I Am Never Without a Piece of Jewelry (or 5): Find 38 Jewelry Brands I Can't Live Without

I credit my mother for introducing New York-based brand Laura Lombardi to me in 2017 by gifting me a pair of her classic (and infamous) Curve hoop earrings. I styled them in a photoshoot and started noticing them everywhere. Everyone was jumping on the Laura Lombardi train. And it makes sense. Her hoops are hollow, so they’re very light, easy to clean (with the little shammy that comes with every purchase–don’t throw that out!), and a pretty good price for a pair of earrings you will wear every day and continue to wear years later. Not to mention, everything is made using recycled brass and other recycled materials and findings. While best known for her brass pieces, she also offers two-tone pieces like these popular brass and sterling silver twisted wire hoops.