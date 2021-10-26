Take Athleisure to The Next Level with These 16 Joggers

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Most of us are familiar with sweatpants and leggings. When it comes to loungewear, these two styles are among the most important (and popular). But joggers are a little more complicated. Not quite sweatpants but not leggings, either, joggers are a very particular type of loungewear that can be dressed up or down. It can be intimidating to know just how to style them, let alone know where to find the best joggers on the market. Still, if you can find a pair that works for you, they can be one of the most useful wardrobe staples.

“When you pair joggers with a matching crewneck or hoodie, it instantly makes your outfit look more cohesive and put together,” says Chloe Claus, Director of Brand Partnerships for Brunette The Label. “Add an oversized blazer or trench coat over top. Then throw on some New Balance sneakers and a cap for a look you can wear to brunch, the grocery store, or even the office.”

Meet the Expert Chloe Claus is the Director of Brand Partnerships and Collaborations for loungewear and apparel brand Brunette The Label, which designs everything from printed tees, biker shorts, and (of course) joggers in-house.

If all those ideas sound great to you, but you’re still confused about fit, Claus says the ultimate jogger, in her opinion, is a pair that strikes the perfect balance of fitted and baggy. If you’re looking for a pair that you can adjust to your body, look for a waist drawstring to keep the joggers fitted to your body and a full-length leg with a tapered ankle.

Read on to discover our favorite options.

