We Found the 20 Best Jeans on Amazon to Eliminate Your Scrolling Time

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ahead—shop the best jeans on Amazon, from classic Levi’s to Good American, and everything in between.

They're obviously an essential part of any wardrobe —dress them up or dress them down. However, finding the perfect pair of jeans isn’t always easy. We tapped experts Elle Wang of Emilia George and Christina Rucci of Godmother NYC to provide advice that will make shopping for jeans a little easier.

I was never a person to rock a skirt or even a dress for that matter. Growing up, I gravitated toward denim jeans practically every day and that’s still true today. I’d say I’m a jean collector. My closet is filled with at least 10 pairs of jeans in both black and blue washes, with varying degrees of distressing. Every time I put a pair on, it’s like I’ve found a long-lost friend.

If you’re going for a vintage look, these distressed jeans are just the thing. They feature a cutout at the knee and a lightly-frayed design. One reviewer mentions these are a great pair for curvier figures, too.

A simple white T-shirt and a pair of Chuck Taylors are all you need to accompany this distressed pair. Similar to boyfriend jeans, this pick fits snug around the hips and tapers out at the legs for a more relaxed fit, while the cutout knees finish off the casual look of these jeans.

If a classic pair of skinny jeans is what you’re looking for, wait no longer. This pick from Amazon Essentials is a trusty everyday jean that comes in varying colors, like blue, khaki, olive, and even pink. The impressive size range accommodates both tall and petite figures, thanks to its short, regular, and long length options.

“The Sidefeel Elastic Waist Stretch Pants are the perfect option for a trendier look,” says Wang. “With the elastic waistband, unique fit, and wide variety of styles, these jeans offer straddles style and comfort with grace and are sure to be a hit even among the most fashionable of soon-to-be-moms.” However, you don't need to be planning to become a mom to wear these jogger-inspired jeans, of course. Wear them for any upcoming casual event if you want to prioritize comfort.

1822 Denim is a company focused on sustainability and inclusivity. Jeans from their Re:Denim line are made with recycled water and 30 percent recycled bottles. These offer a straight leg design and a cuffed hem that work well with sneakers, sandals, and boots alike.

With untraditional denim colors like olive and desert brown, these dungarees are definitely a fun option. They offer a loose-fitting, straight-leg silhouette and utilitarian details. The large pockets and the addition of another on the leg make this pick a no-brainer.

With over 4,500 reviews on Amazon, these skinnies are tough to beat. The jean has a little stretch, so it hugs your body perfectly. Plus, they're available in three different inseam lengths and carry up to size 28.

A vintage throwback made for the modern day. We love the mid-rise and a relaxed fit that hugs your hips and slowly tapers out to a boot-cut style at the ankles. We’ve definitely seen Hailey Bieber in a similar pair.

Your new favorite boyfriend jeans are here. These slim jeans fit snug at the hips, then slowly taper out for a slouchy, relaxed fit. I personally love the roominess in the midsection and the dainty design of the sewed-in flowers on the Eb Super Bloom Flower Child pair.

Perfect for the spring and summer, these skinnies have a cropped look with a raw hem to boot. The simplistic, figure-hugging design goes perfectly with just about any top. Reviewers note that these run small, so consider sizing up.

Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size Range: 23-44 | Care: Wash once every 10 wears at most; machine wash and dry inside-out with like colors | Inseam: 27 or 29 inches | Rise: 12 inches

As the co-creator of jeans, Levi Strauss has laid the groundwork for high-quality denim. He started the company in 1852, after realizing that hard-working people needed clothing that could endure anything. Even today, Levi’s doesn’t disappoint. Their straight ankle jeans come in a plethora of washes and some styles are available up to size 44.

As a mom with young kids, Wang has had some experience in maternity denim —and she says these Levi’s are the best. “Their maternity jeans are classic skinny jeans that promise to deliver on all fronts,” she explains. “With the premium ultra-stretch fabric, low waist design, and an impressive variety of styles and colors, this pant provides soon-to-be-moms with a closet staple that can stand the test of time.”

I am living for the cropped length of these bootcut jeans. The raw hem and slim fit seal the deal. They’re the perfect addition to any warm-weather outfit. I recommend pairing these lightly distressed jeans with a neutral bodysuit, oversized button-down shirt, and mules for an effortless yet put-together weekend look.

