or spaghetti straps for more comfort in the torso,” says Dear. “Since an ankle or cropped style jumpsuit looks excellent with all footwear, opting for a full length will ensure the pants are more ankle-length than calf length.” Petite: “A jumpsuit is a fantastic tool for those who are petite as it elongates, adding the illusion of length - but only with the right fit. If a jumpsuit is too long in the leg, this will have the opposite effect. The flattering cinched-in waist must hit at the right spot. For this reason, petite sizing is best. I also recommend adjustable straps where possible to ensure those with a shorter torso get the best fit,” says Dear. “When wearing a full-leg jumpsuit, opt for a heel for the most flattering look. A cropped length can also work, as showing some ankle will ensure the jumpsuit doesn’t look too long, especially when wearing flats or sneakers.”



Why Trust Byrdie

Emily Cieslak is an assistant commerce editor, working on Instyle and People, and has contributed to Byrdie since 2021. As a self-proclaimed proponent of the jumpsuit, she wrote an article for The Knot about why you should wear a jumpsuit to your wedding. She is constantly adding new jumpsuits to her collection.

