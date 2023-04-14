There’s no shortage of different types of jewelry, which, yes, also happen to ring in at all different price points. So, shopping tip, when you’re considering gifting a piece of jewelry, you’ll want to consider what class it falls into. Generally speaking, there are three tiers. On the one end of the spectrum, you have costume or fashion jewelry, which tends to be made of synthetic materials and is the most affordable. Fine or designer jewelry is made of real metals and precious stones and is the most expensive. Semi-fine or semi-precious jewelry falls somewhere in the middle, both in terms of price point and the quality (think plated metals and semi-precious stones). Another helpful tip to keep in mind: Remember that jewelry comes in different sizes, so make sure you have the recipient’s sizing info handy, particularly for pieces such as rings and bracelets.

There’s perhaps no gifting category that’s more timeless or classic than jewelry. And contrary to popular belief, it really is applicable for everyone, regardless of their identifying gender; it’s something that the recipient will always have and can treasure for years to come, no matter whether they wear it everyday or on special occasions. Not to mention that jewelry is a good option for pretty much any and every situation that calls for a present, largely because the jewelry space is expansive with a capital E—we’re not just talking about gold and diamonds.

​MILLA 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon View On Amazon The rumors are true, you can find great jewelry on Amazon, and here’s proof positive. These tiny hoops are lightweight and great for everyday wear; we also love the chunky style and how shiny they are. Price at time of publish: $17 We Found the 19 Best Pieces of Gold Jewelry on Amazon—and Most Are Under $50

Oak and Luna Ivy Name Paperclip Chain Necklace Amazon View On Amazon View On Oakandluna.com Personalizing a jewelry gift makes it feel all the more special, and we found this necklace to be the best personalized jewelry piece out there. You can add up to four engraved plates and/or a diamond for extra sparkle, not to mention that it comes in four different materials at a nice variety of price points. Price at time of publish: $115-$790 The Best Personalized Jewelry of 2023

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond 1ct. Round Brilliant 14k Bezel Studs Lightbox Jewelry View On Lightboxjewelry.com Opting for lab-grown diamonds is a great way not only to save some money, but also ensure there’s no question about conflict sourcing. There are plenty of brands making amazing lab-grown diamond pieces out there, but we think these studs are the best of the best. They’re the perfect carat weight for everyday wear; the bezel setting adds visual interest. Price at time of publish: $1200 The Best Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry To Buy Now and Love Forever

Mejuri Thin Croissant Dome Ring Mejuri View On Mejuri.com This brand hits the perfect balance between affordability and wearability, offering a variety of everyday pieces that won’t break the bank. We especially love their variety of gold hoops and rings, like this one. The elevated profile is subtle yet special, and because it’s made from 14k solid gold it won’t oxidize or discolor. Price at time of publish: $350 The 29 Best Online Jewelry Stores of 2023

Mountain & Moon Horseshoe Necklace Mountain & Moon View On Mountainandmoon.com Lucky charm, indeed. This dainty horseshoe necklace is great for wearing on its own or layering; the twisted chain makes it feel that much more special. Plus, the 18K gold-plated metal is lead- and nickel-free, great for anyone with sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $68

Ring Concierge Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelet Ring Concierge View On Ringconcierge.com Is there anything more classic than a diamond tennis bracelet? We think not. While this is on the pricier side, it’s great if you’re looking for a special, splurge-worthy option. Whoever is getting this bracelet—which boasts nearly a half carat of diamonds—will be sure to get tons of wear out of it for years to come, since this style is always in fashion. Price at time of publish: $1298

Alex + Ani Emerald Wrap Ring Alex + Ani View On Alexandani.com An affordable yet special piece, this wrap ring comes with a variety of different birthstone accents. Also nice: It’s flexible to fit ring sizes 6-9. Price at time of publish: $50

Uncommon James Effortless Ear Cuff Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Get the look of extra piercings, no actual holes required. This double-banded cuff pops on your cartilage for a cool, stacked earring look. Price at time of publish: $48

Jennifer Fisher Mini Shadi Hoops Jennifer Fisher View On Jenniferfisherjewelry.com Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher is known for creating all kinds of unique gold hoops, and these are no exception. The five-tube design is totally statement-working, yet still wearable enough for every day. Price at time of publish: $405

SVNR Dehab Earring SVNR Shop View On Svnrshop.com Inspired by sunsets and sunrises, this earring is definitely dramatic. Each one is also handmade with found and reused materials, meaning that no two are alike. To that point these can be bought singularly or as a pair. Price at time of publish: starting at $150

Jennifer Meyer Mini Uppercase Letter Ring Jennifer Meyer View On Jennifermeyer.com Initial jewelry doesn’t just have to be a necklace. Pick up one (or more) of these 18-karat yellow gold initial rings, which can easily be stacked together. We love it as a gift idea for a mom or even for two BFFs. Price at time of publish: $200

Angara Bezel Set Sapphire and Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet Angara View On Angara.com A gorgeous piece of jewelry that will ward off bad juju? Yes, please. The classic evil eye gets an elegant twist here, upgraded with real sapphire and diamonds. Price at time of publish: starting at $504

