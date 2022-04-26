We Discovered The 17 Best Jean Shorts in Every Fit and Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jean shorts may be one of the most versatile choices when it comes to your everyday summer wardrobe. Your first thought when we say jean shorts might be a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes, but today the category goes so much deeper than that. “Jean shorts go great with a simple white blouse, some funky jewelry, and the shoes of your choice—wedges, flats, sneakers, booties, or heels all look great with jean shorts depending on your activity of the day,” says fashion expert Katie Schmidt. We tapped three style experts to get some insight into what makes a quality pair as well as how to style them for both business and casual occasions. Read on for best jean shorts on the market now. Meet the Expert Katie Schmidt is the founder of Passion Lillie, a fair trade fashion brand.

Desiree Miranda is a New York City-based stylist and personal shopper.

Madeline Miller is a product specialist at The Laundress.