These jeans take us back to the early 2000s, when low-rise, bootcut bottoms reigned supreme. These fit snug on the tush and flair out slightly at the ankle, for a flattering fit. Plus, who doesn’t love a good pair of boot cuts?

Good American is known for size inclusivity and caters to straight and curvy bodies alike. These Good Leg Jeans are made of mid-weight stretch denim that conforms to your body and the higher rise hits right at the hips.

The London jeans are meant to elongate your legs with their straight-leg design. We love the five-pocket style, zip fly, and that they're available in eight different denim washes. Since they're made from 100 percent cotton, they'll at first feel a bit rigid with no stretch, but they'll prove to be durable and mold to your body over time. While they are a bit pricey, we think they are totally worth it.

Budget and denim aren’t words that usually go together, but Dickies made it happen. These straight-leg jeans are the everyday essential your closet needs: simple, functional, and, of course, high-quality. They fit true to size and one customer raved that they're the most comfortable jeans they've ever owned.

We all know that style comes back around, and Y2K fashion is totally in again. This throwback-inspired pick from Frame features a snug fit around the tush and flares out at the ankles, perfect if you want to master the bootcut look. They are also designed with some stretch which will make them more comfortable. We recommend wearing with a tube top and heeled thongs if the weather's warm.

What to Look for When Buying Jeans on Amazon

Returns

Amazon has a helpful feature called Prime Try Before You Buy. This Prime-exclusive program is available for certain clothing items. Essentially, you have seven days to try on your clothing. If you don’t like how something fits, all you do is return it. Even better, your credit card will only be charged for the items you keep. So, be on the lookout for this feature if you're not sure what size you run for a specific brand or tend to be in between sizes.

For items not included in this program, general shipping and return rules apply. You can always try them on at home and send them back within the return period if something isn’t to your liking.

Fit and fabric

“When buying jeans, I look at the fit and fabric and that it is made as sustainable as possible,” says Rucci.

Ideally, your jeans should fit snugly and be able to stay up without the use of a belt. Too loose and you’ll look like you’re swimming in denim. Too tight and you’ll never feel comfortable in them.

You should consider the style of the fit as well. Is the baggy look your thing? Maybe a pair of mom or boyfriend jeans are best. If that’s totally not what you’re after, there are skinnies, slim cuts, and different rise options as well.

More traditional style denim is made from 100 percent cotton, according to Rucci. Today, there are many fabric types to consider, like stretch, colored, raw, and rinsed—just to name a few. This is totally up to you and your personal style.

“I personally avoid holes or rips and always have the following jeans [on hand] which I wear in rotation: slim straight with a mid-rise in a classic rinse, indigo, or black and always with stretch. For my relaxed jeans, I tend to look for 100 percent cotton and buy them raw or rinsed.”



FAQ Can you return clothes to Amazon after wearing them? All clothing items purchased on Amazon must be in like new condition with tags attached if you want to make a return. Items that are eligible for Try Before You Buy can be tried on for size and fit, of course, but still must be in good condition with tags attached if you decide not to keep.

How do I choose my jean size on Amazon? Rucci recommends taking a look at your favorite pair of jeans from your closet, and then go online to compare those measurements to the company’s size chart. Some retailer sites even list the size pictured on the model, so that you can better compare to yourself. There are also helpful websites that explain how to measure your waist, hips, and length, for the best fit possible. This jean size calculator may be a good place to start. Note that a size 8 in Levi’s, for example, may differ widely from a size 8 at Gap, so it’s important to know your specific body measurements. When it comes to expecting mothers, Wang says the most important measurement to know is your hip. “To get this number, hold your tape measure horizontally behind you, stretched across your buttocks as if it was a sweatshirt you were about to tie around your waist,” she explains. “Place the starting edge of the tape measure on one hip, and wrap the tape measure all the way around until it meets that starting edge. Now, using your fingers to hold the tape measure wrapped around you, slide the tape measure slightly up and down along your side until you find the absolute widest point of your hips. That number is your hip measurement.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributor Alyssa Kingham has spent almost two years working with Byrdie on the back-end, to present readers with makeup, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle-related product recommendations. For this roundup, she has enlisted the help of denim and fashion experts to curate a list of the best products in the category.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough Black-owned and/or Black-founded jeans on Amazon to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

