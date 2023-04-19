Sliding your feet into a pair of jelly sandals is likely to cue a major sense of nostalgia. These colorful PVC sandals were all the rage in the ’90s, but lately, designer fashion houses and popular shoe brands alike have chosen to put their spins on the throwback style. With plenty of silhouettes, colors, and fabrications to choose from, the hardest part may be picking a style that best fits into your wardrobe.
To help you secure the pair of jelly sandals that makes the most sense with your style, we spoke to Shopbop's fashion director Caroline Maguire, Kate Minner, chief marketing officer of Grendene Global Brands (which owns Melissa Shoes), and Marina Larroude, co-founder of Larroudé.
Best Overall
Melissa x Larroude Cali in Blue PVC Slide Sandal
“I love the Larroudé x Melissa Cali slides,” says Larroude of these sleek slides, designed for the elements in Melissa's water-resistant PVC. “They are so comfortable and chic for the city with long wide pants, or at the beach with a cover-up.” The cheery hues will add a pop of color to your neutral looks.
Price at the time of publish: $115
Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Blue, Coral +more
Best Budget
Melissa Jelly Chain Slides
“The classic caged shape will always be my favorite, but I’m also a big fan of the jelly chain detail on updated versions of the style,” says Maguire. Her current favorite is the jelly chain slide from Melissa, which she suggests styling with denim cutoffs.
Price at the time of publish: $59
Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Black, black and gold, beige and gold +more
Best Splurge
Bottega Veneta Jelly Slingbacks
A modern take on the gladiator sandal, this jelly slingback from Bottega Veneta has an updated shape that nods to the classic fisherman silhouette. A flatform sole and front lace-up design set these sandals apart from other jelly options.
Price at the time of publish: $520
Size Range: 4–11 | Color: Salmon, Green +more
Best Platform
Melissa Megan Sandals
Jelly sandals can be dressy—just look to Melissa’s Megan sandals as proof. “[They’re] a newer silhouette that we launched in December that is a bold and modern take on the fisherman style with a chunky platform sole,” says Minner. Try styling them with a lightweight maxi dress for spring.
Price at the time of publish: $129
Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Blue, Pink, Orange, Beige, Black
Best Embellished
Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Flip Flop
For an elevated take on the jelly flip-flop, look no further than Stuart Weitzman’s take which is studded with pearly beads for an unexpectedly playful upgrade. If you prefer shoes with a more minimal silhouette, these will be easy to slide into.
Price at the time of publish: $150
Size Range: 4–12 | Color: Black, Poudre
Best Logo
Prada Fisherman Sandals
A fisherman silhouette is a classic shape when it comes to jelly sandals, but Prada’s take has a modern twist thanks to a chunky sole and triangular brand logo splashed across the front. If you’re looking for a shoe that makes a statement—these are sandals that will turn heads.
Price at the time of publish: $850
Size Range: 5–12 | Color: Alabastro, Black +more
Best Wedge
Mango Transparent Vinyl Wedge Sandal
Dress your feet in something fun via these vinyl wedges from Mango—a sophisticated twist on the jelly sandal trend. For spring parties or upcoming wedding celebrations, these shoes will play nicely with neutrals or bold colors.
Price at the time of publish: $129
Size Range: 6–9.5 | Color: Clear
Best Thong
Valentino Rockstud Thong
Classic with a punch of color, Valentino’s rainbow rockstud thong is perfect for packing along on your next beach vacation. Not only are they waterproof (and as such, pool friendly), they’re perfect for pairing with a bold swimsuit.
Price at the time of publish: $450
Size Range: 5–12 | Color: White, Bianco
Best Slide
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal
Slides are an easy favorite for the simple fact that they take less than two seconds to get your feet into. But, consider Tory Burch’s take a more playful alternative to classic neutrals. The transparent bubble sole sets these apart as fun and casual sandals for your summer beach days.