Senia Mercer Huggies Senia New York View On Senianewyork.com These itty-bitty hoops may be gold-plated and feature cubic zirconia stones, but they truly look more expensive than they are, giving off the vibe of real pave diamonds. Price at time of publish: $88

Fanm Djahm Haiti Design Co Caramel Earrings Fanm Djahm View On Fanmdjanm.com Part of this BIPOC-owned brand’s partnership with Haiti Design Co, these earrings are handmade by artisans in Haiti. The unique shape—and the fact that they’re made of leather—make them a true conversation-starter. Price at time of publish: $350

Catherine Weitzman Fringe Bracelet Catherine Weitzman View On Catherineweitzman.com Each of these handmade bracelets features hand-wrapped chains and clusters of gemstones (choose from seven different colors). The end result is unique, chunky, and layered, a far cry from a basic bracelet. Price at time of publish: $120

Jedora 18K Petite Yellow Gold Diamond Adjustable Ring Jedora View On Jedora.com There’s no need to stress about sizing; this ring fits sizes six to eight. It also comes in both white and yellow gold, both options boasting 13 mini diamonds. Price at time of publish: $340

Rellery Sunburst Anklet Rellery View On Rellery.com In case you haven’t yet heard, anklets are back in a big way. This one is dainty, fun, and not crazy expensive, everything you want from an anklet. Price at time of publish: $75

LeMel Pearl Choker LeMel View On Shoplemel.com Channel your best Breakfast at Tiffany’s energy with this pearl choker, featuring tiny freshwater pearls for a look that’s both classic and modern. Price at time of publish: $150

Milla’s Jewels Signs Earrings Millaâs Jewels View On Milajewels.com Don’t feel like doing personalized jewelry with initials or a name? Consider opting for a zodiac sign instead, as featured on these earrings, which come in both sterling silver and gold-plated finishes. Price at time of publish: $60

Shane Co. Link Bracelet Shane Co. View On Shaneco.com A paperclip design coupled with a link and toggle clasp add visual interest to this bracelet. It’s big enough to wear on its own, though works great as a base layering piece, too. Price at time of publish: $125

TIJN Brynn Oversized Metal & Resin Necklace TIJN View On Tijnhome.com An interplay of resin and metal make this chunky, collar-style necklace a bold costume piece. Plus, the price can't be beat. Price at time of publish: $25

Spitfire Girl Mama Gold Necklace Spitfire Girl View On Spitfiregirl.com Here’s a super cute option for all the mamas in your life. The script ‘mama’ comes on an adjustable chain, so she can wear the necklace exactly as high or as low as she wants. Price at time of publish: $64

I Am Eido Lewa Earrings I Am Eido View On Iameido.com These stunning studs come in a variety of 12 gemstones in differing colors, all of which are equally gorgeous. It’s also a gift that gives back, as the brand supports an initiative providing women in need with menstrual supplies with every purchase. Price at time of publish: $60

Verlas Skyline Bar Necklace Verlas View On Verlas.com Delicate and dainty, this features mini diamonds set in a centered bar. Choose from yellow, white, or rose gold—it looks equally good in all three metals. Price at time of publish: $377

Auvere Gold Spike Earrings Short Auvere View On Auvere.com Here’s a fun choice for anyone who loves to mix and match their earring look. This spike-style earring is sold as a single or a pair, with a bold design made of 22-karat gold. Price at time of publish: $360-$700

Memento Mori The Sun Tarot Charm Necklace Memento Mori View On Mementomoridesignsnyc.com You know that one friend you have who loves getting her tarot cards read? This is the piece for her. There are a variety of tarot card-inspired charms to choose from, so you can pick the one that resonates most. Price at time of publish: $115

Maison Miru Eternity Arc Ear Cuff Maison Miru View On Maisonmiru.com Add a pop of bling to your ear stack with this no-piercing-required cuff. Also nice: It comes in two different sizes. Price at time of publish: $50

Adore Adorn Victoria Enamel Ring Adore Adorn View On Adoreadorn.com Bold and colorful, this is everything you’d want from a cocktail ring, and then some. Green enamel and a peach colored moonstone pop off of the gold finish; we can just see this paired with a LBD. Price at time of publish: $375

Emma Pills Say My Name Initial Ring Emma Pills View On Shopemmapills.com This costume ring packs a stylish punch, especially considering it costs less than $50. Gold plated recycled metals, enamel, and crystals all come together in this chunky, personalized piece. Price at time of publish: $50 The 17 Best Affordable Jewelry Brands of 2023

Plum Diamonds 18K Rope Band Plum Diamonds View On Plumdiamonds.com While this band does come in a version with diamonds, we think this simpler option is just as special. It’s a great, gender-neutral choice, and comes in four different metals, including platinum. Price at time of publish: $690-$990

Easter Ahn 6 Stone Diamond Bezel Beaded Necklace Easter Ahn View On Easterahndesign.com Six round, brilliant diamonds in a bezel setting make this necklace really pop. It’s elegant and sophisticated, and really works with any style. Price at time of publish: $495

