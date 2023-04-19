To help you secure the pair of jelly sandals that makes the most sense with your style, we spoke to Shopbop's fashion director Caroline Maguire , Kate Minner , chief marketing officer of Grendene Global Brands (which owns Melissa Shoes ), and Marina Larroude , co-founder of Larroudé .

Sliding your feet into a pair of jelly sandals is likely to cue a major sense of nostalgia. These colorful PVC sandals were all the rage in the ’90s, but lately, designer fashion houses and popular shoe brands alike have chosen to put their spins on the throwback style. With plenty of silhouettes, colors, and fabrications to choose from, the hardest part may be picking a style that best fits into your wardrobe.

What to Look For

Best Overall Melissa x Larroude Cali in Blue PVC Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Larroude.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue “I love the Larroudé x Melissa Cali slides,” says Larroude of these sleek slides, designed for the elements in Melissa's water-resistant PVC. “They are so comfortable and chic for the city with long wide pants, or at the beach with a cover-up.” The cheery hues will add a pop of color to your neutral looks. Price at the time of publish: $115 Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Blue, Coral +more

Best Budget Melissa Jelly Chain Slides Shopbop View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Everythingbutwater.com “The classic caged shape will always be my favorite, but I’m also a big fan of the jelly chain detail on updated versions of the style,” says Maguire. Her current favorite is the jelly chain slide from Melissa, which she suggests styling with denim cutoffs. Price at the time of publish: $59 Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Black, black and gold, beige and gold +more

Best Splurge Bottega Veneta Jelly Slingbacks My Theresa View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Mytheresa.com A modern take on the gladiator sandal, this jelly slingback from Bottega Veneta has an updated shape that nods to the classic fisherman silhouette. A flatform sole and front lace-up design set these sandals apart from other jelly options. Price at the time of publish: $520 Size Range: 4–11 | Color: Salmon, Green +more

Best Platform Melissa Megan Sandals Melissa View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com Jelly sandals can be dressy—just look to Melissa’s Megan sandals as proof. “[They’re] a newer silhouette that we launched in December that is a bold and modern take on the fisherman style with a chunky platform sole,” says Minner. Try styling them with a lightweight maxi dress for spring. Price at the time of publish: $129 Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Blue, Pink, Orange, Beige, Black

Best Embellished Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Flip Flop Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus For an elevated take on the jelly flip-flop, look no further than Stuart Weitzman’s take which is studded with pearly beads for an unexpectedly playful upgrade. If you prefer shoes with a more minimal silhouette, these will be easy to slide into. Price at the time of publish: $150 Size Range: 4–12 | Color: Black, Poudre

Best Logo Prada Fisherman Sandals View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue A fisherman silhouette is a classic shape when it comes to jelly sandals, but Prada’s take has a modern twist thanks to a chunky sole and triangular brand logo splashed across the front. If you’re looking for a shoe that makes a statement—these are sandals that will turn heads. Price at the time of publish: $850 Size Range: 5–12 | Color: Alabastro, Black +more

Best Wedge Mango Transparent Vinyl Wedge Sandal Mango View On Mango.com Dress your feet in something fun via these vinyl wedges from Mango—a sophisticated twist on the jelly sandal trend. For spring parties or upcoming wedding celebrations, these shoes will play nicely with neutrals or bold colors. Price at the time of publish: $129 Size Range: 6–9.5 | Color: Clear

Best Thong Valentino Rockstud Thong Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Valentino.com Classic with a punch of color, Valentino’s rainbow rockstud thong is perfect for packing along on your next beach vacation. Not only are they waterproof (and as such, pool friendly), they’re perfect for pairing with a bold swimsuit. Price at the time of publish: $450 Size Range: 5–12 | Color: White, Bianco

Best Slide Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal Shopbop View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Slides are an easy favorite for the simple fact that they take less than two seconds to get your feet into. But, consider Tory Burch’s take a more playful alternative to classic neutrals. The transparent bubble sole sets these apart as fun and casual sandals for your summer beach days. Price at the time of publish: $188 Size Range: 4–13 | Color: Lavender/Multi, Ivory/Cream, Pink +more

Best Clear Los Angeles Apparel Jelly Flats Los Angeles Apparel View On Losangelesapparel.net Take yourself back to the ’90s with these caged jelly flats that come in a range of bright colors. The small heel will add just a little lift when you wear them, which works when styling with a pair of flared pants or a miniskirt. Price at the time of publish: $18 Size Range: 5–10 | Color: Clear, White, Red Violet, Lilac, Fluorescent Yellow +more

Best Pink Gucci Jelly Fisherman Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Youthful with a twist, Gucci’s reinterpretation of the classic jelly sandal comes with its signature interlocking G logo splashed across the top. These classic black sandals call back to your ’90s childhood but are worth wearing today too. Price at the time of publish: $520 Size Range: 5–12 | Color: Black