Price at the time of publish: $188
Size Range: 4–13 | Color: Lavender/Multi, Ivory/Cream, Pink +more
Best Clear
Los Angeles Apparel Jelly Flats
Take yourself back to the ’90s with these caged jelly flats that come in a range of bright colors. The small heel will add just a little lift when you wear them, which works when styling with a pair of flared pants or a miniskirt.
Price at the time of publish: $18
Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Clear, White, Red Violet, Lilac, Fluorescent Yellow +more
Best Pink
Gucci Jelly Fisherman
Youthful with a twist, Gucci’s reinterpretation of the classic jelly sandal comes with its signature interlocking G logo splashed across the top. These classic black sandals call back to your ’90s childhood but are worth wearing today too.
Price at the time of publish: $520
Size Range: 5–12 | Color: Black
Best Glitter
Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals
“I bought these jelly sandals in black and gold glitter last spring to take on an extended trip to Europe in the summer, and they ended up being one of my best purchases of the whole year,” says Hayley Prokos, Associate Fashion Editor at Byrdie. “The straps are thin, and so I initially worried about their potential to break with overuse, but they're incredibly durable, which ultimately made them perfect to wear virtually anywhere” To keep them looking fresh over weeks of travel, she recommends rinsing them with water to return them to looking good as new.
Price at the time of publish: $140
Size Range: 36–41 | Color: Black & Gold Glitter, Black, Yellow, Magenta, Clear & Fuchsia Glitter, White, Red, Baby Blue, Marine
Final Verdict
“I love how playful [jelly sandals] are,” says Larroude. “Perfect for the beach or the pool, Jelly sandals play into the vinyl trend we are seeing everywhere.” Maguire’s favorite sandal, Melissa’s Jelly Chain slides were our overall top pick for their ease, versatility, and fresh silhouette. If you’re looking for a traditional yet elevated fisherman style, we suggest options from Gucci and Prada, which each offer their take on the classic with a modern twist.
What To Look For in Jelly Sandals
Silhouette
“In the ’90s and ’00s, jelly sandals really only came in the classic fisherman style,” says Minner. “Today, jelly sandals come in all the commercial silhouettes such as flip-flops, slides, platforms, mules, heels, wedges, and more.” For dressier occasions, look for something with a heel or wedge. For a trendy take, opt for a platform style.
Color
“The upcoming spring and summer seasons are all about blissful brights,” says Maguire. “Jelly shoes are definitely tied into this larger color trend and are perfect for the warmer days ahead.” While there are plenty of neutral options when shopping, don’t be afraid to add some color to your look via a bold jelly shoe.
Material
Traditionally, jelly sandals are made with PVC, but the term has become an umbrella that now encompasses some rubber styles as well. Jelly sandals should be water-resistant with some flexibility of the sole and upper.
-
Are jelly sandals comfortable?
Yes, jelly sandals are flexible and soft, offering comfort as you move through your days. “I like that they’re super easy to take on and off, perfect for any trips to the beach or summer pool parties you have coming up,” says Maguire. If you’re worried about sweat or blisters, you can also style jelly sandals with socks or tights underneath. Larroude also suggests sizing up if your feet tend to swell since PVC may not be as forgiving as leather or suede.
-
How do you style jelly sandals?
With so many playful colors, jelly sandals are great for styling with classic summer pieces like denim cutoffs and a classic white tee. You can also color coordinate, as Maguire suggests, styling them back to a light maxi dress. “You can always dress up a jelly sandal with sophisticated summer dresses, white denim, or wide-leg pants,” Larroude says.
Why Trust Byrdie
Aemilia Madden is a writer and editor who has spent the last decade covering the latest trends and advancements in the fashion space. She is an editor and brand consultant and her latest work can be found in Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, Fashionista, Vogue, and more. As a millennial born in 1990, she lived through the first wave of jelly sandals and is now revisiting the latest iteration.