Gucci Lion Head Ring Gucci View On Gucci.com If ever there were a ring that defined the term ‘statement ring’ this is it. The lion head is fierce (pun intended) and totally bad a**, and the aged gold finish makes it look like you just happened to find it in an Italian vintage shop. Price at time of publish: $370

Ink & Alloy Dottie Diamond Angle Beaded Fringe Earrings Ink & Alloy View On Inkalloy.com These fun earrings are basically begging to be worn on a trip to Tulum. A little boho and a lot chic, the glass beaded design and pattern are made for fun. Price at time of publish: $38

We Dream In Colour Cascada Earrings We Dream In Colour View On Wedreamincolour.com Stunning and sculptural, these earrings could easily be mistaken for a work of art. The undulating, pleated brass design is a true showstopper, and, happily, they’re still very light and comfortable to wear. Price at time of publish: $295

Jenny Bird Priya Snake Chain Anklet Jenny Bird View On Jenny-bird.com Another fun anklet, this one features a herringbone chain that drapes perfectly around your ankle. Layer it with another piece or wear it alone—it works great either way. Price at time of publish: $88

Karin Jamieson Bronze Metallic Leather Napa Bracelet Karin Jamieson Jewelry View On Karinjamiesonjewelry.com Here’s another good gender neutral-option. The wrap leather bracelet (which actually can be worn as a necklace, too) features subtle metallic accents. You can also choose to add charms to it, if you’d like. Price at time of publish: $179

V Bellan Amari Cuff V Bellan View On Vbellan.com This banded cuff is a great choice for pretty much anyone on your list, thanks to its elegant banded design and subtle detailing. The shiny finish is just the icing on the cake. Price at time of publish: starting at $175

Lotte321 Isa Bracelet Lotte321 View On Lotte321.com This isn’t your average bangle. Rather, the open wrap design is adjustable, and boasts subtle curvatures and intricacies. Price at time of publish: $40

Sif Jakobs Rimini Due Necklace Sif Jakobs View On Sifjakobs.com Two different sized cubic zirconia stones are set atop one another to make a unique pendant on this necklace. But even if you look closely, you’d easily think that they’re real diamonds, the quality is that impressive. Price at time of publish: $109

Idyl Force & Light Idyl View On Idyl.com Celebs such as Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, and Vanessa Hudgens are fans of this brand’s bracelet collection. While this is expensive, you’re technically getting a set of three, all composed of solid metals and lab diamonds, for a ready-made bracelet stack. Price at time of publish: $1485

Mateo Men’s Paper Clip Chain Bracelet Mateo New York View On Mateonewyork.com As the name suggests, this may be intended for guys, but we find that the timeless chain design (made of solid 14k gold) is completely gender fluid. FYI, it looks great when paired with a watch, too. Price at time of publish: $2500 19 Unisex Jewelry Brands That Prove Precious Metals Are for Everyone

Spinelli Kilcollin Acacia MX Ring Spinelli View On Spinellikilcollin.com There’s good reason why this brand’s rings have a cult-like following; the unique, interlocking design is like nothing else out there. While there are plenty of different ones to choose from, if you’re looking to not spend tens of thousands of dollars, this one is a solid pick, combining three linked bands in yellow gold and sterling silver, along with rose gold accents. Price at time of publish: $1400

Bauble Bar Kiko Collar Necklace Bauble Bar View On Nordstrom View On Baublebar.com View On Bloomingdales A gold collar necklace instantly gives us big Cleopatra energy, and this is no exception. It’s made of hypoallergenic, gold-plated brass, and has the added benefit of having a built-in chain extender. Price at time of publish: $48

Roxanne Assoulin Starburst Bracelet Roxanne Assoulin View On Roxanneassoulin.com Anyone who loves colorful accessories is sure to love the stretchy enamel bracelets this brand is known for. They come in a variety of rainbow hues; here, you can get a single one or a set, since they do look great stacked together. Price at time of publish: $80-$420

Miansai Men’s Hex Ring Miansai View On Miansai.com Simple and streamlined, this has just enough geometric detailing to keep it from being boring. The brushed finish adds a touch of cool, too. Price at time of publish: $95

Beaux Bijoux Sideways Initial Necklace Beaux Bijoux View On Amazon Here’s another great Amazon find. The slightly skewed positioning and the oversized letter make this different from any other initial necklace out there. Price at time of publish: $40

Soko Open Square Statement Ring Soko View On Shopsoko.com We love a geometric statement ring, and this one checks all the boxes. It’s inspired by a classic signet shape, but with a bold cut out. We also love that it’s handmade by artisans in Kenya, using recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $108

Catbird Threadbare Ring Catbird View On Catbirdnyc.com This Brooklyn-based jewelry company is known for crafting pieces that are delicate and dainty, like this ring, made for layering. It’s whisper thin, featuring hammered detailing. The price might make you think otherwise, but it is in fact made from 14 karat gold, and recycled gold at that. Price at time of publish: $48

Gorjana On Repeat Layering Set Gorjana View On Gorjana.com Layered necklaces look cool, but it can be a real pain to figure out which ones work best together. Here’s the solution: A set of two complementary ones—a mini choker and adjustable charm necklace—that you know will look gorgeous when worn simultaneously. Price at time of publish: $90